Lions fall just shy of regional tournament

Photo: Sardis High’s Braxton Brooks (left) defends Jacksonville’s Macey Carr during the Lions’ 56-52 loss in the Class 4A basketball subregionals last Tuesday (Feb. 13) in Sardis City. (Mike Goodson)

By Mike Goodson/Sports Correspondent

The Jacksonville High boys basketball team will travel by Carr rather than by bus later this week to the Northeast Regional Basketball Tournament at Jacksonville State.

Behind a 28-point performance by Macey Carr, the Golden Eagles (19-8) posted a 56-52 victory over Sardis in the Class 4A subregionals last Tuesday (Feb. 13) in Sardis City.

With the game tied 22-22 at halftime, Jacksonville opened a 10-point lead with 1:50 remaining in the game.

The Lions (11-15) managed to cut the margin to 51-49 with 44 seconds remaining behind some key three-point shooting, but Carr made four clutch free throws down the stretch to secure the win.

“The Jacksonville coach (Cordell Hunt) had a good game plan tonight,” said Sardis head coach Van Owens.

“But I love the effort the team showed during the (area) tournament, and I’m proud of our kids and especially our seniors.”

The Lions jumped out to a 10-6 first quarter lead behind solid defensive play. Carr scored 10 of the Golden Eagles first 22 points. Carr added 10 third-quarter points as Jacksonville held a 37-35 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Logan Gaskin led Sardis with 12 points, followed by Jordan Haygood and Chase Bright with 11 points each.