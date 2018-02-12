Gadsden City High School sophomore wrestler Samuel Jaggears took first place at the AHSAA North Super Sectional Tournament last Saturday (Feb. 10) at the Birmingham CrossPlex.
Competing as the No. 2 seed in the 126-pound weight class, Jaggears went 4-0 with a pin in the semifinals and an 11-0 major decision in the championship match. He will be the No. 1 seed for the North at the state tournament in Huntsville from Feb. 15-17. Jaggears is the first GCHS wrestler to win a sectional tournament. Teammates Javorious Graves (170 weight class) and Evan Lowe (220 weight class) both went 2-2 at the sectional tournament, with both finishing one match short from qualifying for state.
Titan wrestler finishes first at super sectionals
