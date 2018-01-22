Lady Jackets sting West End in county tournament

Photo: Glencoe High’s Kaylie Davis (20) attempts a shot between West End’s Madison Parker (14) and Leslie Decker during the Lady Yellow Jackets’ 70-38 victory in the Etowah County Schools girls basketball tournament last Thursday (Jan. 18) at Hokes Bluff. (Gary Wells)

By Mike Goodson/Sports Correspondent

The Class 3A No. 9 Glencoe Lady Yellow Jackets placed three players in double figures on their way to a 70-38 victory over the West End Lady Patriots in the Etowah County Basketball Tournament last Thursday (Jan. 18) at Hokes Bluff.

“We played sloppy at times but we took care of business,” said Glencoe head coach Danial Cook. “Our guards played aggressive on defense and we scored with our defensive play.”

Glencoe jumped to a 24-9 lead after one quarter of play and increased its lead to 41-16 at the halftime intermission.

The Lady Jackets (15-5) led 55-23 after three quarters of play. Cook cleared his bench early in the second half and a running clock kept the score a respectable 70-28 final.

Glencoe was led by Ashley Morgan with 15 points, followed by Anna Beth Giles with 12 and Abbey Vise with 10. Madison Parker paced the Lady Patriots with 14 points.