Lady Panthers fall short in 6A subregionals

Photo: Southside High’s Lauren Hunt looks over the Homewood defense during the Lady Panthers’ 60-47 loss in the Class 6A subregional playoffs on Monday, Feb. 12. (Mike Goodson)

By Mike Goodson/Sports Correspondent

The Southside High girls basketball team ended a successful and historic season by falling to

Homewood, 60-47, in the Class 6A subregional playoffs on Monday, Feb. 12.

A 19-8 run by Homewood gave the Lady Patriots a 46-26 lead with eight remaining. A huge run by Southside to start the fourth quarter cut the deficit to 47-41, but numerous turnovers during the final four minutes pushed the Homewood lead back to 17 points by the final buzzer.

The Lady Panthers finished the season with an outstanding 23-2 record.

Southside head coach Kim Nails had good things to say about the visitors from Jefferson County. “[Homewood] has seven seniors and have appeared in three state championship games. It’s hard to make a run against a team that is that solid. We played hard but just came up short.”

The first quarter was a run and gun start, with the visiting Lady Patriots taking a 13-10 lead after eight minutes. Homewood stretched its lead to 27-18 at the half behind the play of Hannah Barber and Kassidy Crawford.

Lauren Hunt led Southside with 15 points, while Harley Simmons scored eight. Homewood, who has five Division I college commitments, was led by University of Alabama commitment Hannah Barber with 14 points. She was followed by Kalia Cunningham, Kassidy Crawford and Zoe Watts with 12 points each.