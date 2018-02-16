Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell

Strawberry Cake, Strawberry Bon Bons and Luscious Strawberry Dessert

I hope you fall in love with these luscious Valentine desserts. Wouldn’t you just love to be “wooed” with strawberries? If you ask me, they are the most romantic food in the world. These strawberry recipes are sure to win the hearts because they look like rubies, smell like roses and taste like heaven. If a gentleman wants an unforgettable Valentine’s Day, he will serve these desserts with jewelry and an always handwritten note. Love is in the air!

Strawberry Cake

1 box white cake mix

1 cup Crisco oil

1 small box strawberry jello

1/4 cup warm water

3/4 cup mashed,

sweetened strawberries

4 eggs

Frosting:

1 box powdered sugar

1/4 cup mashed,

sweetened strawberries

1 stick margarine, softened (never melt)

Dissolve jello in warm water. Add all ingredients in your mixer and beat for at least four minutes. This batter is delicious! Save a little in your mixer bowl to eat! Pour into three greased and floured eight-inch cake pans. Bake at 325 degrees for about 25 minutes. Check with toothpick. Cool completely before frosting.

Mix powdered sugar, strawberries and margarine in your mixer until smooth. I always double this recipe for a three-layer cake. If you use a 9 x 13-pan, one recipe is enough.

Andy’s Note: This recipe makes delicious cupcakes! This is one of my many requests to bake. You can also use a cream cheese frosting with pecans and coconut. The contrast of pink and white when it is sliced is so attractive. Brandi Winningham and Anita Bedwell, my two nieces, love this cake. This cake is truly one of the “Best of the Best.”

Strawberry Bon Bons

3 small boxes of

strawberry jello

1 can Eagle Brand Milk

2 cups finely crushed pecans (I use the

food processor)

1 (7-ounce) can

flaked coconut

Combine two packages of jello, milk, pecans and coconut. Mix well. Chill for for at least two hours. Shape into small small balls about the size of a quarter. Then roll balls in the last package of jello.

Andy’s Note: You would not believe how many times I have made this recipe. Sometimes after I roll the balls in the last jello, I put them on a cookie sheet and freeze. After freezing them, I dip them in white almond bark. During the holidays, I always had these in the freezer ready to make my candy trays. Most candies freeze really well.

Luscious Strawberry Dessert

White cake mix

Large frozen carton of sweetened strawberries

Whipping cream with four tablespoons of sugar and a splash of vanilla

Bake your cake mix as directed and pour into a 9 x 13-inch greased pan. While cake is cooling, whip the whipping cream and chill. After cake has cooled, spread your thawed strawberries all over the top. You can even make holes in your cake. Then cover the strawberries with that luscious whipping cream.

Andy’s Note: Doug loves this cake. You know you can use Cool Whip instead of the whipping cream but this cake deserves the “best.” Oh, my goodness, this is the easiest, “bestest” cake you will ever make.

I must add that these recipes come straight from my heart!

Happy Cooking and Happy Valentine’s Day!

Andy Bedwell

