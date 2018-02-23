Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell

Shrimp Chippewa, Twice Baked Potatoes and Cream Cheese Pound Cake

Y’all have probably discovered that I enjoy all of the seasons, but this particular time of the year in Alabama is so beautiful. Spring is on the way and I love seeing the last bits of winter disappear and all of the blooming flowers coming out again. Forget flowers and blooming – let’s talk food!

Shrimp Chippewa

3 sticks butter, cut

into 1/2-inch pieces

2 1/2 pounds medium shrimp, shelled

1 1/2 cups sliced

fresh mushrooms

4 garlic cloves, chopped

7 cups chicken

broth, boiling

1 1/4 cups chopped

green onions

1/4 cup chopped parsley

French bread

Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add shrimp, mushrooms and garlic. Saute just until shrimp are pink, about one minute. Do not overcook! Stir in boiling broth, green onion and parsley. Remove from heat and add remaining cup of butter, whisking until melted. Ladle into heated bowls. Serve immediately with French bread.

Andy’s Note: This is a shrimp lover’s delight. Easy and delicious! I buy my fresh shrimp at Publix, cleaned, deveined and ready to cook.

Twice Baked Potatoes

4 large baking potatoes

8 slices bacon

1 cup sour cream

1/2 cup milk

4 tablespoons butter

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 cup Cheddar

cheese, shredded

8 green onions, sliced

Bake potatoes until done. Cook bacon until brown and crisp; drain and crumble. After potatoes are done, cool for about 10 minutes. Slice each in half lengthwise and scoop out the pulp, being careful not to tear skins; set skins aside. Put the potato pulp in a large bowl; add the sour cream, milk, butter, salt, pepper, one-half cup cheese and one-half of the onions. Blend well with a hand mixer until creamy and spoon mixture into potato skins. Top each half with remaining cheese, onions, and bacon. Bake at 350 degrees for another 15 minutes.

Andy’s Note: These are delicious! They are so easy to serve with this shrimp dish. Arrange them on a big beautiful platter and let your guests serve theirselves. You may also make a day ahead and refrigerate. So Good!

Cream Cheese

Pound Cake

3 sticks butter

1 (8-ounce) cream cheese

3 cups sugar

6 eggs

3 cups cake flour, sifted

1 teaspoon

vanilla flavoring

1 teaspoon

almond flavoring

Cream butter, sugar and cream cheese in your mixer. Add eggs one at a time. Add flour. Pour batter into greased and floured tube pan. Start in a cool oven at 300 degrees. Bake for one and a half hours.

Andy’s Note: Please beat, beat, and beat this cake batter. Also, measure your cake flour after it has been sifted. This cake will be “sad” and weigh 200 pounds if it is not beaten well. My mother always had a fear of baking a “sad” cake.

Just a note: “Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell” will have a booth at Cottontails in Birmingham next weekend. Mary Fielder, Mary Langley and myself will be so excited to see some of our Gadsden friends. This will definitely be a new adventure for us.

Happy Cooking,

Andy Bedwell

