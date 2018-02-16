Inspiration from God’s Word - The Samaritan Woman

By Toni Ford

In John chapter 4, verses 1-30, we find the story of the Samaritan woman and her encounter with Jesus. Samaritans were Jews who married Gentiles, so they were considered outcasts by the Jews. There was both political and religious hostility between the Jews and the Samaritans. This hatred and dislike between these two groups of people began all the way back to the Old Testament time period. The Jews and Samaritans did not associate with one another, thus the reason the Jews would never travel through Samaria, the homeland of the Samaritans.

Knowing all this information, however, Jesus intentionally decides to travel through Samaria on his way to Galilee. Some might ask, “Why would Jesus make a purposeful decision to travel through Samaria?” I believe the Samaritan woman and people of Samaria were far more important to Him than years of political, religious and cultural disagreements. Many have said that Jesus is “no respecter of persons,” meaning Jesus has no barriers. We see the truth to this statement as He breaks down one barrier after another by His actions and conversation with the Samaritan woman.

While interacting with the Samaritan woman, Jesus knew she was ignorant of three important facts about Himself and His father. In a very loving and non-judgmental way, Jesus helps her to see the truth, and at the end of their conversation, her eyes are open and she sees and believes! Here in John, Jesus not only points out the facts but also answers each one as well.

Who is Jesus. John 4:10, 26 (NLT): “If you only knew the gift God has for you and who you are speaking to, you would ask me, and I would give you living water. I Am the Messiah!”

What does He have to offer? John 4: 14, (NLT): “But those who drink the water I give them will never be thirsty again. It becomes a fresh, bubbling spring within them, giving them eternal life.”

How can she receive it? John 5:24, (NLT) “I tell you the truth, those who listen to my message and believe in God who sent me have eternal life. They will never be condemned for their sins, but they have already passed from death into life.”

The importance to understanding each fact is salvation in Christ Jesus. The question is the same for people in Jesus’ day as well as for people today: “Will you believe and receive who Jesus is, accepting all that He has to offer, by surrendering your life to Him today?”

If you would like prayer in a certain area or if you prayed this prayer today, accepting and surrendering your life to Jesus, I would love to hear from you. Please email me at tonif77@gmail.com.