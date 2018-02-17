Downtown Café offering fresh food in Attalla

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

A new café opened its doors in downtown Attalla in January. The Downtown Café, located at 411 4th Street NW in Attalla, feels just like grandma’s kitchen complete with hometown photos of Attalla people and places lining the walls. The café is located in a former hardware store built in the late 1920s near Attalla’s post office.

“It’s a really nice town,” said owner Jason Dodd, an Attalla local. “Everyone is family here.”

The hometown feel is more than just the look of the restaurant. The food is classic home cooking. “It’s just like granny made it” is the Downtown Café slogan. Dodd uses family recipes for the restaurant. He takes great pride in the food being “farm to table.”

“It’s all made from scratch, if it is in season,” said Dodd. “Nothing is frozen.”

The Downtown Café offers breakfast, lunch and catering. The breakfast menu is full of country favorites, including pancakes with fresh fruit, bacon, sausage, eggs, grits and biscuits. The lunch menu features the classic meat and three, with different specialties each day like chicken dumplings, meatloaf, catfish, pork chops and more. Hamburger steaks with sides are offered every day. Customers can choose from oven 10 sides to go with the meal. In addition to the meat and three, café classics like hamburgers, BLTs chicken sandwiches, salads and wings are available. Don’t forget to check the chalkboard for daily specials!

Each meal gets individual attention, with the fresh food cooked to order.

For special events, like the recent Valentine’s Day holiday, The Downtown Café offers special deals. For Valentine’s Day, couples were treated to steak and chicken dinners, saxophone music and a dozen flowers from Rococo Floral Studio for $89 a couple.

The Downtown Café is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The restaurant is closed Saturday.

For more information about the Downtown Café, visit the Attalla Downtown Café Facebook page or call 256-390-2394 or 256-344-5020.