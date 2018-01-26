Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell

My Favorite Meatloaf, Creole Baked Beans, Creamy Potato Bake and Fudge Pie

I have been so blessed with my share of great cooks and their faithful sharing of traditional favorites of our Southern cuisine. Their knowledge came from years of experience and original recipes and they also kept the high standard of Southern cooking through the years. A special “thank you” goes out to family and friends that have added to my collection of recipes and for others that have been swapped about from generations until they have become a very real part of my heritage.

My Favorite Meatloaf

2 1/2 pounds of

ground chuck

1 egg, beaten

2 teaspoons

Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons

Heinz 57 sauce

1 1/2 cups ketchup

1 package dry Lipton onion soup

2 pieces stale bread, crumbled

1/2 cup bell pepper, chopped

3/4 cup onion, chopped

Black pepper

Mix all the ingredients with your hands. Place on a broiler rack with a pan underneath. I always shape mine oval on the rack. Bake at 350 degrees for about an hour or until it is really brown.

Andy’s Note: I know everyone has their own meatloaf recipe but I love this one. You want this really moist and you can add more ketchup. When you shape the meatloaf, do not pack it together too much. Shape quickly and place on the rack. My grandson, Matthew, loves this recipe. The next day, a cold meatloaf sandwich is wonderful!

Creole Baked Beans

1 large can pork and beans

1 small can of diced or stewed tomatoes, drained

1 medium onion, chopped

1 bell pepper, chopped

8 slices of bacon,

cooked and chopped

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon mustard

Mix all ingredients, including bacon drippings. Bake at 350 degrees for at least one and a half hours.

Andy’s Note: This recipe is different and so good.

Creamy Potato Bake

3 cups mashed potatoes

8 ounce sour cream

6 slices bacon,

cooked and crumbled

3 green onions, chopped

1 1/2 cups sharp

cheese, grated

Spread potatoes in a lightly greased Pyrex dish. Top with sour cream. Sprinkle with bacon and green onions. Top with cheese. Bake at 300 degrees for 30 minutes.

Andy’s Note: You have to salt and pepper the mashed potatoes really well for this dish to be tasty. Also, the mashed potatoes need to be real creamy. I always use a mixer for my mashed potatoes.

Fudge Pie

1 stick margarine

1 1/2 cups sugar

4 tablespoons cocoa

1/2 cup self-rising flour

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 eggs, beaten

1/2 cup milk

deep-dish unbaked

pie shell

Melt margarine in saucepan and add sugar, cocoa and flour. Stir well. Add eggs. Stir but do not beat. Add milk and vanilla. Pour into a deep-dish unbaked pie shell. Bake at 325 degrees for one hour.

Andy’s Note: At church yesterday, Cindy Brewer reminded me how delicious and easy this pie was to prepare. Sometimes I forget the different recipes that I have included in my cookbook. It thrills me to know that someone enjoyed one of my recipes. Thanks, Cindy, for being so kind and for always being such a dear friend and also a fabulous cook!

Sweet Southern ice tea is all you need to complete this menu!

Happy Cooking,

Andy Bedwell

