Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell

Best Ever Sugar Cookie and Andy Bedwell’s Chocolate Chip Cookie

Let’s bake some cookies for Valentine’s Day!

Best Ever Sugar Cookie

2 sticks margarine

1 cup Crisco oil

1 cup sugar

1 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 eggs

4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teasppon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

Cream the first four ingredients in a mixer. Then add remaining ingredients. Keep dough in the freezer until it is easier to handle. Drop one teaspoon of dough on a greased cookie sheet and bake at 325 degrees for 12-15 minutes. Take off of the cookie sheet immediately and roll in sugar while they are still warm.

Andy’s Note: This is the best sugar cookie that I have ever made or eaten. These sugar cookies look a lot like the sand dollars you find lying on the beach. They’re crisp and thin and big! That is the way we like them. I promise you they won’t be around long, but they do keep well in a sealed tin. Try to make the dough a day ahead.

Andy Bedwell’s Chocolate Chip Cookie

One yellow cake mix (I prefer Duncan Hines). You have to add three ounces from another box to have 18 ounces. Duncan Hines didn’t think anyone would notice, but of course I did. This also affects the cakes that we make with a mix.)

1 egg, beaten

3/4 cup Crisco oil

1 tablespoon vanilla

flavoring

2 handfuls of semi-sweet chocolate chips

Mix together and bake on a greased cookie sheet at 325 degrees for 12-15 minutes. Do not remove from the cookie sheet until they are cooled or they will crumble everywhere.

Andy’s Note: I roll my cookies large. There is something about a large cookie. It looks better and it also tastes better. I could write a book on the wonderful journey that I have traveled with this cookie. They have been at football games, basketball games, classroom parties, proms, wedding receptions and birthday parties. I also went to a deli and baked them a couple of days a week. I love the phone calls that I received from some of my former students asking for the recipe. I had one say that they were in Florida and didn’t carry their cookbook and needed the recipe.

Let’s make candy next week!

Happy Valentines Day cooking,

Andy Bedwell

