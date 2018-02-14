Panthers, Yellow Jackets, Warriors fall short in subregional playoffs

Westbrook Christian lost to Lanett, 86-55, in the Class 2A subregionals last Tuesday (Feb. 13). Alex Burnett paced the Warriors (17-111) with 20 points, followed by Jackson Luttrell with six.

Southside fell to Parker, 50-28, in th Class 6A subregionals last Tuesday (Feb. 13) in Birmingham. Gavin Orr scored nine points for the Panthers (12-16), while Tristan Riggan added eight.

Glencoe lost to Geraldine, 69-36, in the Class 3A subregionals last Tuesday (Feb. 13). Cam Harris scored 13 points for the Yellow Jackets (12-16), followed by Brandon Bishop with five.