Altrusa Int. to host Antique Show

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

The 50th Annual Altrusa of Gadsden Antique Show and Sale will be held February 2, 3 and 4 at Gadsden Convention Hall.

On Friday and Saturday, February 2 and 3, the antique show will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Sunday, February 4 the show will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The antique show will feature both local and regional dealers with items as wide-ranging as furniture to Civil War- era collectibles. Retro items from the 60s and 70s will be for sale. It is the perfect place to find antique books, silver, collectibles, linens, furniture, oriental rugs and jewelry.

There will be a quilt exhibit and car show tentatively scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., depending on the weather.

The antique show will be selling food for attendees to enjoy. Friday’s menu will feature chili, hot dogs and frito pie. Satuday’s menu will feature barbeque sandwiches with chips. Sunday’s menu will feature smoked turkey, pasta and chips. Desserts will be available every day.

A sitting area is provided for guests to enjoy the meals. Each table features centerpieces by Rococo Flural Studio. The centerpieces can be purchased.

Tickets for the Altrusa Antique Show and Sale are $5, all of which is donated to Altrusa International of Gadsden for the club’s many community service projects. Tickets can be purchased at the door or from any club member.

With the tickets, attendees can receive discounts at several stores in Gadsden – Absolute Fitness, The Alabama Gift Company, Cothran’s Bakery, Gadsden Variety Antique Mall, Lola’s on the River, the Peppermint Pony, Rococo Floral Studio and Tara’s.

For more information about the Altrusa Antique Show and Sale, call 256-393-9969.