Legals for the week of February 16 - February 23, 2018

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Casey T Wissler, Husband And Jennifer Wissler, Wife to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for First Federal Bank its successors and assigns dated August 30, 2012; said mortgage being recorded as Instrument No. 3372691 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Branch Banking and Trust Company to be recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. The undersigned, Branch Banking and Trust Company , under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 19th day of March, 2018 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All that certain parcel of land situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, being known and designated as Lots Number Seventy-five (75) and Seventy-six (76) in Block Number Two (2) of the Leigh-Alan Subdivision, Addition Number Three (3), as recorded in Plat Book “I”, Page 34, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 5660 Rita Street, Southside, AL 35907.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Casey T Wissler and Jennifer Wissler or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

BRANCH BANKING AND TRUST COMPANY

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccallaraymer.com

File No. 92418

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Feb 2, 9 & 16, 2018

____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Betty I. Waddell A/K/A Betty Waddell A Single Woman to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Wilmington Finance, Inc., it’s successors and assigns dated October 25, 2006; said mortgage being recorded as Instrument No. 3259201 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Merrill Lynch Mortgage Investors Trust, Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2007-SD1 to be recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Merrill Lynch Mortgage Investors Trust, Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2007-SD1, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 22nd day of February, 2018 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Legal 1 the following described real estate, to-wit: Lot Number 10 and 11 in Block Number 36 in the Gadsden Realty Company’s South Gadsden or Crescent Heights Addition, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book B, Pages 314, 315, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. Legal 2 the following described real estate to-wit: Lot Number Twelve (12) in Block Number Thirty-six (36) in Gadsden Realty Company’s South Gadsden Addition, or Crescent Heights, according to the map thereof as recorded in Plat Book “B”, Pages 314 and 315, Probate Office, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. Parcel #: 15-03-08-3-000-172.000. Said property is commonly known as 1900 Jefferson Street, Gadsden, AL 35904.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage. Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Betty I. Waddell a/k/a Betty Waddell or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE, FOR MERRILL LYNCH MORTGAGE INVESTORS TRUST, MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-SD1

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccallaraymer.com

File No. 976417

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Feb 2, 9 & 16, 2018

______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Patrick Moore, an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Metro Bank, on the 13th day of March, 2008, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3290589; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on March 6, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A tract or parcel of land described as beginning at the Southwest corner of Lot Number 2, in Block Number 1 of Meadowlawn Addition No. 2, recorded in Plat Book “E”, Pages 156.and 157, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; thence from said point of beginning run Easterly along Greene Street (60 foot R/W) and the South line of said Lot Number 2 a distance of 147.80 feet to a point of curve; thence continue 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds left, turn with a radius of 20.00 feet to an existing 3/8 inch rebar on the Westerly R/W of Case Avenue (60 foot R/W) and the East line or said Lot Number 2; thence run Northerly along said Case Avenue, 77.13 feet (M). 77.00 feet (R) to an existing 1/2 inch pipe; thence deflect 90 degrees 41 minutes 19 seconds (M), 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds (R) left leaving said R/W and run Westerly in a straight line, 189.96 feet (M). 190.83 feet (R) to the West line of the Northwest l/4 of the Southwest I/4, Section 15, Township 12 South, Range 5 East of the Huntsville Meridian; thence deflect 90 degrees 55 minutes 10 seconds (M), 90 degrees 00 minutes 00seconds (R) left and run Southerly, 97.03 feet to an existing 1 inch pipe on the Northerly R/W of said Greene Street; thence deflect 89 degrees 04 minutes 02 seconds (M) 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds (R) left and run Easterly with said Northerly R/W, 19.44 feet (M), 21.23 feet (R) to the point of beginning; said tract being a portion of Lot Number 2, Block Number 1 of Meadow Lawn Addition Number 2, as recorded in Plat Book “E”, Pages 156 and 157 Probate Office, Etowah County. Alabama, and a portion of the NW l/4 of the SW l/4, Section 15. Township 12 South, Range 5 East, Etowah County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 507 Case Avenue SE, Attalla, AL 35954. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Mortgagee/Transferee

Ginny Rutledge

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

428779

Feb 2, 9 & 16, 2018

______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Larry Wayne Lee A Single Man to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for First Federal Bank its successors and assigns dated June 14, 2012; said mortgage being recorded in Book 3368847, Page 7, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION in Instrument 3406885 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. The undersigned, U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 13th day of March, 2018 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: To reach the point of beginning of the tract or parcel of land described herein commence at the SW corner of the NE 1/4 of the SE 1/4 in Section 1, and run Northerly the West line thereof for a distance of 343’ to a point, said point being the NW corner of that certain tract to Raymond Vernon Lee and wife, Phyllis Kaye Lee by deed recorded in Book “1103”, Page 587; thence run South 77 degrees 30’ 08” East and along the North line of said Lee Tract for a distance of 431’ more or less to a point in the West right of way line of Hood Road, said point being the point of beginning; thence North 77 degrees 30’ 08” West along the Northerly line of said Lee Tract for a distance of 321’ more or less to the SE corner of that certain tract of land conveyed to Vernon Lee and wife, Phyllis Kaye Lee by deed recorded in Book “1822”, Page 43: thence run North 18 degrees 13’ 38” East for a distance of 167.51’ to the NE corner of said “1822-49” Tract; thence run South 82 degrees 08’ 37’ East for a distance of 280.23’ to a point in the West right of way line of Hood Road; thence run Southwesterly and along said West right of way to the point of beginning. Said description embracing a portion of the NE 1/4 of the SE 1/4 in Section 1, Township 13 South, Range 5 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama. Said property is commonly known as 183 Hood Rd, Rainbow City, AL 35906. The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage. Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Larry Wayne Lee or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccallaraymer.com

File No. 972817

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Feb 2, 9 & 16, 2018

______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated October 10, 2014, executed by Joseph Jarmon and Frances Marie Brumblow Jarmon, as husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for Southern Home Mortgage Corp., which mortgage was recorded on October 15, 2014, in Instrument No. 3408694, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, which mortgage was, duly transferred and assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on March 27, 2018, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: That certain tract or parcel of land, fronting North 125.60 feet, more or less, on the South side of Sardis Highway, and being a part of Lot No. 7 of the J.L. Ross Subdivision to the Town of Sardis, in Etowah County, Alabama, as shown on a plat of said subdivision of file and record in Plat Book F, page 153 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of said Etowah County, according to said plat, said tract of land herein conveyed is particularly described as follows: Beginning at a point at the Northeast corner of said Lot No. 7, and running thence in a Southwesterly direction along the South line of said highway a distance of 125.60 feet, more or less, and to a point now designated by an iron pin at the Northeast corner of a tract of land heretofore conveyed by said Della Bowden to J.B. Wells and Willie Wells by deed dated August 26, 1971, and recorded in said Office of Judge of Probate of Etowah County; and run thence South 3 degrees 17 minutes East along the East line of said Wells’ property a distance of 126.9 feet to a point now designated by an iron pin; running thence East a distance of 123.03 feet, more or less, and to a point now designated by an iron pin at the Southeast corner of said Lot No. 7; and running thence North along the East line of said lot a distance of 145 feet to a point now designated by an iron pin in the South line of said highway, which is the point of beginning. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

Transferee

Robert J. Wermuth/cls

Stephens Millirons, P.C.

P.O. Box 307

Huntsville, Alabama 35804

Attorney for Mortgagee

Feb 2, 9 & 16, 2018

______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Terry Hopkins Husband And Terrie Hopkins Wife to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Calusa Investments, LLC, it’s successors and assigns dated July 13, 2007; said mortgage being recorded as Instrument No. 3277129 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust, not individually but as trustee for Hilldale Trust in Instrument 3455357 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust, not individually but as trustee for Hilldale Trust, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 5th day of March, 2018 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

The following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit: Lots 5 & 6, in Block “M”, of the Elliott Addition No. 2 to the City of Gadsden, according to a map or plat of said addition as the same appears of record in Book of Town Plats “B”, page 2-3, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, said lots lying and being in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. Subject To: Advalorem taxes due October 01, 2006 and thereafter. Building and setback lines, restrictions, covenants and conditions of record. Being the same property conveyed to Terry Hopkins by deed from John William Wain and wife, Virginia Wain recorded 09/07/2006 in Deed Book 3254646 Page, in the Probate Judge’s Office for Etowah County, Alabama. Tax ID# 15-03-08-1-000-404-000

Said property is commonly known as 1219 S 11th St, Gadsden, AL 35901.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Terry Hopkins and Terrie Hopkins or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, D/B/A CHRISTIANA TRUST, NOT INDIVIDUALLY BUT AS TRUSTEE FOR HILLDALE TRUST

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccallaraymer.com

File No. 91918

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Feb 2, 9 & 16, 2018

______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Donal Neal Cline and wife, Debbie Cline, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Home Point Financial Corporation, a New Jersey Corporation, on the 26th day of August, 2015, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3423433; the undersigned Home Point Financial Corporation, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on April 3, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Parcel One: Lot Number Fifteen (15) in Block Number Five (5), and a lot or parcel of land described as commencing at the Intersection of the dividing line between Lots Nos. 14 and 15 with the Southeasterly line of Carnahan Drive as shown by the Map of 1st Addition to Mountain Brow Estates, recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Book of Town Plats “F”, page 359; and from thence run in a Southwesterly direction along said Southeasterly line of Carnahan Drive a distance of 20 feet to a point; and from thence run in a Southeasterly direction and parallel with said dividing line between Lots 14 and 15 a distance of 220 feet to a point in the Southeasterly line of Lot No. 14; and from thence run in a Northeasterly direction along said line of Lot No. 14; a distance of 20 feet to the intersection of said Southeasterly line of Lot No. 14 with said dividing line between Lots 14 and 15; and from thence run in a Northwesterly direction along said dividing line between Lots 14 and 15 a distance of 200 feet to the Point of Beginning and being what is commonly referred to as the Northeasterly 20 feet of Lot Number Fourteen (14), and being a portion of Lot Number Fourteen (14) in Block Number Five (5), all of the above and foregoing property being in First Addition to Mountain Brow Estates according to the Map or Plat thereof as the same appears of record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Book of Town Plats “F”, page 359, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama; and being subject to mineral reservations as recorded in deed record “MM”, page 448, and restrictive covenants by Allen E. Clayton and Wife, Gwynell M. Clayton dated July 2, 1956, recorded in Misc. Recorded “16”, page 285, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel Two: Lot Sixteen (16) in Block Five (5) in First Addition to Mountain Brow Estates, according to the Map or Plat thereof as the same appears of record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Plat Book “F”, page 359, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama and being subject to the restrictive covenants of record and being subject to a reservation of the minerals, mineral and mining rights, interests and privileges in, under and upon said property as reserved by Deed from E. G. Cole and wife, Sula Cole, to Gadsden and Lookout Mountain Realty Company, dated December 16,1907, and recorded in Record Book “MM”, Page 448, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 1429 Monte Vista Drive, Gadsden, AL 35904. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Home Point Financial Corporation, Mortgagee/Transferee

Rebecca Redmond

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

417348

Feb 2, 9 & 16, 2018

__________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jason Mitchell Walker and wife, Angela Beth Walker, to Keystone Bank on the 3rd day of October, 2014, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3408383, Mortgage Records, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 5th day of March, 2018, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Commencing at the NW Corner, SE 1/4 , SW ¼, Section 9, T12S, R4E, and running thence S66°30’E for a distance of 395.59 ft. to a point where the South right of way line of the Gallant-Attalla Hwy. (Etowah 35) intersects with the North line of a public road. Said point being the point of beginning. Beginning at this point and running S81°52’E and along the North line of said public road for a distance of 68.46 ft. to a point, thence run S89°33’E and continue along the North side of said road for a distance of 200.00 ft. to a point, thence run N72°33’E and continue along said road for a distance of 40.00 ft. to a point, thence run N46°58’E and continue along said road a distance of 75.00 ft. to a point, thence run N41°23’E and continue along said road for a distance of 100.00 ft. to a point where said road intersects again with the Gallant-Attalla Hwy., thence run in a Southwesterly direction and along the South right of way line of said highway for a distance of 527.10 ft. to the point of beginning. Said parcel being bounded by the Gallant-Attalla Hwy. on the North side and a public road on all other sides and being situated in and part of the SE ¼, SW ¼, Sec. 9, T12S, R4E, County of Etowah, State of Alabama. Containing 70/100 acres, more or less.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

RIVER BANK & TRUST fka Keystone Bank

BY: Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

Feb 9, 16 & 23, 2018

__________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by mortgage executed by Jimmy L. Holcomb and Jamie D. Holcomb to Joe E. Gamberi, Jr., and Frank Minogue dated March 2, 2007, and filed for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3266926 ; the undersigned mortgage owner, Joe E. Gamberi, Jr., and Frank Minogue, has elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable as provided in the terms of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will on the 13th day of March, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door, City of GADSDEN, ETOWAH County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in ETOWAH County, Alabama, to-wit:

A tract or parcel of land described as beginning at a point which is East 80 feet and South 1,089.63 feet from the Northwest corner of the Northwest Quarter (NW¼) of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼), Section Eleven (11), Township Twelve 12 South, Range Eight (8) East; thence from said point of beginning run South 200 feet to the North right of way of the county road; thence deflect left and run North 82 degrees 30 minutes East with said right of way 120 feet to a point; thence deflect left and run North 200 feet to a point; thence deflect left and run South 82 degrees 30 minutes West 120 feet to the point of beginning and being a portion of the Northwest Quarter (NW ¼) of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼), Section Eleven (11), Township Twelve (12) South, Range Eight (8) East in Etowah County, Alabama, subject to reservation of minerals, mineral and mining rights, and subject to rights of Alabama Power Company as recorded in Book 6-H, Page 129, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. The proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms of said mortgage.

JOE E. GAMBERI, JR. and FRANK MINOGUE

Mortgage Owner

COPELAND LAW, LLP

Attorneys for owner

Feb 9, 16 & 23, 2018

___________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Louis E. Griffin and Janice M. Griffin to Community Credit Union, now known as WinSouth Credit Union, on the 25th day of October, 2011, said mortgage being recorded as Instrument Number 3357403 in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, WinSouth Credit Union, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door in Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 8th day of March, 2018, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 13 in Block 3 of Oak Park Addition to the City of Gadsden, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 200 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama. Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The sale will be subject to the rights of redemption by those parties entitled to redeem under the laws of the State of Alabama.

CODY D. ROBINSON

Brunson, Robinson & Huffstutler Attorneys, P.A.

P.O. Box 1189

Gadsden, Alabama 35902-1189

Phone 256-546-9205

February 9, 16 & 23, 2018

___________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by David Bruce Butler and Wanda Kay Butler to Community Credit Union, now known as WinSouth Credit Union, on the 27th day of July, 2006, said mortgage being recorded as Instrument Number 3255066 in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, WinSouth Credit Union, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door in Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 8th day of March, 2018, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: FOR A POINT OF BEGINNING TO DESCRIBE THE PROPERTY HEREIN, START AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER (NW 1/4) OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER (NW 1/4) IN SECTION TWENTY-ONE (21) AND FROM THENCE RUN IN A SOUTHERLY DIRECTION ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 879.5 FEET; THENCE DEFLECT AN ANGLE OF 56 DEGREES 51’ TO THE LEFT AND RUN IN A SOUTHEASTERLY DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF 179.3 FEET TO A POINT IN THE SOUTHEAST SIDE OF FAIRVIEW PUBLIC ROAD; THENCE DEFLECT AN ANGLE OF 83 DEGREES 45’ TO THE LEFT AND RUN IN A NORTHEASTERLY DIRECTION ALONG THE SOUTHEAST SIDE OF SAID ROAD A DISTANCE OF 209 FEET TO A POINT, WHICH IS THE POINT OF BEGINNING TO DESCRIBE THE PROPERTY HEREIN; THENCE DEFLECT AN ANGLE OF 5 DEGREES 20’ TO THE RIGHT AND RUN IN A NORTHEASTERLY DIRECTION ALONG THE SOUTHEAST SIDE OF SAID PUBLIC ROAD A DISTANCE OF 209 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID DESCRIPTION EMBRACING A PORTION OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER (NW 1/4) OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER (NW 1/4) IN SECTION 21, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH OF RANGE 6 EAST OF HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN IN ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA. Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The sale will be subject to the rights of redemption by those parties entitled to redeem under the laws of the State of Alabama.

CODY D. ROBINSON

Brunson, Robinson & Huffstutler Attorneys, P.A.

P.O. Box 1189

Gadsden, Alabama 35902-1189

Phone 256-546-9205

February 9, 16 & 23, 2018

__________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Aaron Forcier and Anita R. Forcier, originally in favor of Financial Freedom Senior Funding Corporation, a subsidiary of Lehman Brothers Bank, FSB, on the 2nd day of July, 2004, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in DOC # M-2004-3233; the undersigned CIT Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on April 17, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commence at a point in the Southwest right of way line of the Pilgrims Rest Road, otherwise described as Project No. SACT 246 B, which said point is lying on the West line of the East 1/2 of the Northwest 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4 and run South 43 degrees 06 minutes 29 seconds East along the Southwest right of way line of said Pilgrims Rest Road a distance of 900.00 feet to the Point of Beginning. From said Point of Beginning continue South 43 degrees 06 minutes 29 seconds East along said right of way a distance of 108.73 feet; thence run South 46 degrees 20 minutes 02 seconds West a distance of 135.95 feet; thence run South 46 degrees 55 minutes 32 seconds West a distance of 94.09 feet; thence run North 43 degrees 06 minutes 27 seconds West a distance of 110.00 feet; thence run North 46 degrees 53 minutes 33 seconds East a distance of 230.04 feet to the Point of Beginning. Said parcel of land being a portion of the South 1/2 of the Northwest 1/4 of Section 9, Township 13 South, Range 6 East, lying and being in the City of Southside, Etowah County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 3255 Pilgrims Rest Rd, Gadsden, AL 35907. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

CIT Bank, N.A., Mortgagee/Transferee

Rebecca Redmond

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

428834

Feb 9, 16 & 23, 2018

____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kenneth Sawyers Husband And Billie Jean Sawyers Wife to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for SouthTrust Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns dated August 22, 2003; said mortgage being recorded as Instrument No. M-2003-4623 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, D/B/A Christiana Trust as Owner Trustee of the Residential Credit Opportunities Trust III in Instrument 3455462 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. The undersigned, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, D/B/A Christiana Trust as Owner Trustee of the Residential Credit Opportunities Trust III , under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 19th day of March, 2018 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

PARCEL TWO: TO REACH THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF A TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIBED HEREIN COMMENCE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE SW1/4 OF THE SE1/4 IN SECTION 31, AND RUN EAST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 634.20 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 1° 24’ 47” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 351.65 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 78° 42’ 36” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 303.8 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE SOUTH 78° 42’ 36” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 237.63 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 1° 00’ 00” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 167.64 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 87° 40’ 00” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 249.88 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 3° 29’ 51” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 224.83 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, SAID DESCRIPTION EMBRACING A PORTION OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER (SW1/4) OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER (SE1/4) IN SECTION THIRTY-ONE (31), TOWNSHIP TWELVE (12) SOUTH, RANGE SEVEN (7) EAST OF THE HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, IN ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND CONTAINING 1.25 ACRES MORE OR LESS. SUBJECT TO THE RIGHTS OF THE ALABAMA POWER COMPANY AS SHOWN BY INSTRUMENTS RECORDED IN BOOK “7-F”, PAGE 60, BOOK “319”, PAGE 429 AND BOOK “438”, page 489, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA. The above legal description being a portion of the lands conveyed to Kenneth Sawyers and Billie Jean Sawyers, Husband and Wife, in Document #D-2003-3957 recorded on September 4, 2003. Said property is commonly known as 403 Garner Road, Glencoe, AL 35905.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage. Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Kenneth Sawyers and Billie Jean Sawyers or tenant(s). Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, D/B/A CHRISTIANA TRUST AS OWNER TRUSTEE OF THE RESIDENTIAL CREDIT OPPORTUNITIES TRUST III

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccallaraymer.com

File No. 940017

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Feb 16, 23 & Mar 2, 2018

____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Teresa J. Beaube aka Teresa Kimbrell and Darryl Kimbrell, husband and wife, originally in favor of American General Financial Services of Alabama, Inc., on the 25th day of June, 2008, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3297205; the undersigned Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on March 20, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 12 of Garrison Estates as recorded in Plat Book K Page 77 Probate Office Etowah County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 1220 Garrison Dr, Gadsden, AL 35901

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company, Mortgagee/Transferee

Pam King

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

425989

Feb 16, 23 & Mar 2, 2018

_____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Dennis R. Gibbs and wife, Teresa Gibbs, originally in favor of New Century Mortgage Corporation, on the 21st day of November, 2002, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Doc #: M-2002-5612; the undersigned Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Morgan Stanley Dean Witter Capital I Inc. Trust 2003-NC2, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2003-NC2, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on March 20, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Lots Numbers 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 in Block A of John Shahan’s resurvey of Lot No. 1 in Block No. 8 of the Ewing Addition according to map or plat of said resurvey recorded in Book of Town Plat B, Page 256 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 156 Ewing Ave, Gadsden, AL 35901. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Morgan Stanley Dean Witter Capital I Inc. Trust 2003-NC2, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2003-NC2, Mortgagee/Transferee

Pam King

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

399758

Feb 16, 23 and Mar 2, 2018

_____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by John Fox and Jeana M. Fox, husband and wife, originally in favor of New Century Mortgage Corporation, on the 18th day of December, 2003, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Document Number M-2004-0014; the undersigned Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Securitized Asset Backed Receivables LLC Trust 2004-NC1, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on July 11, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Numbers thirteen (13) and fourteen (14) of Westminister’s School Subdivision, as recorded in Plat Book “J”, Page 49, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 209 Westminster Drive, Rainbow City, AL 35906. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Securitized Asset Backed Receivables LLC Trust 2004-NC1, Mortgagee/Transferee

The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed until 09/19/2017 during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed until 11/21/2017 during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed until 01/02/2018 during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed until 02/06/2018 during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed until 04/17/2018 during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Pam King

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

363977

Feb 16, 2018

_____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Faith B. Espy and Jeremy L. Espy, wife and husband, originally in favor of Chase Bank USA, N.A. , on the 26th day of April, 2007, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3270953; the undersigned Federal National Mortgage Association (“Fannie Mae”), as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on March 20, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: A lot or parcel of land located in the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of Section Five (5), Township Thirteen (13) South, Range Six (6) East, Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama, said parcel of land also being known as Lot Three (3) of Block Situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: A lot or parcel of land located in the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of Section Five (5), Township Thirteen (13) South, Range Six (6) East, Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama, said parcel of land also being known as Lot Three (3) of Block “A” of Meadowood Forest Subdivision, being more particularly described as follows: To find the Point of Beginning Commence at the Northeast Corner of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of Section Five (5), Township Thirteen (13) South, Range Six (6) East; thence South 89 degrees 28 minutes West along the North line of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) a distance of 120.92 feet; thence South 20 degrees 28 minutes West a distance of 231.40 feet; thence South 62 degrees 28 minutes West a distance of 231.04 feet; thence North 77 degrees 38 minutes West a distance of 352.91 feet to a point on the Southeasterly right of way of Jane Lane; thence South 52 degrees 14 minutes West along the Southeasterly line of Jane Lane a distance of 221.64 feet to the Point of Beginning of the hereafter described parcel of land; thence continue South 52 degrees 14 minutes West along the Southeasterly line of said road a distance of 99.13 feet; thence along the Easterly line of said road that is on a curve to the left a chord bearing and distance of South 38 degrees 47 minutes West, 41.04 feet; thence South 52 degrees 59 minutes East a distance of 207.29 feet; thence North 29 degrees 39 minutes East a distance of 90.00 feet; thence North 37 degrees 16 minutes West a distance of 175.00 feet to the Point of Beginning.

Property street address for informational purposes: 2075 Jane Ln , Southside, AL 35907

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Federal National Mortgage Association (“Fannie Mae”), Mortgagee/Transferee

Rebecca Redmond

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

428387

Feb 16, 23 & Mar 2, 2018

____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Brandon M. Davidson and Amber I. Davidson, Husband and Wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Home Mortgage of America, Inc., a Corporation, on the 12th day of July, 2013, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3388483; loan modified by Instrument No. 3441814; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on April 17, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Four (4) in Block Number Two (2), in the Third Addition to Woodlane Forest Subdivision, according to the Plat or Map thereof as the same appears of record in Plat Book G, Page 79, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 632 Cherry Laurel Rd, Gadsden, AL 35901. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Mortgagee/Transferee

Ginny Rutledge

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

429912

Feb 16, 23 & Mar 2, 2018

___________

FILE CLAIM

JERRY T. LOWERY, appointed Personal Representative on 12/21/2017 Estate of FAYE MCKEE LOWERY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not file within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 26, Feb 2, 9 & 16, 2018

_____________

FILE CLAIM

LEANN HILL RAINEY, appointed Personal Representative on 1/5/2018 Estate of VESTER HILL, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not file within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 26, Feb 2, 9 & 16, 2018

_____________

FILE CLAIM

ROBIN SMITH, appointed Personal Representative on 12/21/2017 Estate of HERBERT M. BYNUM, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not file within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 26, Feb 2, 9 & 16, 2018

_____________

FILE CLAIM

KEITH WOODALL appointed Personal Representative on 01/23/2018 Estate of LENDON KEITH WOODALL, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 2, 9 & 16, 2018

_____________

FILE CLAIM

CASSANDRA M. LAPSLEY appointed Personal Representative on 01/22/2018 Estate of Pamela Turner Wilson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 2, 9 & 16, 2018

_____________

FILE CLAIM

VEDA WANDA PARR appointed Personal Representative on 01/24/2018 Estate of JIMMY D. PARR, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 2, 9 & 16, 2018

_____________

FILE CLAIM

PATRICIA ANNETTE CARROLL NOAH appointed Personal Representative on 01/09/2018 Estate of JAMES THOMAS CARROLL, SR, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 2, 9 & 16, 2018

_____________

FILE CLAIM

TONYA WHITE BROWN appointed Personal Representative on 01/11/2018 Estate of TIFFANY JEAN JOHNSON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 2, 9 & 16, 2018

_____________

FILE CLAIM

KENDRA GROSS appointed Personal Representative on 01/16/2018 Estate of DARRIN BLAKE GOLDEN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 2, 9 & 16, 2018

_____________

FILE CLAIM

KAMILLE BLOOD CULBERSON appointed Personal Representative on 01/10/2018 Estate of BRENDA B. BLOOD, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 2, 9 & 16, 2018

__________

FILE CLAIM

PAUL BRONSTON WALTERS, SR appointed Personal Representative on 1/16/2018 Estate of RUBY MAE HOLDERFIELD CLARK, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 9, 16 & 23, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIM

SIDNEY LAVON RICHARDSON appointed Personal Representative on 01/29/2017 Estate of SIDNEY RICHARDSON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 9, 16 & 23, 2018

_________

FILE CLAIM

MICKEY LANE OTWELL appointed Personal Representative on 1/22/2018 Estate of RICHARD OTHO THOMAS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 9, 16 & 23, 2018

__________

FILE CLAIM

DUTCH LEE NELSON appointed Personal Representative on 1/25/2018 Estate of BARRY W. NELSON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 9, 16 & 23, 2018

_________

FILE CLAIM

JAMES G. MCGUIRE appointed Personal Representative on 12/13/2017 Estate of VINCENT I. MCGUIRE, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 9, 16 & 23, 2018

_________

FILE CLAIM

MARGARET ANN BURNS appointed Personal Representative on 1/12/2018 Estate of MATTHEW ASTON BURNS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 9, 16 & 23, 2018

__________

FILE CLAIM

CARL BITTNER appointed Personal Representative on 1/30/2018 Estate of CHRISTOPHER M. BITTNER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 9, 16 & 23, 2018

_____________

FILE CLAIM

JOYCE W. SINGTON appointed Personal Representative on 02/02/2018 Estate of FREDERIC W. SINGTON, JR., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 16, 23 & Mar 2, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIM

CORINE WHITESIDE AND HENRIETTA BORDEN appointed Personal Representative on 02/06/2018 Estate of BERDIA MAE MORRIS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 16, 23 & Mar 2, 2018

____________

A BILL TO BE ENTITLED AN ACT

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

NOTICE is hereby given that a bill substantially as follows will be introduced in the 2018 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made:

To alter, rearrange, and extend the boundary lines and corporate limits of the City of Glencoe in Etowah County.

BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF ALABAMA:

Section 1. The boundary lines and corporate limits of the City of Glencoe in Etowah are altered, rearranged, and extended to include within the corporate limits of the municipality, in addition to the lands now included, all of the following territory:

Commence at the Northwest corner of Lot 1, of Camden Cove Subdivision, as recorded in Plat Book “K”, page 41, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and run North 69 degrees 00’ 00” West, along the extension of the Northeast line of said Lot 1, 16.12 feet to a point; thence run South 42 degrees 26’ 54” West 187.57 feet; South 36 degrees 43’ 31” West 99.55 feet; South 45 degrees 21’ 09” West 246.15 feet; North 65 degrees 15’16” West 16.81 feet to a point on the 510 contour of H. Neely Henry Reservoir; thence run along said 510 contour with the following chords: South 46 degrees 07.35” West 34.74 feet; South 36 degrees 51’ 05” West 70.06 feet; South 07 degrees 41’ 17” West 36.56 feet to the point of beginning; thence continue along said 510 contour with the following chords: South 59 degrees 45’ 39” East 75.92 feet; South 52 degrees 02’ 19” East 37.17 feet; South 70 degrees 08’ 34” East 58.63 feet; North 02 degrees 19’ 01” East 62.51 feet; North 62 degrees 06’ 29” West 50.91 feet; North 77 degrees 29’ 55” West 87.91 feet; South 41 degrees 50’ 06” West, leaving said 510 contour, 32.60 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of Fraction “A”, Section 23, Township 12 South, Range 6 East of Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama, and contains 0.18 acre, more or less. Said property is subject to the 100 year flood contour line whose elevation is 518.70 feet above mean sea level.

Section 2. In accordance with Section 11-42-6(b) of the Code of Alabama 1975, a map showing what territory is proposed to be annexed to the City of Glencoe is on file in the office of the Judge of Probate in Etowah County, Alabama, and the map is open to the inspection of the public.

Section 3. This act shall become effective immediately following its passage and approval by the Governor, or its otherwise becoming law.

Feb 2, 9,16 & 23, 2018

_____________

A BILL TO BE ENTITLED AN ACT

Relating to Etowah County; to provide for the salary of the coroner.

BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF ALABAMA:

Section 1. Effective beginning the next term of office after the effective date of this act, the annual salary of the coroner shall be eighteen thousand dollars ($18,000) per year payable from the general fund of the county. Acceptance of this salary shall be in lieu of any other salary, compensation, fees, expense allowance, or other allowance provided by law prior to the effective date of this act, except provisions for the use of a county vehicle pursuant to Act 2016-235, now appearing as Section 45-28-60.1, Code of Alabama 1975. In addition, the coroner shall receive any cost-of-living increases granted to other county officers pursuant to Chapter 2A of Title 11, Code of Alabama 1975.

Section 2. All laws or parts of laws which conflict with this act are repealed. Beginning the next term of office of the coroner after the effective date of this act, Act 2000-651 of the 2000 Regular Session (Acts 2000, p. 1305), now appearing as Section 45-28-60, Code of Alabama 1975, is expressly repealed.

Section 3. This act shall become effective immediately following its passage and approval by the Governor, or its otherwise becoming law.

Feb 16, 23, Mar 2 & 9, 2018

____________

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Department of Environmental Management is proposing to reissue the General NPDES Permit ALG640000 regulating discharges of filter backwash, sedimentation basin wash water, and decant water from water treatment plants discharging to waters of the State of Alabama (not designated outstanding national resource water or outstanding Alabama water). Discharges from water treatment plants that use ion-exchange or reverse osmosis are not covered by this General Permit.

Individual facilities and/or operations may propose to operate under this general permit, if reissued, by notifying the Alabama Department of Environmental Management and providing the required documentation. After receiving such notice of intent, the Department may regulate discharge under the General Permit.

The Department has tentatively determined that the reissuance of the General Permit is consistent with the Water Quality Program regulations; and for those in the coastal area, are consistent with the Alabama Coastal Management Program.

Copies of the draft permit, conditions, limitations and a fact sheet as applicable describing the methodology for setting the limitations and conditions and other applicable NPDES forms and related documents are available for public inspection electronically via http://adem.alabama.gov/newsEvents/publicNotices.cnt, and at the following location Monday – Friday (except legal holidays), 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. A nominal fee for copying and/or mailing may be charged. Arrangements for copying should be made in advance.

Russell A. Kelly, Chief

Permits and Services Division

ADEM

1400 Coliseum Blvd.

[Mailing address: PO Box 301463; Zip 36130-1463]

Montgomery, Alabama 36110-2400

(334) 271-7714

Persons wishing to comment may do so, in writing, to the Department’s named contact above within 30 days following the publication date of this notice. In order to affect final decisions, comments must offer technically substantial information that is applicable to the proposed permit.

A written request for a public hearing may also be filed within that 30-day period and must state the nature of the issues proposed to be raised in the hearing. The Director shall hold a public hearing whenever it is found, on the basis of hearing requests, that there exists a significant degree of public interest in the permit application or draft permit. The Director may also hold a hearing if he determines that it would clarify one or more issues involved in the permit decision.

After consideration of all written comments, review of any public hearing record, and consideration of the requirements of the Alabama Water Pollution Control Act, the Federal Water Pollution Control Act and applicable regulations, the Department will make a final determination. The Department will develop a response to comments, which will become part of the public record and will be available to persons upon request. Notice will be sent to any person requesting notice of the final action.

The Department maintains a list of interested individuals who are mailed legal notices regarding proposed permits. If you wish to receive such notices, contact the Permits & Services Division via telephone (334-271-7714), e-mail (permitsmail@adem.alabama.gov), or postal service (P.O. Box 301463, Montgomery, AL 36130-1463).

This notice is hereby given this 16th day of February, 2018, by authorization of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

Lance R. LeFleur, Director

Nondiscrimination Statement: The Department does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in the administration of its programs.

Feb 16, 2018

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

In Re: The Estate of NEAL FRANKLIN DAVENPORT, Deceased

Case No.: S-9255

Notice to: All creditors, heirs or distributees and all other persons interested in the Estate of Neal Franklin Davenport, filed a Report of Insolvency of said Estate on the 8th day of February, 2018. You are hereby notified that a hearing on the Petitioner’s Report of Insolvency will be held at my office in the Etowah County Courthouse, on the 3rd day of April, 2018, at 2:00 o’clock p.m. when the Report of Insolvency will be considered, and you may show cause, if any, why the Report of Insolvency should be denied.

This the 9th day of February, 2018, at Gadsden, Alabama.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 16, 23 & Mar 2, 2018

_____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION

NOTICE TO: UNKNOWN

ADDRESS: UNKNOWN

You will take notice that Petitions for Adoption of children born to Sheronda Ransaw, were filed on November 13, 2017, and are set to e heard on the 28th day of Marh, 2018 at 10:00 a.m., alleging that the identity of the natural parent of said minor children is unknown and has not been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said unknow or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor children is that of putative father. The minor children’s dat of birth are: April 19, 2000 and April 2, 2002.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the adatae of the last publication herein, with counsel for the petitionrs, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902.

Attorney for the Petitioner:

Jack Floyd, Esquire

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

This the 23rd day of January, 2018.

Bobby M. Junkins

Probate Judge

Jan 26, Feb 2, 9 & 16, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF PETITION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE CHANGE OF NAME OF: DSW, A MINOR, TO: DJR

CASE # S-9794

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME TO THE NATURAL FATHER OF A MINOR CHILD WHOSE WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN

You will take notice that a Petition for Change of Name of a Minor Child born of natural mother, HOPE PATTON, set to be heard on March 6, 2018 at 10:00 a.m., was filed on the December 19, 2017, alleging that the whereabouts of the natural father of the minor child, is unknown and has not been disclosed to this Court. Minor child’s date of birth is 01/15/2013.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this minor name change, you must file a written response within (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Dani V. Bone, 1031 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901 and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901

Done this the 22nd day of January, 2018

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE# DR-17-900441GCD

JOHN DAID COGGINS

936 RANDALL ROAD

GALLANT, AL 35972

D.O.B.: 12/28/1993

PLAINTIFF

VS.

MOLLY LOGAN COGGINS

UNKNOWN

D.O.B.: 05/12/1988

DEFENDANT

MOLLY LOGAN COGGINS, whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer the complaint of JOHN DAVID COGGINS, seeking a divorce and other relief by March 5, 2018, or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against her in Civil Action Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Dated this the 31st day of January, 2018

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Feb 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2018

_____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION CASE NO: CV-18-900068-WHR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$3,814.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Tevin Travion Spears

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITIY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY: WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 27th day of March, 2018. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said property.

DONE this the 25th day of January, 2018.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Feb 9, 16, 23 & Mar 2, 2018

_____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION CASE NO: CV-18-900067-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

2003 Cadillac Deville

VIN# 1G6KD54 Y73U212663

DEFENDANT

In Re: Tevin Travion Spears

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITIY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY: WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described vehicle. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 27th day of March, 2018. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said property.

DONE this the 25th day of January, 2018.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Feb 9, 16, 23 & Mar 2, 2018

_____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION CASE NO: CV-18-900024-WHR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$16,229.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Fernando L. Miliner

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY: WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified htat you must answer said Complaint by the 5th day of April, 2018. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 5th day of February, 2018.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Feb 9, 16, 23 & March 2, 2018

____________

PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Attalla will hold public hearings to discuss remedies for nuisance/abatement cases that will come before the Attalla City Council on February 19th, 2018 at City Hall, at 5:00pm, located at 612 4th Street NW., Attalla, Alabama. The following addresses will be discussed:

112 Mulberry Lane

118 Oxford Avenue

1201 4th Street NW

403 Lookout Avenue

502 4th Street SW

628 Taft Avenue

Feb 2, 9 & 16, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on March 19, 2018:

2010 CHEVROLET MALIBU; VIN# 1G1ZD5EBXAF272775

2003 FORD TAURUS; VIN# 1FAFP53213A217626

2007 MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER; VIN# JA4MT41X87U004760

UNI Automotive

2075 Hwy 77

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 538-6600

Feb 9 & 16