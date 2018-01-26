Locals excited about new Chick in town

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

By 12 p.m. on January 23, a couple of people had settled onto the sidewalk outside of the new Chicken Salad Chick, located at 2012 Rainbow Drive in Gadsden in anticipation of the restaurant’s grand opening at 10:30 a.m. on January 24. As part of the opening the chicken salad restaurant offered the first person in line free chicken salad once a week for a year. The next 99 people in line received free chicken salad once a month for a year.

“They’re young,” said Linda Cordi, the third person in line, about Cliff and Alexa Welch, the first and second people in line. “I’m just crazy.”

The three early birds bundled in jackets and blankets to weather the cold throughout the night.

Chicken Salad Chick is offered several more promotions following its grand opening. On Thursday, January 25, the first 100 guests received a free 30-ounce stainless steel Chick tumbler with the purchase of a Chick special. Today, Friday, January 26, the restaurant is offering free scoops of the Classic Carol chicken salad to the first 100 guests who purchase a Chick special. On Saturday, January 27, the first 50 guests to purchase two Quick Chicks will receive a Chick cooler.

Chicken Salad Chick is a restaurant that offers a variety of chicken salads, from the basic “Classic Carol;” the sweet “Fruity Fran” with apples, grapes and pineapples; the savory “Lauryn’s Lemon Basil” or the “Sassy Scotty” with ranch, cheese and bacon; to the spicy “Jalapeno Holly.”

In addition to 12 chicken salad flavors, egg salad, pimento cheese, soups, salads and more are offered. To accompany the main meal are a variety of Southern sides, including pasta salad, broccoli salad, grape salad, mac and cheese and fresh fruit.

Want some chicken salad to go? The restaurant offers catering and Quick Chick to-go containers.

Chicken Salad Chick was founded by Stacy and Kevin Brown in Auburn. Stacy, after a lot of experimentation, perfected her chicken salad recipe and began selling it out of her kitchen. However, the local health department shut down the homemade salad sales. This inspired the couple to open a restaurant, which has now spread throughout the Southeast.

Chicken Salad Chick gained popularity for its Southern charm as well as its delicious food.

Stacy named the various chicken salad recipes after a member of her family.

Inspired by the great food, Wayne and Paula Hollar and their daughter-in-law Victoria Hollar of Gadsden decided to open a franchise of the restaurant in their hometown.

For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com.