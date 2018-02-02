Legals for the week of February 2 - February 9, 2018

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Samuel H. Yarbrough, III and Lana M. Yarbrough to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as nominee for SunTrust Mortgage, Inc., on June 21, 2007, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Instrument Number 3273914; and subsequently transferred to Specialized Loan Servicing LLC; Specialized Loan Servicing LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on March 5, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Begin at existing 1” pipe at the point of intersection of the East line of the SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4, Section 26, T-11-S, R-4-East of Huntsville Meridian with the Northwest R/W of Edwards Road (60` R/W) and run N02 deg. 10`52” E, along said East line, 360.00 feet to a point; thence run S60 deg. 24`15” W, leaving said East line, 276.51 feet to a point; thence run S28`07`54” W, 196.74 feet to a point; thence run S53 deg. 00`00” E, 309.74 feet to a point on said Northwest R/W; thence run N27 deg. 50`07” E, along said R/W, 157.57 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of the SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of the SE 1/4, Section 26, T-11-S, R-4-E, Etowah County Alabama

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Specialized Loan Servicing LLC

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Dr

Ste 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

205-988-8888

Jan 19, 26 & Feb 2, 2108

_____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by April P. Lett and husband, Sherman C. Lett, to Family Savings Federal Credit Union on the August 28, 2007, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3278215, Mortgage Records, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on February 12, 2018, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot Number Seven (7), Block One (1), Rearrangement of Lots Number Four (4), Number Five (5), and Number Six (6), Block One (1), Woodland Park Addition, according to map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book F, Page 257, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Family Savings Credit Union

(fka Family Savings Federal Credit Union)

BY:_/s/Dana L. Rice

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick

& Smith, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

Jan 19, 26 & Feb 2, 2018

____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jesse F. Hatcher, unmarried, to Regions Bank, successor by merger to AmSouth Bank, on the 6th day of April, 2006, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3246576. The undersigned Regions Bank, successor by merger to AmSouth Bank, as mortgagee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance of the Court House at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on the 15th day of February, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: A tract or parcel of land situated and being in Etowah County, Alabama to: wit Commence at a 1/2” capped rebar (LS#21183) marking the NE corner of Lot One (1), Block Fifteen (15), Goodyear Park, as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Pages 84 and 85, in the Probate Office of Etowah County; thence S 88 degrees 15 minutes 56 seconds W 150.73 feet to a 1/3” capped rebar (LS#21183) also being the point of beginning; thence S07 degrees 08 minutes 55 seconds W 53.17 feet to a 1/2” capped rebar (LS#21183) on the NE R/W of Goodyear Avenue (80’ R/W); thence N 54 degrees 32 minutes 04 seconds W 93.40 feet along said R/W to a 1/2” capped rebar (LS#21183); thence leaving said R/W N 14 degrees 57 minutes 14 seconds E 181.56 feet to a 1/2” capped rebar (LS#21183); thence S 76 degrees 31 minutes 31 seconds E 207.86 feet to a 2” pipe; thence S 07 degrees 11 minutes 48 seconds W 71.66 feet to a 1/2” capped rebar (LS#21183); thence S 69 degrees 59 minutes 00 seconds 167.44 feet to the point of beginning. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An Attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

REGIONS BANK, SUCCESOR BY MERGER TO AMSOUTH BANK

MORTGAGEE

W. L. LONGSHORE, III

Attorney for Mortgagee

LONGSHORE, BUCK & LONGSHORE, P.C.

The Longshore Building

2009 Second Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35203-3703

Phone: 205-252-7661

Jan, 19, 26 & Feb 2, 2018

_____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Patricia A. Green, unmarried, to Regions Bank on the 9th day of May, 2013, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3386164 and corrected by Scrivener’s Affidavit recorded in Instrument Number 3460857. The undersigned Regions Bank, as mortgagee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance of the Court House at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on the 15th day of February, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: PARCEL NO.1: Lot Number One (1) in Block Number Five (5), in Goodyear Park, as shown by map or plat thereof recorded in Book of Town Plats “C”, at page 84, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, and lying and being in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. PARCEL NO. 2: A tract or parcel of land described as commencing at the Northeast corner of Lot Number Two (2) in Block Number Five (5) of Goodyear Park, and from thence run in a westerly direction along the North line of said Lot a distance of 130 feet to the Northwest corner thereof; thence in an Easterly direction a distance of 128.83 feet to a point in the East line of said Lot Number Two (2) which point is 10 feet southerly measured along said East line from the Northeast corner thereof: thence in a Northerly direction along the East line of said Lot a distance of 10 feet to the point of beginning; and embracing a portion of Lot Number Two (2), in Block Number Five (5), of Goodyear Park, according to the map recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 84, Probate Office, Etowah County, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. Also part of closed Ansley Street described as:

Beginning at the Northeast Corner of said Lot Number One (1); thence Northerly along the West line of Maryland Avenue a distance of 19.38 feet to the center of a driveway; thence westerly turning an interior angle of 87 degrees 55 minutes 40 seconds go along the center of said driveway and the center of a garage a distance of 128.50 feet to a point; thence Southerly turning an interior angle of 92 degrees 04 minutes 20 seconds go a distance of 34.98 feet to the Northwest corner of said Lot Number One (1): thence Easterly along the Northerly line of said Lot Number One (1) a distance of 130 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An Attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

REGIONS BANK, MORTGAGEE

W. L. LONGSHORE, III

Attorney for Mortgagee

LONGSHORE, BUCK & LONGSHORE, P.C.

The Longshore Building

2009 Second Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35203-3703

Phone: 205-252-7661

JAN 19, 26 & FEB 2, 2018

_____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Ronald M. Garry and Joan S. Garry, husband and wife, to Regions Bank, successor by merger to AmSouth Bank, on the 25th day of April, 2008, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3294769. The undersigned Regions Bank, successor by merger to AmSouth Bank, as mortgagee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance of the Court House at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on the 15th day of February, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot Number Five (5) in Block Eight (8), Metropolitan Subdivision, Unit Three, according to the plat or map thereof as the same appears of record in Plat Book “G”, page 251, Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An Attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

REGIONS BANK, SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO AMSOUTH BANK

MORTGAGEE

W. L. LONGSHORE, III

Attorney for Mortgagee

LONGSHORE, BUCK & LONGSHORE, P.C.

The Longshore Building

2009 Second Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35203-3703

Phone: 205-252-7661

Jan 19, 26 & Feb 2, 2018

_____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Daniel Thomas and wife, Phyllis Thomas, to Western Thrift & Loan, on December 22, 2000, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Book 2001, Page 5; and subsequently transferred to The Chase Manhattan Bank as Indenture Trustee; and subsequently transferred to The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association fka The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as successor to the Chase Manhattan Bank, as Indenture Trustee for Residential Funding Mortgage Securities II, Inc., Home Loan Trust 2001-HI2, Home Loan-Backed Notes; The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association fka The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as successor to the Chase Manhattan Bank, as Indenture Trustee for Residential Funding Mortgage Securities II, Inc., Home Loan Trust 2001-HI2, Home Loan-Backed Notes, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on February 15, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

The South Half of Lots Numbers Seven (7), Nine (9), and Eleven (11) in Block Number Five (5) of College Heights Second Addition to Gadsden, as recorded in Plat Book “D”, Page 73, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association fka The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as successor to the Chase Manhattan Bank, as Indenture Trustee for Residential Funding Mortgage Securities II, Inc., Home Loan Trust 2001-HI2, Home Loan-Backed Notes

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Dr

Ste 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

205-988-8888

Jan 26, Feb 2 & 9, 2018

______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by JON K. JACKSON AND DEANA H. JACKSON, husband and wife, as Mortgagor(s) to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for First Commonwealth Mortgage Corporation, as Mortgagee, dated the 29th day of July, 2006, and recorded in Book 3252702, Page 14, et seq. of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama; said mortgage being lastly assigned to THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF THE CWABS INC., ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-17 by instrument recorded in said Probate Court records; said default continuing, notice is hereby given that the under-signed will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during legal hours of sale, on the 5th day of March, 2018, in the city of Gadsden, at the front Door of the Court House of Etowah County, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, to-wit: A tract of parcel of land described as beginning in the northerly line of the New Gadsden-Piedmont Highway at a point which is 1280 feet Easterly, measured along the Northerly line of said Highway, from where said Northerly line intersects the West line of the E ½ of the SE ¼ in Section 16, and from thence run North 4 degrees 20’ East a distance of 365 feet to a point in the South bank of Coosa River; thence Westerly along the bank of said River a distance of 384 feet; thence South 4 degrees 20’ West a distance of 363.5 feet, more or less, to the Northerly line of said Highway; thence Easterly along the Northerly line of Highway a distance of 384 feet to the point of beginning, said description embracing a portion of the E ½ of the SE ¼ in Section 16, Township 12, South of Range 7 East of Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama, save and except those portions thereof conveyed to Bela Doss by deed dated 20th of day of August, 1938, and recorded in Deed Book 5-X Page 484, in the Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, reservations and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and/or those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee, and the other purposes set out in said mortgage. The sale will be conducted subject to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and also to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the Mortgagee.

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF THE CWABS INC., ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-17

Holder of said Mortgage

Goodman G. Ledyard

PIERCE LEDYARD, P.C.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

Post Office Box 161389

Mobile, Alabama 36616

(251) 338-1300

Jan 26 and Feb 2 & 9, 2018

_____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jackie Dupree Husband And Lindsey Dupree Wife to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for First Federal Bank, it’s successors and assigns dated March 5, 2013; said mortgage being recorded as Instrument No. 3382303, as modified by that certain Modification Agreement as Instrument No. 3450108 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION in Instrument 3395959 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 19th day of March, 2018 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Ten (10) in Block Number One (1) of Wildwood Hills Subdivision, according to the plat or map thereof as the same appears of record in Plat Book “G”, Page 87, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. Said property is commonly known as 117 Wildhaven Circle, Gadsden, AL 35901. The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage. Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Jackie Dupree and Lindsey Dupree or tenant(s). Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccallaraymer.com

File No. 92618

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Jan 26, Feb 2 & 9, 2018

______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Donald R. Dover, an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., on the 23rd day of January, 2015, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3413534; the undersigned Quicken Loans Inc., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on April 17, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: For a point of beginning to describe the property herein, start where the present East line of South Tenth Street intersects the present South line of Peachtree Avenue, or Street, said point being 26.7 feet Easterly, measured along the present South line of Peachtree Avenue, or Street, from the West line of the NW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 in Section 9, Township 12 South, of Range 6 East, and from thence run in a Southerly direction along the present East line of South Tenth Street, a distance of 140 feet to a point, and which said point is the point of beginning, and from said point of beginning, deflect an angle of 92 degrees 48 minutes to the left, and run in an Easterly direction to a point in the East line of Lot Number 108 of the Westview Addition; thence deflect an angle of 91 degrees 45 minutes to the right, and run in a Southerly direction along the East line of Lots Numbers 108 and 107 in said Westview Addition, a distance of 50 feet; thence deflect an angle of 88 degrees 15 minutes to the right, and run in a Westerly direction to a point in the present East line of South Tenth Street; thence deflect an angle of 92 degrees 48 minutes to the right and run in a Northerly direction along the present East line of South Tenth Street, a distance of 50 feet to the Point of Beginning, said description embracing a portion of Lots Numbers One Hundred Seven (107) and One Hundred Eight (108) in what is known as Block Number Five (5) in the Westview Addition to Gadsden according to the map thereof as recorded in Plat Book A, Page 1, Probate Office, Etowah County, and being and lying in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 812 S 10th St, Gadsden, AL 35901. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Quicken Loans Inc., Mortgagee/Transferee

Pam King

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

423782

Jan 26, Feb 2 & 9, 2018

______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Casey T Wissler, Husband And Jennifer Wissler, Wife to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for First Federal Bank its successors and assigns dated August 30, 2012; said mortgage being recorded as Instrument No. 3372691 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Branch Banking and Trust Company to be recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. The undersigned, Branch Banking and Trust Company , under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 19th day of March, 2018 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All that certain parcel of land situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, being known and designated as Lots Number Seventy-five (75) and Seventy-six (76) in Block Number Two (2) of the Leigh-Alan Subdivision, Addition Number Three (3), as recorded in Plat Book “I”, Page 34, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 5660 Rita Street, Southside, AL 35907.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Casey T Wissler and Jennifer Wissler or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

BRANCH BANKING AND TRUST COMPANY

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccallaraymer.com

File No. 92418

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Feb 2, 9 & 16, 2018

____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for The Bank, An Alabama Corporation on July 13, 2004, by Gerald Alex Walker, an unmarried man, and recorded in Book M2004, Page 3042 and modified in agreement recorded November 12, 2015 at Instrument # 3426286, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument #, 3379173 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP, as counsel for the Mortgagee or Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in the said mortgage will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on the January 23, 2018, during the legal hours of sale the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot Number 1 of Pilgrims Point Unit 1, as recorded in Plat Book “J”, Page 42, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama. Notice of this foreclosure sale may also be provided to the following parties if applicable, who may have some interest in said property, in order that they might avail themselves of the opportunity to bid at said foreclosure sale: Internal Revenue Service and Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., PO Box 4953, Montgomery, AL 36103Railroad Federal Credit Union, 2163 Highway 31 S, Ste 102, Pelham, AL 35124Railroad Federal Credit Union, PO Box 360345, Birmingham, AL 35236. For informational purposes only, the property address is: 4467 Pilgrims Rest Rd, Southside, AL 35907. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) must be tendered in certified funds at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser as a non-refundable deposit. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds within 24 HOURS thereafter at the law offices of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP, 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400, Charlotte, NC 28216, 704-333-8107. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/17-014616

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

The public sale provided for hereinabove was postponed on January 23, 2018, by public announcement being made at the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale. The foreclosure sale described hereinabove shall be held on the February 12, 2018, at the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale.

Feb 2, 2018

______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Betty I. Waddell A/K/A Betty Waddell A Single Woman to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Wilmington Finance, Inc., it’s successors and assigns dated October 25, 2006; said mortgage being recorded as Instrument No. 3259201 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Merrill Lynch Mortgage Investors Trust, Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2007-SD1 to be recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Merrill Lynch Mortgage Investors Trust, Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2007-SD1, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 22nd day of February, 2018 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Legal 1 the following described real estate, to-wit: Lot Number 10 and 11 in Block Number 36 in the Gadsden Realty Company’s South Gadsden or Crescent Heights Addition, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book B, Pages 314, 315, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. Legal 2 the following described real estate to-wit: Lot Number Twelve (12) in Block Number Thirty-six (36) in Gadsden Realty Company’s South Gadsden Addition, or Crescent Heights, according to the map thereof as recorded in Plat Book “B”, Pages 314 and 315, Probate Office, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. Parcel #: 15-03-08-3-000-172.000. Said property is commonly known as 1900 Jefferson Street, Gadsden, AL 35904.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage. Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Betty I. Waddell a/k/a Betty Waddell or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE, FOR MERRILL LYNCH MORTGAGE INVESTORS TRUST, MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-SD1

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccallaraymer.com

File No. 976417

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Feb 2, 9 & 16, 2018

______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Patrick Moore, an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Metro Bank, on the 13th day of March, 2008, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3290589; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on March 6, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A tract or parcel of land described as beginning at the Southwest corner of Lot Number 2, in Block Number 1 of Meadowlawn Addition No. 2, recorded in Plat Book “E”, Pages 156.and 157, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; thence from said point of beginning run Easterly along Greene Street (60 foot R/W) and the South line of said Lot Number 2 a distance of 147.80 feet to a point of curve; thence continue 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds left, turn with a radius of 20.00 feet to an existing 3/8 inch rebar on the Westerly R/W of Case Avenue (60 foot R/W) and the East line or said Lot Number 2; thence run Northerly along said Case Avenue, 77.13 feet (M). 77.00 feet (R) to an existing 1/2 inch pipe; thence deflect 90 degrees 41 minutes 19 seconds (M), 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds (R) left leaving said R/W and run Westerly in a straight line, 189.96 feet (M). 190.83 feet (R) to the West line of the Northwest l/4 of the Southwest I/4, Section 15, Township 12 South, Range 5 East of the Huntsville Meridian; thence deflect 90 degrees 55 minutes 10 seconds (M), 90 degrees 00 minutes 00seconds (R) left and run Southerly, 97.03 feet to an existing 1 inch pipe on the Northerly R/W of said Greene Street; thence deflect 89 degrees 04 minutes 02 seconds (M) 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds (R) left and run Easterly with said Northerly R/W, 19.44 feet (M), 21.23 feet (R) to the point of beginning; said tract being a portion of Lot Number 2, Block Number 1 of Meadow Lawn Addition Number 2, as recorded in Plat Book “E”, Pages 156 and 157 Probate Office, Etowah County. Alabama, and a portion of the NW l/4 of the SW l/4, Section 15. Township 12 South, Range 5 East, Etowah County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 507 Case Avenue SE, Attalla, AL 35954. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Mortgagee/Transferee

Ginny Rutledge

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

428779

Feb 2, 9 & 16, 2018

____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Larry Wayne Lee A Single Man to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for First Federal Bank its successors and assigns dated June 14, 2012; said mortgage being recorded in Book 3368847, Page 7, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION in Instrument 3406885 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. The undersigned, U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 13th day of March, 2018 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: To reach the point of beginning of the tract or parcel of land described herein commence at the SW corner of the NE 1/4 of the SE 1/4 in Section 1, and run Northerly the West line thereof for a distance of 343’ to a point, said point being the NW corner of that certain tract to Raymond Vernon Lee and wife, Phyllis Kaye Lee by deed recorded in Book “1103”, Page 587; thence run South 77 degrees 30’ 08” East and along the North line of said Lee Tract for a distance of 431’ more or less to a point in the West right of way line of Hood Road, said point being the point of beginning; thence North 77 degrees 30’ 08” West along the Northerly line of said Lee Tract for a distance of 321’ more or less to the SE corner of that certain tract of land conveyed to Vernon Lee and wife, Phyllis Kaye Lee by deed recorded in Book “1822”, Page 43: thence run North 18 degrees 13’ 38” East for a distance of 167.51’ to the NE corner of said “1822-49” Tract; thence run South 82 degrees 08’ 37’ East for a distance of 280.23’ to a point in the West right of way line of Hood Road; thence run Southwesterly and along said West right of way to the point of beginning. Said description embracing a portion of the NE 1/4 of the SE 1/4 in Section 1, Township 13 South, Range 5 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama. Said property is commonly known as 183 Hood Rd, Rainbow City, AL 35906. The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage. Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Larry Wayne Lee or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccallaraymer.com

File No. 972817

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Feb 2, 9 & 16, 2018

____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated October 10, 2014, executed by Joseph Jarmon and Frances Marie Brumblow Jarmon, as husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for Southern Home Mortgage Corp., which mortgage was recorded on October 15, 2014, in Instrument No. 3408694, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, which mortgage was, duly transferred and assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on March 27, 2018, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: That certain tract or parcel of land, fronting North 125.60 feet, more or less, on the South side of Sardis Highway, and being a part of Lot No. 7 of the J.L. Ross Subdivision to the Town of Sardis, in Etowah County, Alabama, as shown on a plat of said subdivision of file and record in Plat Book F, page 153 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of said Etowah County, according to said plat, said tract of land herein conveyed is particularly described as follows: Beginning at a point at the Northeast corner of said Lot No. 7, and running thence in a Southwesterly direction along the South line of said highway a distance of 125.60 feet, more or less, and to a point now designated by an iron pin at the Northeast corner of a tract of land heretofore conveyed by said Della Bowden to J.B. Wells and Willie Wells by deed dated August 26, 1971, and recorded in said Office of Judge of Probate of Etowah County; and run thence South 3 degrees 17 minutes East along the East line of said Wells’ property a distance of 126.9 feet to a point now designated by an iron pin; running thence East a distance of 123.03 feet, more or less, and to a point now designated by an iron pin at the Southeast corner of said Lot No. 7; and running thence North along the East line of said lot a distance of 145 feet to a point now designated by an iron pin in the South line of said highway, which is the point of beginning. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

Transferee

Robert J. Wermuth/cls

Stephens Millirons, P.C.

P.O. Box 307

Huntsville, Alabama 35804

Attorney for Mortgagee

Feb 2, 9 & 16, 2018

______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Terry Hopkins Husband And Terrie Hopkins Wife to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Calusa Investments, LLC, it’s successors and assigns dated July 13, 2007; said mortgage being recorded as Instrument No. 3277129 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust, not individually but as trustee for Hilldale Trust in Instrument 3455357 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust, not individually but as trustee for Hilldale Trust, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 5th day of March, 2018 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

The following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit: Lots 5 & 6, in Block “M”, of the Elliott Addition No. 2 to the City of Gadsden, according to a map or plat of said addition as the same appears of record in Book of Town Plats “B”, page 2-3, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, said lots lying and being in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. Subject To: Advalorem taxes due October 01, 2006 and thereafter. Building and setback lines, restrictions, covenants and conditions of record. Being the same property conveyed to Terry Hopkins by deed from John William Wain and wife, Virginia Wain recorded 09/07/2006 in Deed Book 3254646 Page, in the Probate Judge’s Office for Etowah County, Alabama. Tax ID# 15-03-08-1-000-404-000

Said property is commonly known as 1219 S 11th St, Gadsden, AL 35901.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Terry Hopkins and Terrie Hopkins or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, D/B/A CHRISTIANA TRUST, NOT INDIVIDUALLY BUT AS TRUSTEE FOR HILLDALE TRUST

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccallaraymer.com

File No. 91918

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Feb 2, 9 & 16, 2018

______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Donal Neal Cline and wife, Debbie Cline, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Home Point Financial Corporation, a New Jersey Corporation, on the 26th day of August, 2015, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3423433; the undersigned Home Point Financial Corporation, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on April 3, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Parcel One: Lot Number Fifteen (15) in Block Number Five (5), and a lot or parcel of land described as commencing at the Intersection of the dividing line between Lots Nos. 14 and 15 with the Southeasterly line of Carnahan Drive as shown by the Map of 1st Addition to Mountain Brow Estates, recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Book of Town Plats “F”, page 359; and from thence run in a Southwesterly direction along said Southeasterly line of Carnahan Drive a distance of 20 feet to a point; and from thence run in a Southeasterly direction and parallel with said dividing line between Lots 14 and 15 a distance of 220 feet to a point in the Southeasterly line of Lot No. 14; and from thence run in a Northeasterly direction along said line of Lot No. 14; a distance of 20 feet to the intersection of said Southeasterly line of Lot No. 14 with said dividing line between Lots 14 and 15; and from thence run in a Northwesterly direction along said dividing line between Lots 14 and 15 a distance of 200 feet to the Point of Beginning and being what is commonly referred to as the Northeasterly 20 feet of Lot Number Fourteen (14), and being a portion of Lot Number Fourteen (14) in Block Number Five (5), all of the above and foregoing property being in First Addition to Mountain Brow Estates according to the Map or Plat thereof as the same appears of record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Book of Town Plats “F”, page 359, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama; and being subject to mineral reservations as recorded in deed record “MM”, page 448, and restrictive covenants by Allen E. Clayton and Wife, Gwynell M. Clayton dated July 2, 1956, recorded in Misc. Recorded “16”, page 285, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel Two: Lot Sixteen (16) in Block Five (5) in First Addition to Mountain Brow Estates, according to the Map or Plat thereof as the same appears of record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Plat Book “F”, page 359, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama and being subject to the restrictive covenants of record and being subject to a reservation of the minerals, mineral and mining rights, interests and privileges in, under and upon said property as reserved by Deed from E. G. Cole and wife, Sula Cole, to Gadsden and Lookout Mountain Realty Company, dated December 16,1907, and recorded in Record Book “MM”, Page 448, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 1429 Monte Vista Drive, Gadsden, AL 35904. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Home Point Financial Corporation, Mortgagee/Transferee

Rebecca Redmond

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

417348

Feb 2, 9 & 16, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIM

EDDIE LEE ELLER appointed Personal Representatives on 10/19/17 Estate of WILLIAM SCOT BELLAMY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 19, 26 and Feb 2, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIM

JERRY T. LOWERY, appointed Personal Representative on 12/21/2017 Estate of FAYE MCKEE LOWERY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not file within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 26, Feb 2, 9 & 16, 2018

_____________

FILE CLAIM

LEANN HILL RAINEY, appointed Personal Representative on 1/5/2018 Estate of VESTER HILL, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not file within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 26, Feb 2, 9 & 16, 2018

_____________

FILE CLAIM

ROBIN SMITH, appointed Personal Representative on 12/21/2017 Estate of HERBERT M. BYNUM, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not file within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 26, Feb 2, 9 & 16, 2018

_____________

FILE CLAIM

EDDIE LEE ELLER appointed Personal Representatives on 10/19/17 Estate of WILLIAM SCOT BELLAMY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 26, Feb 2 & 9, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIM

KEITH WOODALL appointed Personal Representative on 01/23/2018 Estate of LENDON KEITH WOODALL, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 2, 9 & 16, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIM

CASSANDRA M. LAPSLEY appointed Personal Representative on 01/22/2018 Estate of Pamela Turner Wilson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 2, 9 & 16, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIM

VEDA WANDA PARR appointed Personal Representative on 01/24/2018 Estate of JIMMY D. PARR, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 2, 9 & 16, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIM

PATRICIA ANNETTE CARROLL NOAH appointed Personal Representative on 01/09/2018 Estate of JAMES THOMAS CARROLL, SR, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 2, 9 & 16, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIM

TONYA WHITE BROWN appointed Personal Representative on 01/11/2018 Estate of TIFFANY JEAN JOHNSON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 2, 9 & 16, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIM

KENDRA GROSS appointed Personal Representative on 01/16/2018 Estate of DARRIN BLAKE GOLDEN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 2, 9 & 16, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIM

KAMILLE BLOOD CULBERSON appointed Personal Representative on 01/10/2018 Estate of BRENDA B. BLOOD, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 2, 9 & 16, 2018

______________

A BILL TO BE ENTITLED AN ACT

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

NOTICE is hereby given that a bill substantially as follows will be introduced in the 2018 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made:

To alter, rearrange, and extend the boundary lines and corporate limits of the City of Glencoe in Etowah County.

BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF ALABAMA:

Section 1. The boundary lines and corporate limits of the City of Glencoe in Etowah are altered, rearranged, and extended to include within the corporate limits of the municipality, in addition to the lands now included, all of the following territory:

Commence at the Northwest corner of Lot 1, of Camden Cove Subdivision, as recorded in Plat Book “K”, page 41, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and run North 69 degrees 00’ 00” West, along the extension of the Northeast line of said Lot 1, 16.12 feet to a point; thence run South 42 degrees 26’ 54” West 187.57 feet; South 36 degrees 43’ 31” West 99.55 feet; South 45 degrees 21’ 09” West 246.15 feet; North 65 degrees 15’16” West 16.81 feet to a point on the 510 contour of H. Neely Henry Reservoir; thence run along said 510 contour with the following chords: South 46 degrees 07.35” West 34.74 feet; South 36 degrees 51’ 05” West 70.06 feet; South 07 degrees 41’ 17” West 36.56 feet to the point of beginning; thence continue along said 510 contour with the following chords: South 59 degrees 45’ 39” East 75.92 feet; South 52 degrees 02’ 19” East 37.17 feet; South 70 degrees 08’ 34” East 58.63 feet; North 02 degrees 19’ 01” East 62.51 feet; North 62 degrees 06’ 29” West 50.91 feet; North 77 degrees 29’ 55” West 87.91 feet; South 41 degrees 50’ 06” West, leaving said 510 contour, 32.60 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of Fraction “A”, Section 23, Township 12 South, Range 6 East of Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama, and contains 0.18 acre, more or less. Said property is subject to the 100 year flood contour line whose elevation is 518.70 feet above mean sea level.

Section 2. In accordance with Section 11-42-6(b) of the Code of Alabama 1975, a map showing what territory is proposed to be annexed to the City of Glencoe is on file in the office of the Judge of Probate in Etowah County, Alabama, and the map is open to the inspection of the public.

Section 3. This act shall become effective immediately following its passage and approval by the Governor, or its otherwise becoming law.

Feb 2, 9,16 & 23, 2018

___________

PUBLIC NOTICE

ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT

NOTICE OF PROPOSED MODIFICATION OF THE OPERATING PERMIT UNDER THE ALABAMA HAZARDOUS WASTES MANAGEMENT AND MINIMIZATION ACT (AHWMMA) AND REQUEST FOR COMMENTS

PUBLIC NOTICE – 421

Etowah County

Clean Earth of Alabama (CEA) submitted to ADEM an application for modification of its operating permit for treatment, storage, and off-site disposal of hazardous waste at its facility (EPA I.D. Number ALD 981 020 894) located at 402 Webster Chapel Road, Glencoe, Alabama. The Department has determined the facility’s modification application to be complete and has prepared a draft permit in accordance with State regulations.

CEA processes industrial wastes including, but not limited to, paints, lacquers, thinners, waste petroleum products, petroleum by-products, aerosols, inks, resins, adhesives, petroleum distillates, solvents (halogenated and non-halogenated), organic chemicals and by-products, various alcohols, waste contaminated material and residues in its waste storage, blending and processing facility. Waste materials are delivered to CEA in bulk and/or various container sizes and either processed, blended and consolidated and/or stored in various container sizes or tanks on site or processed and shipped off site to an approved, permitted disposal facility. Clean Earth of Alabama is the owner and operator of the facility. The following are the proposed modifications: The Vat and Blending Tubs will be removed and the area will be clean closed in accordance with ADEM Admin. Code Rules 335-14-5-.07(2) and 335-14-5-.09(9). The Stabilization Area will be converted into a container check-in and storage area. An additional area is being added to the existing solids building to increase container storage, and update to the existing bulk storage. Containment walls will be built to separate the existing corrosive and oxidizer area between each row and individual sumps will be added to collect any spilled materials. Can and glass crusher system will be added. The former stabilization building will be renamed as Container Check-In Storage Building, will become a container check-in and storage area, and its storage capacity will be increased.

Please note that, in order to affect the final permit decision, both written and oral comments must offer technically substantial information that is applicable only to the portions of the permit addressed by the proposed modification.

Copies of the fact sheet, permit modification application and draft AHWMMA permit are available for public inspection electronically via http://adem.alabama.gov/newsEvents/publicNotices.cnt and at the following location Monday – Friday (except legal holidays) during the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. A nominal fee for copying and/or mailing may be charged. Arrangements for copying should be made in advance.

Russell A. Kelly, Chief

Permits and Services Division

ADEM

1400 Coliseum Blvd.

[Mailing address: PO Box 301463; Zip 36130-1463]

Montgomery, Alabama 36110-2400

(334) 271-7714

Persons wishing to comment may do so, in writing, to the Department’s named contact above within 45 days following the publication date of this notice. In order to affect final decisions, comments must offer technically substantial information that is applicable to the proposed permit.

A written request for a public hearing may also be filed within that 45-day period and must state the nature of the issues proposed to be raised in the hearing. The Director shall hold a public hearing upon receipt of a significant number of technical requests.

After consideration of all written comments, review of any public hearing record, and consideration of the requirements of the AHWMMA, the Federal Resource, Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) and applicable regulations, the Department will make a final determination. The Department will develop a response to comments, which will become part of the public record and will be available to persons upon request. Notice will be sent to any person requesting notice of the final action.

The Department maintains a list of interested individuals who are mailed legal notices regarding proposed permits. If you wish to receive such notices, contact the Permits & Services Division via telephone (334-271-7714), e-mail (permitsmail@adem.alabama.gov), or postal service (P.O. Box 301463, Montgomery, AL 36130-1463).

This notice is hereby given this 2nd day of February, 2018, by authorization of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

Lance R. LeFleur

Director

Nondiscrimination Statement: The Department does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in the administration of its programs.

Feb 2, 2018

____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: DR-2013-900543.02

FRANCES SUMMERLIN HISTED

PLAINTIFF

VS.

JARVIS HALE HISTED, III

DEFENDANT

The Defendant, JARVIS HALE HISTED, III, is hereby notified that Plaintiff, FRANCES SUMMERLIN HISTED, has filed in the Circuit Court for Etowah County, Alabama, a Petition for Contempt and other relief. The style of said action being identified as DR-2013-900543.02. The above named person, is hereby notified that you must file an answer to said complaint in the identified civil action on or before March 12, 2018, or thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against you in said Civil Action No. DR-2013-900543.02.

Dated: January 11, 2018.

Cassandra Johnson

Clerk, Etowah County Circuit Court

F. Michael Haney

Attorney for Plaintiff

P.O. Drawer 287

Gadsden, Alabama 35902-0287

(256) 546-1656

Jan 19, 26 and Feb 2 & 9, 2018

____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION

NOTICE TO: UNKNOWN

ADDRESS: UNKNOWN

You will take notice that Petitions for Adoption of children born to Sheronda Ransaw, were filed on November 13, 2017, and are set to e heard on the 28th day of Marh, 2018 at 10:00 a.m., alleging that the identity of the natural parent of said minor children is unknown and has not been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said unknow or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor children is that of putative father. The minor children’s dat of birth are: April 19, 2000 and April 2, 2002.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the adatae of the last publication herein, with counsel for the petitionrs, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902.

Attorney for the Petitioner:

Jack Floyd, Esquire

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

This the 23rd day of January, 2018.

Bobby M. Junkins

Probate Judge

Jan 26, Feb 2, 9 & 16, 2018

_____________

ADOPTION PUBLICATION

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION

NOTICE TO: UNKNOWN

ADDRESS: UNKNOWN

You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a child born to Kathy Nicole Jones, was filed on July 5, 2017, is set to be heard on the 3rd day of April 2018 at 10:30 a.m., alleging that the identity of the natural parent of said minor child is unknown and has not been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor child is that of putative father. The minor child’s date of birth is April 8, 2008.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein, with counsel for the petitioners, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902.

Attorney for the Petitioner:

Jack Floyd, Esquire

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

This the 4th day of January, 2018

Bobby M. Junkins

Probate Judge

Jan 12, 19, 26 & Feb 2, 2018

_____________

ADOPTION PUBLICATION

In the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama

In the Matter of Adoption Petition of: R.R. and E.R.

Case # A-1272

Notice to: Unknown Father

Address: Unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Adoption of a child born by K. W., (natural mother), was filed on the 19th day of December, 2017, alleging that the whereabouts and identity of the natural father are unknown and/or that the natural father to the aforesaid minor child is that of a putative father. Minor Child’s birth date is 09/11/17.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within 30 days of the date of the last publication herein with Petitioner’s Attorney, Robert T. Noone, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Done this 4th day of January, 2018.

Bobby Junkins

Judge of Probate

Attorney for Petitioners:

Robert T. Noone, Esq.

PO Box 2425

Gadsden, Alabama 35903

256-689-0565

Jan 12, 19, 26 and Feb 2, 2018

___________

ADOPTION PUBLICATION

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION

NOTICE TO: JASON BLAKE FOREMAN

ADDRESS: UNKNOWN

You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a child born to Kathy Nicole Jones, was filed on July 5, 2017, is set to be heard on the 3rd day of April 2018 at 10:30 a.m., alleging that the whereabouts of the natural father, Jason Blake Foreman, are unknown. The minor child’s date of birth is October 10, 2009.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein, with counsel for the petitioners, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902.

Attorney for the Petitioner:

Jack Floyd, Esquire

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

This the 4th day of January, 2018

Bobby M. Junkins

Probate Judge

Jan 12, 19, 26 & Feb 2, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF PETITION

NOTICE TO: CLAYTON BRANSCUM, FATHER OF MALE CHILD

BORN OCTOBER 5, 2015

CASE NUMBER: JU-2018-06.01

Laura Lee Vaughn has filed a petition in the Juvenile Court of Etowah County, Alabama, regarding a child born 10/05/2015 to Hannah Nicole Boyd. You have fourteen days from the date of this notice to answer, defend or respond to said petition, otherwise a judgment by default may be entered against you.

Cassandra Johnson

Clerk of the Court

Attorney for Petitioner:

Charles Y. Boyd

Attorney for Petitioner

930 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

Phone: (256) 547-6801

Jan 12, 19, 26 & Feb 2, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF PETITION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE CHANGE OF NAME OF: DSW, A MINOR, TO: DJR

CASE # S-9794

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME TO THE NATURAL FATHER OF A MINOR CHILD WHOSE WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN

You will take notice that a Petition for Change of Name of a Minor Child born of natural mother, HOPE PATTON, set to be heard on March 6, 2018 at 10:00 a.m., was filed on the December 19, 2017, alleging that the whereabouts of the natural father of the minor child, is unknown and has not been disclosed to this Court. Minor child’s date of birth is 01/15/2013.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this minor name change, you must file a written response within (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Dani V. Bone, 1031 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901 and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901

Done this the 22nd day of January, 2018

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2018

______________

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE# DR-17-900441GCD

JOHN DAID COGGINS

936 RANDALL ROAD

GALLANT, AL 35972

D.O.B.: 12/28/1993

PLAINTIFF

VS.

MOLLY LOGAN COGGINS

UNKNOWN

D.O.B.: 05/12/1988

DEFENDANT

MOLLY LOGAN COGGINS, whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer the complaint of JOHN DAVID COGGINS, seeking a divorce and other relief by March 5, 2018, or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against her in Civil Action Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Dated this the 31st day of January, 2018

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Feb 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2018

_____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION CASE NO: CV-17-900967-DAK

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,445.00 US Currency,

Mossberg20G

Serial Number: U938477,

Phoenix Arms 22

Serial Number: 4487534,

H & R 20G

Serial Number: AU554322,

Marlin 357 Magnum

Serial Number: 04090558

Vizio 60” TV

Serial Number: LFTRVUL T4501257,

Vapex Projector Screen

RCA Projector

Serial Number: A17092210 20007916,

Night Hawk Security DVR

Serial Number: 686A825989996,

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Angel Michelle Wright

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY: WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described property and currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 5th day of March, 2018. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 3rd day of January, 2018.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Jan 12, 19, 26 & Feb 2, 2018

_____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION CASE NO: CV-17-900956-WHR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

Maverick 12G #MV98012V,

Taurus Millennium G2 9mm

#TJT26946,

Century Arms RAS47 #RAS47080177,

Taurus Millennium G29mm

#TJU36547

DEFENDANT

In Re: Devonte M. Williams

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY: WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described property. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 5th day of March, 2018. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 3rd day of January, 2018.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Jan 12, 19, 26 & Feb 2, 2018

_____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION CASE NO: CV-17-900966-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

2008 Chrysler 300

VIN# 2C3LA63HX 8H272291

DEFENDANT

In Re: Damon Parrish Turner

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY: WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described vehicle. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 5th day of March, 2018. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 3rd day of January, 2018.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Jan 12, 19, 26 & Feb 2, 2018

_____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION CASE NO: CV-17-900954-WHR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$3,380.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Tevin T. Spears

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY: WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 5th day of March, 2018. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 3rd day of January, 2018.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Jan 12, 19, 26 & Feb 2, 2018

_______________

PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Attalla will hold public hearings to discuss remedies for nuisance/abatement cases that will come before the Attalla City Council on February 19th, 2018 at City Hall, at 5:00pm, located at 612 4th Street NW., Attalla, Alabama. The following addresses will be discussed:

112 Mulberry Lane

118 Oxford Avenue

1201 4th Street NW

403 Lookout Avenue

502 4th Street SW

628 Taft Avenue

Feb 2, 9 & 16, 2018

______________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on March 2, 2018:

2008 CHRYSLER SEBRING; VIN# 1C3LC56R 78N140895

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue N.E.

Attalla, AL 35954

Jan 26 & Feb 2, 2018

_____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on March 2, 2018:

1965 Plymouth Fury; VIN# P352215971

Melissa Blackmon

802-A Old Boaz Road

Attalla, AL 35954

256-553-4045

Jan 26 & Feb 2, 2018

______________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on March 2, 2018:

2002 CHEVROLET TRAILBLAZER; VIN# 1GNDS13S 522164762

ER Towing and Recovery

827 Jones Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256)547-1549

Jan 26 & Feb 2, 2018

_____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on March 16, 2018:

1995 CADILLAC DEVILLE; VIN# 1G6KD52B5SU262247

2005 KIA SEDONA; VIN KNDUP132356731753

1998 BUICK PARK AVENUE; 1G4CW52K4W4655802

1997 DODGE RAM 1500; VIN# 3B7HC13Y3VG832274

1994 BUICK PARK AVENUE; VIN# 1G4CW52L4R1624936

ER Towing and Recovery

827 Jones Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256)547-1549

Feb 2 & 9, 2018