Panther wrestlers finish third at super sectional meet

Several Southside High wrestlers qualified for the state meet at the AHSAA North Super Sectional Tournament last Saturday (Feb. 10) at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

With 166.5 points, the Panthers finished in third place overall behind tournament champion Gardendale (207 points) and Chelsea (181.5 points).

Two Southside wrestlers were sectional champions – Andrew Smith at 113 pounds and Jacob Dease at 120 pounds.

Justus Venn was the section runner-up at 145 pounds, while Dakota Rodick took third in the 132-pound division.

Two Panthers came in fourth – Colin Edwards at 138 pounds and Ethan Stevenson at 170 pounds.

Calan Staub took fifth at 106 pounds, while Luke Chappell finished eighth at 285.

Competition at the state meet will be from Thursday, Feb. 15 through Saturday, Feb. 17 at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.