Legals for the week of January 26 - February 2, 2018

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on December 23, 2009 by Russell D Shaneyfelt and Johna P Shaneyfelt, husband and wife, originally in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and recorded in Instrument # 3326062 on January 13, 2010, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on March 5, 2018, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

ALL THAT PARCEL OF LAND IN ETOWAH COUNTY, STATE OF ALABAMA, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT NINE (9) OF BROCK HILLS SECOND ADDITION AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “G” PAGE 399, PROBATE OFFICE ETOWAH COUNTY ALABAMA AND LYING AND BEING IN HOKES BLUFF ETOWAH COUNTY ALABAMA. For informational purposes only, the property address is: 4169 Tawannah Cir E, Gadsden, AL 35903. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, NA, and its successors and assigns Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 18-014793

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Jan 12, 19 & 26, 2018

_____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on July 2, 2009 by Rebecca Maddux, a single person, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Network Funding, L.P., and recorded in Instrument # 3317577 on July 31, 2009, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to Wells Fargo Bank, NA as reflected by instrument recorded in 3457918 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on March 5, 2018, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit: Lot 18 of Clinton Estates, First Addition, more particularly described as follows: To arrive at the beginning to describe said lot 18, commence at the Southwest corner of the NE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 Section 11, Township 12 South, Range 7 East; thence run North 03 degrees 35 minutes 41 seconds East along the West line of said forty a distance 210.01 feet to a point in the North line of Clinton Street; thence run North 88 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East along said North line distance of 549.99 feet to the point of beginning; thence run north 03 degrees 47 seconds East a distance of 257.80 feet; thence run South 03 degrees 23 minutes 12 seconds West a distance of 32.00 feet to the P.C of a curve to the right, said curve having a radius of 110.02 feet, a delta angle of 84 degrees 36 minutes 56 seconds; thence run along said curve a distance of 162.48 feet to the P.T. of said curve; thence run South 87 degrees 59 minutes 55 seconds West along the North line of Clinton Street a distance of 159.37 feet to the point of beginning. For informational purposes only, the property address is: 5840 Clinton Street, Hokes Bluff, AL 35903. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, NA, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 17-014397

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Jan 12, 19 & 26, 2018

_____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Teresa Helms, a single woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for EvaBank, on the 21st day of December, 2006, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3261895; the undersigned Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Home Equity Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Trust Series INABS 2007-A, Home Equity Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates Series INABS 2007-A, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on February 20, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Lots Numbers 9 and 10 in Block Number 4 of the H.E. Noojin Jr., Subdivision Number 2, being a rearrangement of Lots Numbers1 to 22, inclusive, of Block Number 27 of the Cloverdale Subdivision to Attalla, according to map of said Rearrangement recorded in Plat Book E, page 67, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama and lying and being in Attalla, Etowah County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 622 Noojin St SW, Attalla, AL 35954. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Home Equity Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Trust Series INABS 2007-A, Home Equity Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates Series INABS 2007-A, Mortgagee/Transferee

Pam King

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

413284

Jan 12, 19 & 26, 2018

_____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Sharon Miller Cash and David L. Cash – non-vested spouse – married couple, originally in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., on the 30th day of November, 2011, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3358925; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on February 20, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 6, Argyle Hills, Unit 4, according to and as shown by map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book G at Page 389, and being the same property described in Deed Book 1415 at Page 781, both in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The hereinabove described property being one and the same as described in mortgage recorded in Instrument Number 3358925 and deed recorded in Book 2003, Page 2956.

Property street address for informational purposes: 105 Carlton Pl, Gadsden, AL 35904

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Mortgagee/Transferee

Ginny Rutledge

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

427364

Jan 12, 19 & 26, 2018

____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms of the mortgage executed on the 14th day of Deember 2012, by LANEKA BOSTON, as mortgagor, in favor of ADVANCED REALTY CO., INC., as mortgagee, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama as Inst. # 3378219, and said default continuing, the mortgagee, under power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at auction for cash to the highest bidder on the steps of the Etowah County Courthouse in Gadsden, Alabama, during legal hours of sale on the 6th day of March, 2018, the following described real estate embraced in said mortgage, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOTS 2 AND 3, IN BLOCK 2, OF THE H.H. VINSON ADDITION, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “C”, PAGE 270, PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said sale is made for the purpose of foreclosing of said mortgage, and paying the mortgage debt and the costs and expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND ECEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE DESCRIED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERE TO.

ALABMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN IRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation; contact Jason Knowles at the phone number shown below prior to attendance at sale.

Jason Knowles

Attorney for Mortgagee

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

400 Broad Street, Suite 105

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-7200

Jan 12, 19 & 26, 2018

____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Samuel H. Yarbrough, III and Lana M. Yarbrough to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as nominee for SunTrust Mortgage, Inc., on June 21, 2007, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Instrument Number 3273914; and subsequently transferred to Specialized Loan Servicing LLC; Specialized Loan Servicing LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on March 5, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Begin at existing 1” pipe at the point of intersection of the East line of the SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4, Section 26, T-11-S, R-4-East of Huntsville Meridian with the Northwest R/W of Edwards Road (60` R/W) and run N02 deg. 10`52” E, along said East line, 360.00 feet to a point; thence run S60 deg. 24`15” W, leaving said East line, 276.51 feet to a point; thence run S28`07`54” W, 196.74 feet to a point; thence run S53 deg. 00`00” E, 309.74 feet to a point on said Northwest R/W; thence run N27 deg. 50`07” E, along said R/W, 157.57 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of the SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of the SE 1/4, Section 26, T-11-S, R-4-E, Etowah County Alabama

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Specialized Loan Servicing LLC

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Dr

Ste 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

205-988-8888

Jan 19, 26 & Feb 2, 2108

____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by April P. Lett and husband, Sherman C. Lett, to Family Savings Federal Credit Union on the August 28, 2007, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3278215, Mortgage Records, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on February 12, 2018, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot Number Seven (7), Block One (1), Rearrangement of Lots Number Four (4), Number Five (5), and Number Six (6), Block One (1), Woodland Park Addition, according to map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book F, Page 257, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Family Savings Credit Union

(fka Family Savings Federal Credit Union)

BY:_/s/Dana L. Rice

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick

& Smith, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

Jan 19, 26 & Feb 2, 2018

____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jesse F. Hatcher, unmarried, to Regions Bank, successor by merger to AmSouth Bank, on the 6th day of April, 2006, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3246576. The undersigned Regions Bank, successor by merger to AmSouth Bank, as mortgagee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance of the Court House at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on the 15th day of February, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: A tract or parcel of land situated and being in Etowah County, Alabama to: wit Commence at a 1/2” capped rebar (LS#21183) marking the NE corner of Lot One (1), Block Fifteen (15), Goodyear Park, as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Pages 84 and 85, in the Probate Office of Etowah County; thence S 88 degrees 15 minutes 56 seconds W 150.73 feet to a 1/3” capped rebar (LS#21183) also being the point of beginning; thence S07 degrees 08 minutes 55 seconds W 53.17 feet to a 1/2” capped rebar (LS#21183) on the NE R/W of Goodyear Avenue (80’ R/W); thence N 54 degrees 32 minutes 04 seconds W 93.40 feet along said R/W to a 1/2” capped rebar (LS#21183); thence leaving said R/W N 14 degrees 57 minutes 14 seconds E 181.56 feet to a 1/2” capped rebar (LS#21183); thence S 76 degrees 31 minutes 31 seconds E 207.86 feet to a 2” pipe; thence S 07 degrees 11 minutes 48 seconds W 71.66 feet to a 1/2” capped rebar (LS#21183); thence S 69 degrees 59 minutes 00 seconds 167.44 feet to the point of beginning. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An Attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

REGIONS BANK, SUCCESOR BY MERGER TO AMSOUTH BANK

MORTGAGEE

W. L. LONGSHORE, III

Attorney for Mortgagee

LONGSHORE, BUCK & LONGSHORE, P.C.

The Longshore Building

2009 Second Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35203-3703

Phone: 205-252-7661

Jan, 19, 26 & Feb 2, 2018

_____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Patricia A. Green, unmarried, to Regions Bank on the 9th day of May, 2013, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3386164 and corrected by Scrivener’s Affidavit recorded in Instrument Number 3460857. The undersigned Regions Bank, as mortgagee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance of the Court House at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on the 15th day of February, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: PARCEL NO.1: Lot Number One (1) in Block Number Five (5), in Goodyear Park, as shown by map or plat thereof recorded in Book of Town Plats “C”, at page 84, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, and lying and being in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. PARCEL NO. 2: A tract or parcel of land described as commencing at the Northeast corner of Lot Number Two (2) in Block Number Five (5) of Goodyear Park, and from thence run in a westerly direction along the North line of said Lot a distance of 130 feet to the Northwest corner thereof; thence in an Easterly direction a distance of 128.83 feet to a point in the East line of said Lot Number Two (2) which point is 10 feet southerly measured along said East line from the Northeast corner thereof: thence in a Northerly direction along the East line of said Lot a distance of 10 feet to the point of beginning; and embracing a portion of Lot Number Two (2), in Block Number Five (5), of Goodyear Park, according to the map recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 84, Probate Office, Etowah County, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. Also part of closed Ansley Street described as:

Beginning at the Northeast Corner of said Lot Number One (1); thence Northerly along the West line of Maryland Avenue a distance of 19.38 feet to the center of a driveway; thence westerly turning an interior angle of 87 degrees 55 minutes 40 seconds go along the center of said driveway and the center of a garage a distance of 128.50 feet to a point; thence Southerly turning an interior angle of 92 degrees 04 minutes 20 seconds go a distance of 34.98 feet to the Northwest corner of said Lot Number One (1): thence Easterly along the Northerly line of said Lot Number One (1) a distance of 130 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An Attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

REGIONS BANK, MORTGAGEE

W. L. LONGSHORE, III

Attorney for Mortgagee

LONGSHORE, BUCK & LONGSHORE, P.C.

The Longshore Building

2009 Second Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35203-3703

Phone: 205-252-7661

JAN 19, 26 & FEB 2, 2018

_____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Ronald M. Garry and Joan S. Garry, husband and wife, to Regions Bank, successor by merger to AmSouth Bank, on the 25th day of April, 2008, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3294769. The undersigned Regions Bank, successor by merger to AmSouth Bank, as mortgagee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance of the Court House at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on the 15th day of February, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot Number Five (5) in Block Eight (8), Metropolitan Subdivision, Unit Three, according to the plat or map thereof as the same appears of record in Plat Book “G”, page 251, Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An Attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

REGIONS BANK, SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO AMSOUTH BANK

MORTGAGEE

W. L. LONGSHORE, III

Attorney for Mortgagee

LONGSHORE, BUCK & LONGSHORE, P.C.

The Longshore Building

2009 Second Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35203-3703

Phone: 205-252-7661

Jan 19, 26 & Feb 2, 2018

_____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Daniel Thomas and wife, Phyllis Thomas, to Western Thrift & Loan, on December 22, 2000, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Book 2001, Page 5; and subsequently transferred to The Chase Manhattan Bank as Indenture Trustee; and subsequently transferred to The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association fka The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as successor to the Chase Manhattan Bank, as Indenture Trustee for Residential Funding Mortgage Securities II, Inc., Home Loan Trust 2001-HI2, Home Loan-Backed Notes; The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association fka The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as successor to the Chase Manhattan Bank, as Indenture Trustee for Residential Funding Mortgage Securities II, Inc., Home Loan Trust 2001-HI2, Home Loan-Backed Notes, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on February 15, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

The South Half of Lots Numbers Seven (7), Nine (9), and Eleven (11) in Block Number Five (5) of College Heights Second Addition to Gadsden, as recorded in Plat Book “D”, Page 73, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association fka The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as successor to the Chase Manhattan Bank, as Indenture Trustee for Residential Funding Mortgage Securities II, Inc., Home Loan Trust 2001-HI2, Home Loan-Backed Notes

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Dr

Ste 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

205-988-8888

Jan 26, Feb 2 & 9, 2018

______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by JON K. JACKSON AND DEANA H. JACKSON, husband and wife, as Mortgagor(s) to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for First Commonwealth Mortgage Corporation, as Mortgagee, dated the 29th day of July, 2006, and recorded in Book 3252702, Page 14, et seq. of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama; said mortgage being lastly assigned to THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF THE CWABS INC., ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-17 by instrument recorded in said Probate Court records; said default continuing, notice is hereby given that the under-signed will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during legal hours of sale, on the 5th day of March, 2018, in the city of Gadsden, at the front Door of the Court House of Etowah County, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, to-wit: A tract of parcel of land described as beginning in the northerly line of the New Gadsden-Piedmont Highway at a point which is 1280 feet Easterly, measured along the Northerly line of said Highway, from where said Northerly line intersects the West line of the E ½ of the SE ¼ in Section 16, and from thence run North 4 degrees 20’ East a distance of 365 feet to a point in the South bank of Coosa River; thence Westerly along the bank of said River a distance of 384 feet; thence South 4 degrees 20’ West a distance of 363.5 feet, more or less, to the Northerly line of said Highway; thence Easterly along the Northerly line of Highway a distance of 384 feet to the point of beginning, said description embracing a portion of the E ½ of the SE ¼ in Section 16, Township 12, South of Range 7 East of Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama, save and except those portions thereof conveyed to Bela Doss by deed dated 20th of day of August, 1938, and recorded in Deed Book 5-X Page 484, in the Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, reservations and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and/or those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee, and the other purposes set out in said mortgage. The sale will be conducted subject to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and also to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the Mortgagee.

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF THE CWABS INC., ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-17

Holder of said Mortgage

Goodman G. Ledyard

PIERCE LEDYARD, P.C.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

Post Office Box 161389

Mobile, Alabama 36616

(251) 338-1300

Jan 26 and Feb 2 & 9, 2018

_____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jackie Dupree Husband And Lindsey Dupree Wife to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for First Federal Bank, it’s successors and assigns dated March 5, 2013; said mortgage being recorded as Instrument No. 3382303, as modified by that certain Modification Agreement as Instrument No. 3450108 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION in Instrument 3395959 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 19th day of March, 2018 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Ten (10) in Block Number One (1) of Wildwood Hills Subdivision, according to the plat or map thereof as the same appears of record in Plat Book “G”, Page 87, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. Said property is commonly known as 117 Wildhaven Circle, Gadsden, AL 35901. The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage. Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Jackie Dupree and Lindsey Dupree or tenant(s). Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccallaraymer.com

File No. 92618

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Jan 26, Feb 2 & 9, 2018

______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Donald R. Dover, an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., on the 23rd day of January, 2015, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3413534; the undersigned Quicken Loans Inc., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on April 17, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: For a point of beginning to describe the property herein, start where the present East line of South Tenth Street intersects the present South line of Peachtree Avenue, or Street, said point being 26.7 feet Easterly, measured along the present South line of Peachtree Avenue, or Street, from the West line of the NW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 in Section 9, Township 12 South, of Range 6 East, and from thence run in a Southerly direction along the present East line of South Tenth Street, a distance of 140 feet to a point, and which said point is the point of beginning, and from said point of beginning, deflect an angle of 92 degrees 48 minutes to the left, and run in an Easterly direction to a point in the East line of Lot Number 108 of the Westview Addition; thence deflect an angle of 91 degrees 45 minutes to the right, and run in a Southerly direction along the East line of Lots Numbers 108 and 107 in said Westview Addition, a distance of 50 feet; thence deflect an angle of 88 degrees 15 minutes to the right, and run in a Westerly direction to a point in the present East line of South Tenth Street; thence deflect an angle of 92 degrees 48 minutes to the right and run in a Northerly direction along the present East line of South Tenth Street, a distance of 50 feet to the Point of Beginning, said description embracing a portion of Lots Numbers One Hundred Seven (107) and One Hundred Eight (108) in what is known as Block Number Five (5) in the Westview Addition to Gadsden according to the map thereof as recorded in Plat Book A, Page 1, Probate Office, Etowah County, and being and lying in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 812 S 10th St, Gadsden, AL 35901. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Quicken Loans Inc., Mortgagee/Transferee

Pam King

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

423782

Jan 26, Feb 2 & 9, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIM

TERESA DIANE GILBERT AND KENNETH WAYNE MINTON appointed Personal Representative on 8/1/2017 Estate of MARGARET LUCILLE BYRUM, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 12, 19 & 26, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIM

DEBBY L. MOON appointed Personal Representative on 12/14/2017 Estate of HOYT J. LANGSTON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 12, 19 & 26, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIM

SANDY KNIGHT appointed Personal Representative on 1/5/2018 Estate of JACK PARTEE, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 12, 19 & 26, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIM

EDDIE LEE ELLER appointed Personal Representatives on 10/19/17 Estate of WILLIAM SCOT BELLAMY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 19, 26 and Feb 2, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIM

JERRY T. LOWERY, appointed Personal Representative on 12/21/2017 Estate of FAYE MCKEE LOWERY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not file within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 26, Feb 2, 9 & 16, 2018

_____________

FILE CLAIM

LEANN HILL RAINEY, appointed Personal Representative on 1/5/2018 Estate of VESTER HILL, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not file within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 26, Feb 2, 9 & 16, 2018

_____________

FILE CLAIM

ROBIN SMITH, appointed Personal Representative on 12/21/2017 Estate of HERBERT M. BYNUM, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not file within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 26, Feb 2, 9 & 16, 2018

_____________

FILE CLAIM

EDDIE LEE ELLER appointed Personal Representatives on 10/19/17 Estate of WILLIAM SCOT BELLAMY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 26, Feb 2 & 9, 2018

___________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-19-18

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at 1302 CAROLINA AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly descried as: Lot Number “5-A”, in the Rearrangement of Lots Numbers 5,7,9,10,11,13,17, and 19 of the Subdivision of Block “E”, of the Subdivision of Lot “D”, “E”, and “F”, in Pinehurst Addition, according to the map of said rearrangement recorded in Plat Book “D”, Page 151, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, is a nuisance and order its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to Marcia E Hardney, P.O. Box 1425, Anniston, and Alabama Corporation;

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

I certify that this resolution was duly adopted yt the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on January 16, 2018

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

Jan 26, 2018

____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: DR-2013-900543.02

FRANCES SUMMERLIN HISTED

PLAINTIFF

VS.

JARVIS HALE HISTED, III

DEFENDANT

The Defendant, JARVIS HALE HISTED, III, is hereby notified that Plaintiff, FRANCES SUMMERLIN HISTED, has filed in the Circuit Court for Etowah County, Alabama, a Petition for Contempt and other relief. The style of said action being identified as DR-2013-900543.02. The above named person, is hereby notified that you must file an answer to said complaint in the identified civil action on or before March 12, 2018, or thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against you in said Civil Action No. DR-2013-900543.02.

Dated: January 11, 2018.

Cassandra Johnson

Clerk, Etowah County Circuit Court

F. Michael Haney

Attorney for Plaintiff

P.O. Drawer 287

Gadsden, Alabama 35902-0287

(256) 546-1656

Jan 19, 26 and Feb 2 & 9, 2018

____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION

NOTICE TO: UNKNOWN

ADDRESS: UNKNOWN

You will take notice that Petitions for Adoption of children born to Sheronda Ransaw, were filed on November 13, 2017, and are set to e heard on the 28th day of Marh, 2018 at 10:00 a.m., alleging that the identity of the natural parent of said minor children is unknown and has not been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said unknow or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor children is that of putative father. The minor children’s dat of birth are: April 19, 2000 and April 2, 2002.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the adatae of the last publication herein, with counsel for the petitionrs, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902.

Attorney for the Petitioner:

Jack Floyd, Esquire

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

This the 23rd day of January, 2018.

Bobby M. Junkins

Probate Judge

Jan 26, Feb 2, 9 & 16, 2018

_____________

CUSTODY HEARING

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE TEMPORARY CUSTODY OF D.T.B. AND N.K.M., MINORS. NOTICE OF JUVENILE COURT PROCEEDING.

Notice is hereby given that a verified Petition of Change of Custody has been filed by Lula Faye White on December 6, 2017, and that 30 days after the notice of publicagtion hereof and pursuant to the law of Alabama, the Court shall be requested to enter an order changing custody of D.T.B. and N.K.M. upon a hearing at 3:30 p.m. the 7th day of February, 2017, in the Juvenile court for Etowah County, Alabama.

Petitioner’s Attorney:

Legal Counsel for the Elderly, Legal Services Alabama

P.O. Box 2186, Anniston, AL 36202

256-237-6741

Jan 5, 12, 19 & 26, 2018

_____________

ADOPTION PUBLICATION

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION

NOTICE TO: UNKNOWN

ADDRESS: UNKNOWN

You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a child born to Kathy Nicole Jones, was filed on July 5, 2017, is set to be heard on the 3rd day of April 2018 at 10:30 a.m., alleging that the identity of the natural parent of said minor child is unknown and has not been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor child is that of putative father. The minor child’s date of birth is April 8, 2008.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein, with counsel for the petitioners, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902.

Attorney for the Petitioner:

Jack Floyd, Esquire

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

This the 4th day of January, 2018

Bobby M. Junkins

Probate Judge

Jan 12, 19, 26 & Feb 2, 2018

_____________

ADOPTION PUBLICATION

In the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama

In the Matter of Adoption Petition of: R.R. and E.R.

Case # A-1272

Notice to: Unknown Father

Address: Unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Adoption of a child born by K. W., (natural mother), was filed on the 19th day of December, 2017, alleging that the whereabouts and identity of the natural father are unknown and/or that the natural father to the aforesaid minor child is that of a putative father. Minor Child’s birth date is 09/11/17.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within 30 days of the date of the last publication herein with Petitioner’s Attorney, Robert T. Noone, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Done this 4th day of January, 2018.

Bobby Junkins

Judge of Probate

Attorney for Petitioners:

Robert T. Noone, Esq.

PO Box 2425

Gadsden, Alabama 35903

256-689-0565

Jan 12, 19, 26 and Feb 2, 2018

___________

ADOPTION PUBLICATION

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION

NOTICE TO: JASON BLAKE FOREMAN

ADDRESS: UNKNOWN

You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a child born to Kathy Nicole Jones, was filed on July 5, 2017, is set to be heard on the 3rd day of April 2018 at 10:30 a.m., alleging that the whereabouts of the natural father, Jason Blake Foreman, are unknown. The minor child’s date of birth is October 10, 2009.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein, with counsel for the petitioners, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902.

Attorney for the Petitioner:

Jack Floyd, Esquire

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

This the 4th day of January, 2018

Bobby M. Junkins

Probate Judge

Jan 12, 19, 26 & Feb 2, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF PETITION

NOTICE TO: CLAYTON BRANSCUM, FATHER OF MALE CHILD

BORN OCTOBER 5, 2015

CASE NUMBER: JU-2018-06.01

Laura Lee Vaughn has filed a petition in the Juvenile Court of Etowah County, Alabama, regarding a child born 10/05/2015 to Hannah Nicole Boyd. You have fourteen days from the date of this notice to answer, defend or respond to said petition, otherwise a judgment by default may be entered against you.

Cassandra Johnson

Clerk of the Court

Attorney for Petitioner:

Charles Y. Boyd

Attorney for Petitioner

930 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

Phone: (256) 547-6801

Jan 12, 19, 26 & Feb 2, 2018

_____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION CASE NO: CV-17-900952-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA

Ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$4,131.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Chance Mikel Thomas

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY. WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described currency. You are hereby notified htat you must answer said Complaint by the 23rd day of February, 2018. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 19th day of December, 2017.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Jan 5, 12, 19 & 26, 2018

_____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION CASE NO: CV-17-900951-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$4,000.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Jaclyn Nicole Patrick

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY: WHEREA, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture an ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 23rd day of February, 2018. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE the 19th day of December, 2017.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Jan 5, 12, 19 & 26, 2018

_____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION CASE NO: CV-17-900960-DAK

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit

PLAINTIFF

VS.

2009 Dodge Challenger

VIN# 2B3LJ74W 29H611983

DEFENDANT

In Re: Joe’el Douglas Milo

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY: WHEREA, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture an ultimate disposition of the above described property. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 23rd day of February, 2018. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 19th day of December, 2017.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Jan 5, 12, 19 & 26, 2018

_____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION CASE NO: CV-17-900967-DAK

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,445.00 US Currency,

Mossberg20G

Serial Number: U938477,

Phoenix Arms 22

Serial Number: 4487534,

H & R 20G

Serial Number: AU554322,

Marlin 357 Magnum

Serial Number: 04090558

Vizio 60” TV

Serial Number: LFTRVULT 4501257,

Vapex Projector Screen

RCA Projector

Serial Number: A17092210 20007916,

Night Hawk Security DVR

Serial Number: 686A825989996,

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Angel Michelle Wright

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY: WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described property and currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 5th day of March, 2018. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 3rd day of January, 2018.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Jan 12, 19, 26 & Feb 2, 2018

_____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION CASE NO: CV-17-900956-WHR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

Maverick 12G #MV98012V,

Taurus Millennium G2 9mm

#TJT26946,

Century Arms RAS47 #RAS47080177,

Taurus Millennium G29mm

#TJU36547

DEFENDANT

In Re: Devonte M. Williams

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY: WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described property. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 5th day of March, 2018. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 3rd day of January, 2018.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Jan 12, 19, 26 & Feb 2, 2018

_____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION CASE NO: CV-17-900966-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

2008 Chrysler 300

VIN# 2C3LA63HX 8H272291

DEFENDANT

In Re: Damon Parrish Turner

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY: WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described vehicle. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 5th day of March, 2018. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 3rd day of January, 2018.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Jan 12, 19, 26 & Feb 2, 2018

_____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION CASE NO: CV-17-900954-WHR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$3,380.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Tevin T. Spears

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY: WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 5th day of March, 2018. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 3rd day of January, 2018.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Jan 12, 19, 26 & Feb 2, 2018

____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on March 2, 2018:

2008 CHRYSLER SEBRING; VIN# 1C3LC56R 78N140895

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue N.E.

Attalla, AL 35954

Jan 26 & Feb 2, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on March 2, 2018:

1965 Plymouth Fury; VIN# P352215971

Melissa Blackmon

802-A Old Boaz Road

Attalla, AL 35954

256-553-4045

Jan 26 & Feb 2, 2018

____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on March 2, 2018:

2002 CHEVROLET TRAILBLAZER; VIN# 1GNDS13S 522164762

ER Towing and Recovery

827 Jones Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256)547-1549

Jan 26 & Feb 2, 2018