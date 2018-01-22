Titans, Panthers qualify for state bowling tournament

Courtesy of AHSAA

Gadsden City and Southside made it to the quarterfinal round at the AHSAA North Regional bowling tournament on Jan. 19 in Tuscaloosa. Both teams qualified for the state tournament this Thursday and Friday at Oak Mountain Lanes in Pelham.

The Titans defeated Huffman, 1,283 to 1,239 in the opening round before falling to Grissom, 1,382 to 1,320. The Panthers beat Northridge, 1,317 to 1,201 in Round 1 before losing to East Limestone 1,214 to 1,179.

For Southside, Malcolm Porter finished fourth in traditional series leaders with an overall score of 647.

In single game scores, Porter bowled a 255 for second place in Game 3. Teammate Bryce Davis bowled a third-place 219 score in Game 2, while Gadsden City’s George H. Robinson took fifth place at 212.