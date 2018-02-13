Lady Yellow Jackets earn second straight regional berth

Photo: Glencoe High’s Crimson Silvey (23) goes up for a basket as Brindlee Mountain’s Grace Tayman (20) defends during the Lady Yellow Jackets’ 52-18 victory in the Class 3A subregional playoffs on Monday, Feb. 12. (Gary Wells)

By Chris McCarthy

Publisher/Editor

Brindlee Mountain proved not very steep for the Glencoe High girls basketball team last Monday (Feb. 12).

The Lady Yellow Jackets cruised to a 35-3 halftime lead on the way to a 46-14 victory in the Class 3A subregional playoffs. Glencoe advanced to the Northeast Regional Tournament at Jacksonville State, where they will face North Sand Mountain this Saturday at Pete Mathews Coliseum.

The Lady Jackets (22-8) dominated in every area of the game. The Lady Lions committed 16 turnovers in the first half, many of them unforced that led to Glencoe points. The hosts steamrolled the Marshall County squad under the boards, as the visitors did not grab an offensive rebound until the last few minutes of the first half.

“We looked pretty sharp at times, and we got to play a bunch of kids when we got up (in points) and then kind of got out of our normal rhythm and flow,” said Cook. “That happens sometimes when you get a big lead.”

Anna Beth Giles scored nine of Glencoe’s first nine points, and the hosts went 8-for-10 at the free throw line en route to a 21-0 lead after one quarter.

Brindlee Mountain did not get on the scoreboard until Zoie Decker’s layup at 6:32 of the second period, by which time GHS coach Daniel Cook began clearing his bench. The Lady Lions did not score from the field the rest of the half, and Glencoe padded its advantage to 35-3 at the break.

“I really think that our best thing is that we rebound well,” said Cook. “It’s definitely our team’s strength.”

The Lady Jackets led 46-124 after three quarters, well on the way to earning their second straight berth in the regional tournament.

Giles paced Glencoe with 19 points, followed by Breia Little with eight and Lexi Gray with six.

Kyleigh Wilks scored nine points for Brindlee Mountain.

“We’ve got four days to get ready for [the tournament semifinals] in Jacksonville, so we’ll see if we can’t be a little sharper when that game comes around,” said Cook. “I’ve probably seen [North Sand Mountain] play three or four times and seen them on film several more times.”

Cook noted that his team should not experience butterflies this time around at JSU.

“Last year we were young and inexperienced going up against a 33-0 Plainview team. One of our goals this year is not only to go to JSU but go to JSU and win. Knock on wood, that’s what going to happen on Saturday.”