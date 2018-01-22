Southside finishes first, Etowah second at girls bowling regionals

Courtesy of AHSAA; photo courtesy of southsideathletics.com

The Southside High girls bowling team win its second straight North Regional title on Jan. 19 in Tuscaloosa.

The Lady Panthers defeated county neighbor Etowah, 1,260-1,064, to advance to the AHSAA state tournament later this week and defend their state championship.

Southside beat Pinson Valley, 1,295 to 949, in the quarterfinals and Hartselle, 1,179-1,140 in the semifinals.

The Lady Blue Devils beat Capitol School in the quarterfinals and Sparkman in the semifinals before falling to Southside. Etowah also clinched a berth in the state tournament by virtue of reaching the quarterfinal round. It also will be their second straight trip to the finals.

The championship round will be played this Thursday and Friday at Oak Mountain Lanes in Pelham.

Southside freshman Jennifer Clontz rolled the top score in the championship series’ traditional game at 189, while teammate Ashlee Hull was runner-up with a 176 score. Jennifer Clontz also bowled the highest score in the semifinals at 177. She was followed by a pair of Etowah competitors who tied for second in Alexia Gibbs (176) and Kynzlon Gibbs (176).

The Lady Panthers took the top two spots in the quarterfinals, as Grace Ann Clontz bowled 193 and Jennifer Clontz 190. Grace Ann Clontz finished runner-up in the opening round with a 182 effort.

Southside finished with the high team score in the first round (839), second round (825) and third round (777). Jennifer Clontz and Grace Ann Clontz finished fourth and fifth, respectively (542 and 539) in traditional series scoring.

In traditional single game results for Southside, Jennifer Clontz was second in Game 1 with a 194 score, Grace Ann Clontz was second in Game 2 at 220 and Jakila Mostella and Jennifer Clontz were fourth and fifth (179 and 177), respectively, in Game 3.