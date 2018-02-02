Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell - February 2, 2018

Broccoli Salad, Red Beans and Rice, German Cornbread and French Silk Pie

You know, we appreciate the short cuts with old favorite recipes and new seasoning tricks that have been handed down from our family and friends. Proof again (if we needed it) that Southern women are likely to express their love for family and friends through bountiful offerings from the kitchen. Many (or maybe a few) Southern families still linger around the table after a hearty meal and do their best visiting there, recalling old family stories and current issues. If you never eat with your children, how do you teach them correct table manners? Just a thought!

Broccoli Salad

1 large head fresh broccoli

10 slices bacon,

cooked and crumbled

6 green onions, sliced

1/2 cup golden raisins

1 cup Hellmann’s

mayonnaise

2 tablespoons vinegar

1/4 cup sugar

Wash and cut the flowerets and stems into bite size pieces. Put in a bowl and add bacon, onions and raisins. Combine other ingredients. Add dressing to broccoli and toss. Refrigerate several hours before serving.

Andy’s Note: I love this salad, and sometimes I buy the broccoli in the bag!

Red Beans and Rice

4-6 cans of light

red kidney beans

2 cups chopped onion

1 cup green onion,

thinly sliced

1 cup chopped

green pepper

3 tablespoons

minced garlic

1 pound ham,

cut into chunks

1 tablespoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/8 teaspoon crushed

red pepper

2 bay leaves

2 quarts cold water

Put all ingredients in a stock pot and add water. Simmer one and a half to two hours. Remove bay leaves and serve over rice.

Andy’s Note: Taste as you go. Sometimes I put in a ham bone if I have one. I always use the Virginia baked ham from the deli and have it cut into a big chunk and then I cube it later. You know how I love ketchup. Sometimes, I add a splash for the color, mostly.

German Cornbread

1 1/2 cups self-rising

corn meal

2 eggs

1/2 cup oil

8 ounces cream corn

8 ounces sour cream

1 chopped onion, medium

Mix above ingredients and pour into a prepared oiled iron skillet. Bake at 425 degrees for 25 minutes.

Andy’s Note: My son Mac loves this cornbread! I usually add a little jalapeno pepper for him. This recipe is so easy, and I know your family will love it.

French Silk Pie

2 squares unsweetened chocolate

1/2 cup margarine

3/4 cup sugar

2 eggs

1 (4 oz.) Cool Whip

1 baked pie shell

3/4 cup whipping cream

2 tablespoons

powdered sugar

Shaved chocolate

Melt chocolate in a double boiler. Let chocolate cool. Cream butter; gradually add sugar, beating at medium speed of the mixer until fluffy. Stir in chocolate. Add eggs, one at a time, beating five minutes after each. Fold in Cool Whip and spoon into shell. Beat whipping cream until foamy and gradually add powdered sugar, beating until soft peaks form. Spread whipped cream on top and sprinkle with shaved chocolate.

Andy’s Note: This pie is definitely a pie of the 80’s and 90’s. Any ladies luncheon in Gadsden that I ever attended, this was usually the dessert. It’s not real heavy, it slices well and it is delicious! Please make this for your family and your children will love you more!

Next week, we will switch to some wonderful cookies and candies for Valentine’s Day.

Happy Cooking,

Andy Bedwell

“Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell” can be purchased at Alabama Gift Company in downtown Gadsden and The Messenger on Rainbow Drive.