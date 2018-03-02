Etowah High holds Career Tech Open House

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

On Tueasday, February 27, students enrolled in Etowah High School’s Career Tech programs showcased the skills that they have been learning in the different programs at a Career Tech Open House.

Four of the Career Tech programs were demonstrated at the open house: Health Science, Childcare, Cosmetology and Agriscience.

A fifth program, the Work-Based Co-Op, was detailed, but because the students go to individual jobs for the program, it couldn’t be showcased at Etowah High School’s Career Tech Open House.

Health Science teacher Cindy McConnell detailed some of the material covered in the program. Students learn about the body’s systems. One example is how blood flows through the heart and body.

McConnell has colored tape on the floor of her classroom to demonstrate the process of blood to, through and from the heart. Students can literally walk through each step of the process.

Students also receive hands-on training, with a room of beds, dummies and other supplies so they can practice what they learn. During the open house, students demonstrated some of these skills, including washing a patient’s hair. Other skills, like taking blood pressure, students practiced on each other.

One student worked on a dummy dog instead of a person. As a veternary student, she was able to use the dummy dog to practice checking a dog’s pulse. She is also a co-op student, and works part-time at Rainbow City Pet Clinic.

The Childcare program featured children from the community who enroll in a pre-school program. The students function as pre-school teachers, helping the children learn, lead them through group exercises and even oversee snack time. The students led a music program for the children during the open house.

The Cosmetology program featured students performing activities that occur in beauty salons. Students, styled hair and gave manicures and pedicures.

In the Agriscience program, a preview was given of some of the technology that students are learning to work. A computer-guided router was programmed to etch Etowah High School onto a wooden board. The machine is capable of routing anything programmed into it, including images.

Donna Giles, the Work-Based Training Coordinator, shared information on the students involved in the Co-Op program. In January 2018, 24 students worked over 2000 combined hours and earned over $14,500. Ten students completed 220 hours in internships as well. Several students have been named employees of the month at respective jobs, including Trinity McKiven, who was named Taco Bell’s Employee of the Month in January of this year.

Giles said that the career tech students seem to enjoy getting a break from the typical classroom environment to learn hands-on skills.