Blue Devil seniors sign college football scholarships

Photo: Etowah High School seniors Caleb Horton and Cory Thomas signed college football scholarships on Wednesday, Feb. 7. Pictured from left are Horton, EHS head football coach Drew Noles and Thomas. (Mike Goodson)

By Mike Goodson/Sports Correspondent

Two Etowah High School football standouts were among several local athletes to sign a national letter of intent last Wednesday (Feb. 7).

Senior running backs Caleb Horton and Corey Thomas were among the hundreds of high school athletes across the state to advance to play football at the next level.

Horton signed to play for Henderson State in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. Horton noted that he chose Henderson State over Mars Hill University in North Carolina.

“When I went for my visit it seemed like home,” said Horton. “The coaches are expecting me to play a lot at running back my freshman season.”

This past season, Horton rushed for 878 yards and 13 touchdowns on 119 carries.

Thomas signed with Ohio Valley Conference member Murray State in Murray, Kentucky. Thomas chose the Racers over Tennessee-Martin.

“It feels good to have the opportunity to continue my education,” said Thomas. “I am truly blessed.”

Thomas finished the 2017 season with 1,220 yards and 12 touchdowns on 150 attempts. He made The Messenger’s first-team backfield, while Horton made the second team. Thomas was named the Class 5A, All-Area 7 team’s Offensive MVP and Horton was selected as first team running back.

Horton and Thomas helped the Blue Devils finish 11-2, win the program’s first region title in six years and make their first state quarterfinal appearance since 1999.

Etowah head football coach Drew Noles spoke of Horton and Thomas’ contributions both on and off the field.

“They exemplified the spirit of Etowah football traditions and continued the long line of great athletes to wear the Blue Devil uniform,” said Noles.