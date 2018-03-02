Classifieds for the week of March 2 - March 9, 2018

SERVICES

DIRECTV.

CALL & Switch Now -Get NFL Sunday Ticket for Free! Every Game. Every Sunday. Choice-All-Included Package. Over 185 Channels. $60/month (for 12 Months.) CALL 1-855-717-6961

DISH NETWORK. 190+ Channels. Free Install. Free Hopper HD-DVR. $49.99/month (24 months) Add High Speed Internet-$14.95 (where available) Call Today & Save 25%! 1-866-815-7913

EARTHLINK

High Speed Internet. As Low As $14.95/month (for the first 3 months). Reliable High Speed Fiber Optic Technology. Stream Videos, Music and More! Call

EarthLink Today 1-877-739-1442

WANT YOUR ad to be seen in 120 newspapers statewide? Place your ad in our Classified Network for just $210 per week! Make one call to this newspaper (a participating ALA-SCAN member) or call 1-800-264-7043 to find out how easy it is to advertise statewide!

INSURANCE

DENTAL INSURANCE. Call Physicians Mutual Insurance Company for details. Not just a discount plan, Real coverage for 350 procedures. 1-844-358-9039 or http://www.dental50plus.com/289 Ad# 6118

HEALTH/BEAUTY

ATTENTION: VIAGRA and Cialis Users! A cheaper alternative to high drugstore prices! 50 Pill Special-$99 + FREE Shipping! 100% guaranteed. Call Now: 1-855-382-4115

CANADA DRUG Center: Safe, affordable medications. Licensed mail order pharmacy. SAVE up to 75%! Get $10.00 off your first prescription. Free shipping! Call 1-844-362-1679

OXYGEN -ANYTIME. Anywhere. No tanks to refill. No deliveries. The all-new Inogen One G4 is only 2.8 pounds! FAA approved! Free info kit: 1-844-264-9500.

HELP WANTED

Roofing Superintendent Needed

GKL Companies, Inc. is a commercial roofing company taking applications for a Roofing Superintendent Position. Applicants must have 10 years roofing experience or more. Salary and benefits will be based on experience. We do background checks and drug screens and require two valid and current forms of ID. Our office hours are Monday to Thursday 8 to 4 and Friday 8 to 12. Please call 256-413-4634 to have an application emailed, mailed or faxed to you. You can also apply online at http://www.gklcompanies.com/job-application or email your resume to info@gklcompanies.com. 112 Rainbow Industrial Blvd, Rainbow City, AL 35906

Mar 2 & 9, 2018

BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY

NEW AUTHORS Wanted! Page Publishing will help you self-publish your own book. Free author submission kit! Limited offer! Why wait? Call now: 1-888-283-4780

WANTED TO BUY

FREON R12 wanted: Certified buyer will pay cash for R12 cylinders or cases of cans. 1-312-291-9169; www.refrigerantfinders.com

FOR SALE

BATHE SAFELY and stay in the home you love with the #1 selling Walk-in Tub in North America. For an in-home appointment, call: 1-855-672-1365

OWNER FINANCING

Alabama City

14 ½ Lakefront Drive

3 BD, 2 BA, 2000 SQ FT+-

New Carpet, Central HVAC

$3500 down, $660 per month

Commercial Realty Services of Alabama, LLC

256-390-3692

256-390-2777

Feb 9, 16, 23, Mar 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30, 2018

FOR RENT

DOWNTOWN

905 Avenue E

2 BR 1 BA

$300 Deposit – $335 per month

232 South 9th Street

Brownstone Town House

2 BR 1 ½ BA

$450 Deposit – $495 per month

EAST GADSDEN

1149 Stillman

2 BR 1 BA

$300 Deposit – $310 per month

1416 A Robinson

2 BR 1 BA

$200 Deposit – $215 per month

310 Richardson

1 BR 1 BA

$ 225 Deposit – $245 per month

CONTACT:

R and B Properties

256-543-2414

MISCELLNEOUS

DONATE YOUR car, truck or boat to Heritage for the Blind. Free 3 day vacation, tax deductible, free towing, all paperwork taken care of. Call 1-888-581-0752