Lady Eagles edge Glencoe in OT in county tournament semifinals

Photo: Glencoe High’s Lauren Cole (15) attempts a shot as Hokes Bluff’s Amanda Noah defends during the lady Yellow Jackets’ 42-38 overtime win in the Etowah County Schools girls basketball tournament last Friday (Jan. 20) at Hokes Bluff. (Gary Wells)

By Mike Goodson/Sports Correspondent

Last Friday’s semifinal girls game in the Etowah County Basketball Tournament was a great game to watch.

If you looked at the game on paper, it would appear that the homestanding Hokes Bluff Lady Eagles had won going away.

However, games are not played on paper but on the hardwood, and Class 3A No. 9 Glencoe barely got by Class 4A No. 7 Hokes Bluff in overtime by a score of 42-38.

Glencoe head coach Daniel Cook knew that Hokes Bluff would be after his Lady Jackets.

“We knew they would send their best after we beat them (earlier this season).”

He was right.

The Lady Yellow Jackets made only two field goals in the first quarter, one in the second and two each in the third and fourth quarters to keep the game close.

Glencoe held a 10-7 lead after one quarter with the Lady Eagles leading 16-15 at the half and 24-22 heading into the fourth quarter.

With 5.5 seconds remaining in regulation and with Glencoe leading 34-32, Hokes Bluff’s Re-Re Payton dribbled the length of the court and hit a layup as time expired to send the game to overtime.

The Lady Jackets’ field goal drought continued in the extra session, as Glencoe scored only one field goal. But Glencoe, who made only 18 of 52 free throws (35 percent) during the game did convert 6 of 16 free throws in overtime to secure the win. Hokes Bluff finished the game with only three players on the court.