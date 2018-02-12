GCHS gridders sign college scholarships

Photo: Several Gadsden High School student-athletes signed college football scholarships on Feb. 7 in in the GCHS auditorium. Pictured, from left: Jamontavius Woods, West Alabama; Jaelyn Fleming, Eastern Kentucky; T.J. Stone, Maryville (Tenn.) College; LaRay Mostella, Alabama State; Jonathan Kilgo, Tennessee State; J.B. McNeal, Alabama State; DeErrick Curry, Alabama State; Jakobe Griffin, Bethel (Tenn.) University; Carson Liggin, Huntingdon College; Elijah Campbell, Georgia Southern.

By Cole Frederick/Sports Correspondent

In what has become an annual tradition at Gadsden City High School, 10 different athletes signed scholarships to play college football on National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

The players announced their decisions on stage in front of family, teachers, coaches and fellow students in the school auditorium. Combined, the student-athletes signed over $1 million dollars

worth of scholarships.

Three players signed with Alabama State in Montgomery – linebacker J.B. McNeal, receiver LaRay Mostella and offensive lineman DeErrick Curry.

A two-year starter for the Titans, McNeal recorded 116 tackles, four sacks and an interception. Mostella caught 37 passes for 512 yards and seven touchdowns in two years as a starter, while Curry started at right tackle last season for the Titans.

Receiver and defensive back Jamontavius Woods signed with West Alabama in Livingston. He caught 21 passes for 439 yards and six touchdowns and made 59 tackles.

Jaelyn Fleming will play for Eastern Kentucky in the Ohio Valley Conference. Fleming set the school record for most kickoff returns for a touchdown in a career and he carried the ball 254 times for 2,393 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Kicker and punter Jonathan Kilgo will also play in the OVC, as he signed with Tennessee State. Kilgo connected on 15 of 20 field goals during his career and he averaged 42 yards per punt. Kilgo set the state record for longest punt with his 92-yard boot against Park Crossing in 2017.

Linebacker T.J. Stone announced that he will play at Maryville College in Tennessee. Stone recorded 49 tackles during his career.

Carson Liggin made the switch from tight end to offensive line entering his senior season and

was rewarded with a scholarship to play at Huntingdon College in Montgomery.

Jakobe Griffin recorded 171 tackles, three sacks and an interception for the Titans will play at Bethel College in McKenzie. Tenn., for the next four years.

Elijah Campbell, a three-star recruit, committed to play at Georgia Southern. The defensive lineman and linebacker recorded 107 tackles, three sacks and forced one fumble during his career with the Titans.

Gadsden City head coach Bart Sessions said that Feb. 7 was a “great day to be a Titan.”

“This is a huge day for these players and their families and the sacrifices they’ve made,” Sessions said.

Sessions said the expectation is that each player will come back with his four-year degree, noting that it was a beginning for them and their future, not an ending.

‘We want you to enjoy the day, but please understand that it is a beginning,” he said. “There’s work to be done. You’ve been given a great opportunity.”

Next year, there will be 66 players from Gadsden City who will be playing college football throughout the country.

“Every chance you get, come back and talk to these young guys and become a positive influence in our community,” Sessions said. “The expectations for this table of 10 signees is very high.”