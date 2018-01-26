Inspiration from God’s Word - The Comfort of Jesus

By Toni Ford

The Lord recently placed the word “comfort” on my heart and mind. When I looked up the meaning of the word, Wikipedia defines comfort as “contentment, to relieve the distress or suffering of.” As I look around at all that is happening in our nation, state, and our own lives, I see so many people faced with challenges and circumstances where comfort is needed. I know the world and things of the world can never give the comfort one needs like Jesus and His word can give. There is no comparison between the comfort of the world and the comfort from Jesus. So if you are in a place where you need comfort, contentment, the relief of distress or suffering from, then I pray that you would be encouraged by the words from our Lord.

Psalm 86:17 – “For you, O Lord, help and comfort me.” The Lord alone is our help and comforter. The things of this world will never be able to provide the help and comfort that only our Lord can give.

Psalm 94:19 – “When doubts filled my mind, your comfort gave me renewed hope and cheer.” How many times have we struggled with doubts, all the “what ifs” in life, and the unknown? This is a promise from our Lord that His comfort gives us a renewed hope and cheer. May our focus be more on the Lord rather than the doubts we face.

Isaiah 61:1 – “He has sent me to comfort the brokenhearted and to proclaim that captives will be released and prisoners will be freed.” The Lord has given each of us a responsibility to care for and comfort the brokenhearted. May we never be so consumed with our own issues that we miss opportunities to comfort others the way the Lord comforts us through His Word.

We are reminded in 2 Corinthians 1:9 to “stop relying on ourselves and rely only on God.”

Lord, I pray that in this world of craziness, I would not look to the things of the world or to someone else as my comfort. I pray that I would keep my eyes on You alone and allow you to be my help and comfort in times of need. Thank you for Your provision in my life.

If you would like for me to join you in prayer please email me at tonif77@gmail.com and I would love to pray for you.