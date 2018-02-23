FSCU’s Amy Jackson offers quality mortgage services

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

In June, Amy Jackson became the new Mortgage Services Director at Family Savings Credit Union. Jackson has been working in the mortgage industry since 1995 at the age of 19. She was in college and married and didn’t know the difference between a mortgage and a note when she first started. Before working at Family Savings, Jackson spent 10 years working at Commerce Bank, then moved to Metro Bank. She took a few years off to raise her three children, twin 9-year-olds and a 12-year old daughter, before returning to the mortgage industry in 2009.

Jackson has an associate’s degree in Business Administration. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her husband and three children.

In her position, Jackson has built relationships with others in the industry, most of which are now friends.

“The realtors, the appraisers, the attorneys, title companies, surveyors, we are just a big team,” said Jackson. “Some of them I have worked with for 20 years. We are really a big team.”

Family Savings has been in business for over 65 years. The credit union prides itself for offering members “a lower cost alternative to the traditional banking system.” Family Savings Credit Union puts its members first. Family Savings has grown from its start in 1951 to include over 65,000 members. The credit union now has eight branches in Alabama and Georgia. Jackson can do mortgages in Alabama and Georgia, and Family Savings can handle mortgages in all 50 states.

As far as mortgage services, Jackson said that Family Savings “offers it all,” from FHA, conventional, USDA and VA mortgages. Members and non-members who pre-qualify can look forward to getting more out of Family Saving’s mortgage services than they could from other mortgage service providers.

“We get special PMI rates, being a credit union, that other financial institutions and mortgage companies can’t offer,” said Jackson.

Jackson has grown to love the mortgage industry. She has a passion for helping someone get their first house or save money.

“It’s just a good feeling helping people get into a home,” said Jackson. “It’s the American Dream.”

For more information about Family Savings Credit Union, visit www.familysavingscu.com or call the main office at 256-543-9530 or Jackson at 256-439-5676.