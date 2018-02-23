Sweet Tea Trio signs deal with Kid Rock

The rising country group Sweet Tea Trio has signed an exclusive management deal with rock-and-roll icon Kid Rock, also known as Robert Ritchie, and Vector Management founder Ken Levitan. The venture is a first for the Levitan and Ritchie, who worked together early in Kid Rock’s career.

Ritchie discovered the trio, made up of Alabama natives Victoria Camp, Savannah Coker and Gadsden local Kate Falcon, after the band posted a video performing one of their original songs on YouTube. Ritchie invited them to perform on his eighth annual Chillin The Most Cruise last year, where his fans fell in love with the group.

“These young ladies are some of the most talented, kind-hearted and hard working singers and players I have ever met,” said Ritchie. “They are already becoming fast scholars of the road and writing songs. In my opinion, they pick up where the Dixie Chicks and Pistol Annies meet. They are 100 percent country, and I look forward to sharing my 30 years in this business to get them an honest shot at the big time.“

Following their performance on Kid Rock’s Chillin The Most Cruise, Sweet Tea Trio continued to perform across the country in 2017, opening nine arena dates for Kid Rock, as well as being chosen by LiveNation to open for Bon Jovi in Birmingham. Sweet Tea kicked off 2018 by performing to a sold out crowd at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Kid Rock’s American Rock-n-Roll Tour.

“The three of us feel so honored that Kid Rock and Ken (Levitan) have given us this incredible opportunity,” said the Sweet Tea Trio. “The entire team with Kid Rock and Vector feels like a family and we cannot wait to see what the future holds. We give all the glory to God and we are so excited! We love our country music family and are looking forward to making music, hitting the road, and hopefully giving country music a sugar rush!”

Sweet Tea Trio has some upcoming performances, including opening for the legendary group Alabama, and will continue opening for Kid Rock on his American Rock-n-Roll Tour.

The trio released a self titled EP last June, which debuted at No.11 on the iTunes Country chart. The six-song EP was produced by Jason Wyatt, the former lead singer of The Lost Trailers, with executive producer Matt Rovey, who has produced for Zac Brown Band, Craig Campbell and Dean Brody. The EP can be purchased or streamed at all digital retailers.