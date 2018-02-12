Area basketball teams qualify for subregional, regional tournaments

Photo: MarDayus Bothwell and the Gasden City High basketball team qualified for the C lass 7A Northeast Regional Tournament later this week at Jacksonville State. (Gary Wells)

Several local high school basketball teams competed in area tournament championships this past weekend and qualified for the state subregional round this week. Subregional winners advance to the Northeast Regional Tournament starting this week at Jacksonville State University.

In girls action, Glencoe defeated Piedmont, 71-50, on Feb. 8 in the Class 3A, Area 10 Tournament title game. The Lady Yellow Jackets host Brindlee Mountain on Monday, Feb. 12 in the subregionals.

Hokes Bluff lost to Jacksonville, 35-32, in the Class 4A Area12 Tournament finals on Feb. 9. The Lady Eagles (21-8) travel to North Jackson on Monday, Feb. 12 in the subregional round.

On the boys side, Gadsden City defeated Grissom, 57-52, in the Class 7A, Area 7 Tournament finals on Saturday, Feb. 10, in Trussville. The Titans (12-10) advanced to the regional tournament semifinals at Jacksonville State, where they will face Huffman this Thursday, Feb. 15, at 10:30 a.m. Gadsden City beat Hewitt-Trussville, 58-41, on Feb. 8 in the area tournament semifinals.

Etowah defeated Alexandria, 64-62, in the Class 5A, Area 14 title game last Saturday (Feb. 10) in Attalla. The Blue Devils (23-5) host Central-Clay County on Tuesday, Feb. 13, in the subregional round.

Hokes Bluff beat Jacksonville, 58-43, in the Class 4A Area12 Tournament finals on Feb. 9. The Eagles (24-5) host North Jackson on Tuesday, Feb. 13, in the subregional round.

Sardis won the Class 4A, Area 13 Tournament championship with a 63-52 victory over North Jackson on Feb. 8 in Stevenson.

The Lions (11-14) host Jacksonville in the subregional round on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Sardis led 12-8 after one quarter, 28017 at halftime and 38-32 after three quarters.

Chase Bright paced the Lions with 16 points, followed by Braxton Brooks with 12, Jay Owens with 11 and Logan Gaskin and Landon Haygood with eight points each.

Southside lost to Oxford, 61-49, in the Class 6A, Area 13 Tournament finals on Feb. 9. The Panthers (12-15) visit Parker on Tuesday, Feb, 13. in the subregional round.

Glencoe fell to Piedmont, 61-43, in the Class 3A, Area 10 Tournament title game on Feb. 9. The Yellow Jackets (10-21) travel to Geraldine on Tuesday, Feb. 13, in the subregional round.

Westbrook Christian lost to Collinsville, 56-46, in the Class 2A, Area 12 Tournament finals on Feb. 9. The Warriors (17-10) visit Lanett on Tuesday, Feb. 13, in the subregional round.