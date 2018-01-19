Lions leap past Gaston in county boys tournament

By Mike Goodson/Sports Correspondent

The Sardis Lions jumped out to an 18-6 first quarter lead and never looked back in disposing of the Gaston Bulldogs 77-43, in boys varsity action in the Etowah County Basketball Tournament last Thursday (Jan. 18) at Hokes Bluff.

Sardis head coach Van Owens was proud of the way his team stayed focused on the game.

“We made mistakes early and Gaston kept battling back. We were able to put the game away in the second half.”

The Lions led at all stops, taking an 18-6 lead in the first quarter and stretching it to 38-19 at the half. Sardis led 62-30 after three quarters and won going away.

Chase Bright led Sardis with 15 points, while Harley Cook added 12. Gaston’s Darin Wyatt led all scorers with 19 points followed by Garrison Hunt with 13.

The Lions have advanced to play Southside on Friday, Jan. 19, in the tournament semifinals.