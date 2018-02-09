Inspiration from God’s Word - In times of trouble

By Toni Ford

If we are honest with ourselves, at some point in our lives we all walk through hard times. Lately it seems as if many of my friends and students I talk to are walking through difficult situations, which has reminded me that the Lord is our only source when walking through tough times. The things of the world will never be a lasting support or a solid foundation for any of us. Therefore, if you or someone you know is walking through a tough time, I pray that the following reminders would bring strength to you and those you love.

Remember the Lord’s promises to you. God’s word contains literally thousands of promises to carry us through when we need help. It is our responsibility to claim these promises by faith and pray them over our lives. Psalm 50:15 says, “Then call on me when you are in trouble, and I will rescue you, and you will give me glory.” Psalm 9:9 says, “The Lord will be a refuge for the oppressed, a refuge in time of trouble.”

Call on His Name. Many people see this as the discipline of prayer. Prayer is the actual experience of life and the understanding of how utterly dependent we are on God. Psalm 116 reminds us of our need for the Lord’s help and gives us three reasons to call on the Lord in prayer. Those reasons are because we need help, because He cares about us and because He cares about others. Psalm 145:18 says, “The Lord is close to all who call on Him, yes, to all who call on Him in truth.” I love it how our Lord has no favorites. He is close to ALL who call on His name!

Spend time in worship. Worship is not about us but rather about God. However, God doesn’t need our worship; we do. God isn’t waiting for His worshippers to remind Him how awesome He is and how desperately they need Him before He decides to intervene. God never changes. But when we worship, we change and our focus becomes on Him and not on our problems. Psalm 57:7 says, “My heart is confident in You, oh God; my heart is confident. No wonder I can sing your praises!” Our need to engage in both heart and mind in passionate, faith-filled worship of Jesus is real today.

Lord, I pray for each person facing difficult times right now or in the days to come. I pray that we would always remember to stand on the truth of your promises, to call on Your name in prayer and to worship the God who is the King of Kings and Lord of Lords.

If you would like for me to join you in prayer please email me at tonif77@gmail.com and I would love to pray for you.