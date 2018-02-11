Ford to Run for State Senate as Independent

State Rep. Craig Ford announced on Saturday, Feb. 10, that he is running as an Independent candidate for state Senate District 10m which includes all of Etowah and Cherokee counties and a portion of DeKalb County.

Ford is a small business owner who also serves in the Alabama National Guard and previously served in the U.S. Army Reserve. He represents Gadsden and Etowah County in the Alabama House of Representatives.

“I’m running for the State Senate because I feel like we need a senator who will work to bring people together and work with both parties to get things done,” said Ford. “Too often, political games get in the way and we need to focus on solving real problems like improving our schools, creating good paying jobs and rebuilding our roads and bridges.”

Ford noted that he had worked closely with the governor to secure funding for the I-759 extension and a $450,000 grant for the Attalla Water and Sewage Department – projects that will create jobs and grow local businesses as well as improve local services – and has worked with leaders in the state legislature to secure additional funding for local schools and other local projects. But he has also stood up to those in both parties by calling for the leadership of the Alabama Democratic Party to resign and is one of the original four lawmakers who called for former Gov. Robert Bentley to be impeached for misusing taxpayer dollars and state resources.

“There are too many people in Montgomery who are more worried about right-wing and left-wing politics than they are about plain old right and wrong,” said Ford. “We need a new way of thinking in Montgomery. We need people who are problem solvers.”

Ford added that he believes serving in the legislature shouldn’t be any different than serving in the military.

“When we’re deployed overseas or on a training exercise, nobody cares if the soldier next to them is a Democrat or a Republican. We’re just focused on getting the job done. And that’s how it ought to be in the state legislature.

“My promise to the voters is that I will work with anyone – and stand up to anyone – to do what’s right for our area. That’s who I am and that’s why I’m running as an Independent.”