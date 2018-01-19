Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell

Broccoli Salad, Lemon Chess Pie, Sweet and Sour Pork Chops, Corn Pudding Casserole and Beer Bread

This is a feast fit for a king!

Broccoli Salad

2 cups chopped broccoli

2 cups chopped

cauliflower

2 packages chopped

green onions

1 cup chopped apples

1 cup golden raisins

1/2 pound bacon, fried

crisp and crumbled

1 cup Hellmann’s

mayonnaise

2 teaspoons lemon juice

2 teaspoons honey

Combine chopped vegetables. Add raisins, apples, bacon and dressing. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Andy’s Note: I love this salad in the winter when the fruits are not too plentiful. The combination of the vegetables and fruits are so unusual and tasty.

Lemon Chess Pie

2 eggs

1 cup sugar

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons flour

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

juice of one lemon

and grated rind

1 unbaked pie shell

Beat eggs well. Add sugar, softened butter, flour, nutmeg, lemon juice and grated rind. Pour into an unbaked pie shell. Bake at 325 degrees for 35-40 minutes.

Sweet and Sour Pork Chops

6-8 medium sliced

pork chops

1 large onion slice

per pork chop

1 large lemon slice

per pork chop

1 cup ketchup

1 cup brown sugar

Lay chops in a baking pan and put a slice of onion and a slice of lemon on each chop. Mix ketchup and brown sugar together (if pork chops are large, double the mix) and pour over pork chops. Cover and bake one hour and 20 minutes at 350 degrees. Uncover and bake an additional 20 minutes.

Andy’s Note: I can’t say enough about this recipe. It is easy and delicious! When my children were at home, I would fill a large pan with pork chops and pour plenty of the sauce over them. This is one of those dishes that they will come in the door asking “What are you cooking?” I always double and triple the sauce.

Corn Pudding Casserole

1 (16 oz.) can

creamed corn

1 (16 oz.) can whole

kernel corn

2 eggs

1/2 cup milk

3 tablespoons flour

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon

margarine, melted

dash of salt

dash of black pepper

Mix eggs, milk, margarine, flour, sugar, salt and pepper. Add canned corn. Bake in a 8 x 12-inch dish that has been sprayed with Pam. Bake at 350 degrees for about 45 minutes.

Andy’s Note: This is an easy and filling casserole that will be unique with any meat that you decide to prepare. I usually always use a Pyrex dish for this casserole.

Beer Bread

2 cups self-rising flour

3 tablespoons sugar

1 (12 oz.) can beer

melted butter

Gently mix together the flour, sugar and beer until just blended. It looks nice if a little bumpy on top. Pour into a greased loaf pan. Bake at 375 degrees for 20-25 minutes or until inserted pick comes out clean. Drizzle with butter. Turn out on a rack to cool.

Andy’s Note: My husband always says that I am just wasting a good bottle of beer. So easy that you must try it.

Looking forward to another menu next week!

Happy Cooking,

Andy Bedwell

“Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell” can be purchased at Alabama Gift Company in downtown Gadsden and The Messenger on Rainbow Drive.