Titan wrestler finishes first at super sectionals

Gadsden City High School sophomore wrestler Samuel Jaggears took first place at the AHSAA North Super Sectional Tournament last Saturday (Feb. 10) at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

Competing as the No. 2 seed in the 126-pound weight class, Jaggears went 4-0 with a pin in the semifinals and an 11-0 major decision in the championship match. He will be the No. 1 seed for the North at the state tournament in Huntsville from Feb. 15-17. Jaggears is the first GCHS wrestler to win a sectional tournament. Teammates Javorious Graves (170 weight class) and Evan Lowe (220 weight class) both went 2-2 at the sectional tournament, with both finishing one match short from qualifying for state.