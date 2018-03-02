Legals for the week of March 2 - March 9, 2018

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kenneth Sawyers Husband And Billie Jean Sawyers Wife to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for SouthTrust Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns dated August 22, 2003; said mortgage being recorded as Instrument No. M-2003-4623 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, D/B/A Christiana Trust as Owner Trustee of the Residential Credit Opportunities Trust III in Instrument 3455462 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. The undersigned, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, D/B/A Christiana Trust as Owner Trustee of the Residential Credit Opportunities Trust III , under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 19th day of March, 2018 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

PARCEL TWO: TO REACH THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF A TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIBED HEREIN COMMENCE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE SW1/4 OF THE SE1/4 IN SECTION 31, AND RUN EAST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 634.20 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 1° 24’ 47” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 351.65 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 78° 42’ 36” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 303.8 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE SOUTH 78° 42’ 36” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 237.63 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 1° 00’ 00” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 167.64 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 87° 40’ 00” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 249.88 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 3° 29’ 51” EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 224.83 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, SAID DESCRIPTION EMBRACING A PORTION OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER (SW1/4) OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER (SE1/4) IN SECTION THIRTY-ONE (31), TOWNSHIP TWELVE (12) SOUTH, RANGE SEVEN (7) EAST OF THE HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, IN ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND CONTAINING 1.25 ACRES MORE OR LESS. SUBJECT TO THE RIGHTS OF THE ALABAMA POWER COMPANY AS SHOWN BY INSTRUMENTS RECORDED IN BOOK “7-F”, PAGE 60, BOOK “319”, PAGE 429 AND BOOK “438”, page 489, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA. The above legal description being a portion of the lands conveyed to Kenneth Sawyers and Billie Jean Sawyers, Husband and Wife, in Document #D-2003-3957 recorded on September 4, 2003. Said property is commonly known as 403 Garner Road, Glencoe, AL 35905.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage. Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Kenneth Sawyers and Billie Jean Sawyers or tenant(s). Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, D/B/A CHRISTIANA TRUST AS OWNER TRUSTEE OF THE RESIDENTIAL CREDIT OPPOR-TUNITIES TRUST III

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccallaraymer.com

File No. 940017

www.foreclosure hotline.net

Feb 16, 23 & Mar 2, 2018

____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Teresa J. Beaube aka Teresa Kimbrell and Darryl Kimbrell, husband and wife, originally in favor of American General Financial Services of Alabama, Inc., on the 25th day of June, 2008, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3297205; the undersigned Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on March 20, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 12 of Garrison Estates as recorded in Plat Book K Page 77 Probate Office Etowah County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 1220 Garrison Dr, Gadsden, AL 35901

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUM BRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE

MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company, Mortgagee/Transferee

Pam King

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

425989

Feb 16, 23 & Mar 2, 2018

_____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Dennis R. Gibbs and wife, Teresa Gibbs, originally in favor of New Century Mortgage Corporation, on the 21st day of November, 2002, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Doc #: M-2002-5612; the undersigned Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Morgan Stanley Dean Witter Capital I Inc. Trust 2003-NC2, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2003-NC2, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on March 20, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Lots Numbers 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 in Block A of John Shahan’s resurvey of Lot No. 1 in Block No. 8 of the Ewing Addition according to map or plat of said resurvey recorded in Book of Town Plat B, Page 256 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 156 Ewing Ave, Gadsden, AL 35901. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUM BRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Morgan Stanley Dean Witter Capital I Inc. Trust 2003-NC2, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2003-NC2, Mortgagee/Transferee

Pam King

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

399758

Feb 16, 23 and Mar 2, 2018

____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on June 16, 2003 by Gary Yarborough and Stacy Yarborough, husband and wife, originally in favor of First Franklin Financial Corporation, and recorded in Mortgage Book 2003 at Page 3010 on June 18, 2003, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on March 26, 2018, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

TO REACH THE POINT OF BEGINNING, COMMENCE AT THESE CORNER OF THE NW 1/4 OF THE NE 114, SECTION 11, TOWNSHIP 12 SOUTH, RANGE 7 EAST; THENCE RUN NORTH 07 DEGREES 09’ EAST 251.3 FEET TO A POINT IN THE NORTH LINE OF CLINTON STREET; THENCE RUN NORTH EIGHTY-EIGHT DEGREES 43’ WEST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF CLINTON STREET 634.1 FEET TO A BEGINNING CONTINUE ALONG PREVIOUS COURSE 105 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 01 DEGREES 17’ EAST 257.3 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 88 DEGREES 43’ EAST 105 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 01 DEGREES 17’ WEST 257.3 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, AND EMBRACING A PORTION OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER (NW 1/4) OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4), SECTION ELEVEN (11), TOWNSHIP TWELVE (12) SOUTH, RANGE SEVEN (7) EAST, IN ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA. For informational purposes only, the property address is: 5580 Clinton St, Hokes Bluff, AL 35903. ANY PROPERTY ADDRESS PROVIDED IS NOT PART OF THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY SOLD HEREIN AND IN THE EVENT OF ANY DISCREPANCY, THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION REFERENCED HEREIN SHALL CONTROL. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

PNC Bank, National Association, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 18-014876

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Feb 23, Mar 2 & 9, 2018

___________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Thomas M. Wiggonton Sr. and Myra A. Wiggonton, Husband and Wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Primary Capital Advisors, LC, on the 7th day of November, 2008, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3314341; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, NA, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on May 1, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 17, according to the Survey of the Rearrangement of a part of Block 11 of the Gadsden Land and Improvement Company’s Addition to Gadsden, as recorded in Plat Book “B”, Pages 344 through 345 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 1130 Christopher Ave., Gadsden, AL 35901. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUM BRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Wells Fargo Bank, NA, Mortgagee/Transferee

Ginny Rutledge

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

429302

Feb 23, Mar 2 & 9, 2018

____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Christopher C. Smith and Jessy Smith, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Keystone Bank, on the 29th day of March, 2012, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3364795; the undersigned Federal National Mortgage Association (“Fannie Mae”), as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on April 3, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 2, Block 2, Unit 2 of Scenic Park, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book F, Page 239, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 2533 Skyway St., Gadsden, AL 35904. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUM BRANCES , AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Federal National Mortgage Association (“Fannie Mae”), Mortgagee/Transferee

Rebecca Redmond

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

430285

Feb 23, Mar 2 & 9, 2018

___________

MORTGAGEFORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Brent Skaggs and Brandi Skaggs, husband and wife as joint tenants with right of survivorship, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as nominee for SouthPoint Bank, on April 28, 2016, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Instrument Number, 3433370; and subsequently transferred to Freedom Mortgage Corporation; Freedom Mortgage Corporation, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on April 18, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: A tract or parcel of land described as commencing at a point in the Southerly line of Oak Circle, which point is 20.4 feet Easterly measured along the Southerly line of said Oak Circle from the Northwest corner of Lot 17, in Block 3, in Oak Hill Division of the Country Club District Rearrangement, and from thence, continue in an Easterly direction along the Southerly line of Oak Circle a distance of 84.2 feet to a point of tangent; thence Easterly along the Southerly line of Oak Circle a distance of 60 feet to a point of curve; thence along a curve to the right having a radius of 30 feet and a central angle of 119 deg. 10 min. to a point of tangent; thence in a Southwesterly direction along the Southeast line of said Lot 17, which is also, the Northwest line of Country Club Drive a distance of 167.6 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 89 deg. 46 min. to the right and in a Northwesterly direction a distance of 184.5 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 97 deg. 19 min. to the right and run in a Northeasterly direction a distance of 139.6 feet to the point of beginning and embracing a portion of Lot Number Seventeen (17) in Block Number Three (3) in Oak Hill Division of the County Club District Rearrangement and Addition and Rearrangement of Block Number 12, Rainbow Park, according to the map of said Rearrangement recorded in Plat Book F, Pages 99 and 101, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Dr

Ste 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

205-988-8888

Feb 23, Mar 2 & 9, 2018

_____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Teresa Helms, Single, originally in favor of CitiFinancial Mortgage Company, Inc., on the 7th day of July, 2004, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Doc.#: M-2004-2949; the undersigned U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF10 Master Participation Trust, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on April 3, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

That certain parcel of land with all the building and improvements thereon being designated as Lot Number Sixty-Seven (67), Parcel Number 1, as shown on map of property of Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division, recorded in Plat Book F, Page 51-65 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 42 West Tuscaloosa Ave, Gadsden, AL 35904. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUM BRANCES , AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF10 Master Participation Trust, Mortgagee/Transferee

Elizabeth Loefgren

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

429836

Feb 23, Mar 2 & 9, 2018

____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Vickie J. Gill and Michael W. Gill, wife and husband, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Embrace Home Loans, Inc., on the 20th day of January, 2017, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3445881; the undersigned Embrace Home Loans, Inc, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on May 1, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Lots 8, 9, 10, 11, 44, 45 and 46 in Block F of the Mayfair Estates, recorded in Plat Book C, Page 273 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 235 Margaret St, Gadsden, AL 35903. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUM BRANCES , AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Embrace Home Loans, Inc, Mortgagee/Transferee

Rebecca Redmond

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

419119

Feb 23, Mar 2 & 9, 2018

_____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Edward B. Coffey and Sybil Coffey, husband and wife, to AmSouth Bank, on September 22, 2004, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Document Number, M-2004-4238; Regions Bank Successor by Merger with AmSouth Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on March 16, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: A tract of land described as beginning at a point in the Southerly, or Southeasterly, line of Lot Number 2, which point is 10.8 feet easterly, measured along the Southerly line of said lot, from the Southwest corner thereof, said point being the Southeast corner of that certain tract of land conveyed by W. J. Barclay and husband, O. J. Barclay, to R. A. and F. V. Goodall, by deed dated June 26, 1956, and recorded in Book 640, Page 75, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and from thence run in a Northeasterly direction along the Southeasterly line of said lot on a curve to the left with radius of 55.66 feet, a distance of 51.2 feet to point of tangent; thence in a Northeasterly direction along the Southeasterly line of said lot, a distance of 130.1 feet to point of curve; thence in a Northeasterly direction along the Southeasterly line of said lot on a curve to the right with radius of 344 feet to a distance of 106.97 feet to the Northeast line of said Lot 2, thence in a Northwesterly direction along the Northeast line of said Lot a distance of 151 feet to the Northwesterly line of said lot; thence in a Southwesterly direction along the Northwesterly line of said lot on a curve to the right, with radius of 50 feet , a distance of 49.77 feet to the Northwest corner of said lot; thence in a Southerly direction along a line deflected 4 degrees 48 minutes to the left from the West line of said Lot 2, and along the Easterly line of said Goodall tract, a distance of 75.5 feet, thence deflect an angle of 3 degrees 47 minutes to the right, and continue in a Southerly direction along the Easterly line of said Goodall tract to the point of beginning; said description embracing a portion of Lot Number Two (2) in Rearrangement of Lots 18 through 28, Block Number 2, and all of Block Number 1 of Mountain View Park Addition according to the map of said rearrangement recorded in Plat Book “F”, Page 17, said Probate Office; and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Address: 2600 Scenic Highway, Gadsden, AL 35904

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Regions Bank Successor by Merger with AmSouth Bank

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Dr

Ste 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

205-988-8888

Feb 23, Mar 2 & 9, 2018

_____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on July 14, 2003 by Donald Barnes and Pattie Barnes, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for The Bank, and recorded in Instrument # M-2003-3576 on July 17, 2003, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as reflected by instrument recorded in 3361250 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on April 2, 2018, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit: Lot Number 53 in the First Addition to Druid Park, as recorded in Plat Book “H”, Page 87, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama. For informational purposes only, the property address is: 4044 Bill Jon Dr, Rainbow City, AL 35906.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 18-015025

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Feb 23, Mar 2 & 9, 2018

_____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Megan Green A Single Woman to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Family Savings Credit Union, its successors and assigns dated June 6, 2014; said mortgage being recorded as Instrument No. 3403120 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Renasant Bank in Instrument 3441478 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. The undersigned, Renasant Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 2nd day of April, 2018 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Numbers Fourteen (14), Fifteen (15) and Sixteen (16), Block 5, Pinedale Hills, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “F”, Page 369, Probate Office, Etowah County, lying and being in Gadsden, Alabama. Said property is commonly known as 332 Michael Street, Gadsden, AL 35901. The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Megan Green or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

RENASANT BANK

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccallaraymer.com

File No. 911718

www.foreclosure hotline.net

Mar 2, 9 & 16, 2018

_____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms of the mortgage executed on the 17th day of April 2005, by ELEANOR P. WOODS, as mortgagor, in favor of JIM MATHEWS, as mortgagee, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama as Doc. # M-2005-5303, and said default continuing, the mortgagee, under power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at auction for cash to the highest bidder on the steps of the Etowah County Courthouse in Gadsden, Alabama, during legal hours of sale on the 17th day of April, 2018, the following described real estate embraced in said mortgage, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 13, in Block 33, of the Garden City Residential Section # 1, according to the plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 408, Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama. Said sale is made for the purpose of foreclosing of said mortgage, and paying the mortgage debt and the costs and expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fee. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUM BRANCES , AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUM STANCES . PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. The Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation; contact Jason Knowles at the phone number shown below prior to attendance at sale.

Jason Knowles

Attorney for Mortgagee

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

400 Broad Street, 1st Floor

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

(256) 547-7200

Mar 2, 9 & 16, 2018

_____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on October 31, 2005 by Deanna A. Stephens and Dewey R. Stephens, originally in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and recorded in Book M2005 at Page 4805 on November 4, 2005, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to HSBC Bank USA, National Association as Trustee for Wells Fargo Home Equity Asset-Backed Securities 2006-1 Trust, Home Equity Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-1 as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument No., 3458975 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on April 2, 2018, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit: A tract or parcel of land described as: Beginning at the Northwest corner of Lot Number 5 in Block No.8, and from thence run in a Southerly direction along the West line of said Lot a distance of 70 feet; thence Easterly and parallel with the Northerly lines of Lots Nos. 5, 3, and 1 in said Block to a point in the Easterly line of Lot 1, in said Block; thence Northerly and along the Westerly lines of Eleventh Street to the Northeast corner of Lot No.1 in said Block 8; thence Westerly and along the Northerly lines of said Lots Nos. 1,3 and 5 to the point of beginning, said description embracing the North 70 feet of Lots Nos. 1, 3, and 5 in Block No.8, in the Gadsden Land & Improvement Company’s Kyle Addition to Gadsden, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Book of Town Plats “A”, page 23, in the Office of the .Judge of Probate of Etowah County, and being and lying in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. For informational purposes only, the property address is: 203 South 11th St, Gadsden, AL 35901. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. HSBC Bank USA, National Association as Trustee for Wells Fargo Home Equity Asset-Backed Securities 2006-1 Trust, Home Equity Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-1, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 18-015102

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Mar 2, 9 & 16, 2018

_____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on September 17, 2016 by Thomas R. Smith and Melissa M. Smith, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Nationstar Mortgage LLC DBA Greenlight Loans, and recorded in Instrument # 3441711 on October 26, 2016, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper as reflected by instrument recorded in 3463217 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on April 4, 2018, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

TRACT (2): BEGINNING AT A 1/2” CAPPED REBAR (LS #21183) MARKING THE SE CORNER OF LOT 4, BLOCK 4 OF KEELING SUBDIVISION NUMBER TWO AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK F, PAGE 379 IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE S 18 DEG. 59’ 33” W 188.10 FEET TO A 1/2” CAPPED REBAR (LS #21183) ON THE NORTHERN R/W OF PADEN ROAD 50’ R/W; THENCE ALONG SAID R/W N 70 DEG. 59’ 39” W 194.47 FEET TO A 1/2” CAPPED REBAR (LS #21183); THENCE LEAVING SAID R/W N 07 DEG. 49’ 11” E 223.23 FEET TO A 1/2” CAPPED REBAR (LS #21183); THENCE S 63 DEG. 35’ 27” E 239. 73 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. ACCORDING TO THE MARCH 17, 2005, SURVEY BY LARRY W. WALKER, AL PLS #21183.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 904 Paden Rd, Glencoe, AL 35903. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 18-015018

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Mar 2, 9 & 16, 2018

_____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Terry Lynn Robbins, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Mountain States Mortgage Centers Inc., on March 16, 2009, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Instrument number, 3321305; and subsequently transferred and assigned to Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC.; Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC., under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Etowah, Alabama, on 12/18/2017, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot Number Six (6) in Block Number (1) in White Subdivision according to the map or plat thereof recorded in plat Book “F”, Page 163, probate office, Etowah County, Alabama. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC.,

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Drive, Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

205 970 2233

THIS FORECLOSURE SALE HAS BEEN CONTINUED TO 03/05/2018 AT THE TIME AND PLACE SET OUT ABOVE

THIS FORECLOSURE SALE HAS BEEN CONTINUED TO 04/30/2018 AT THE TIME AND PLACE SET OUT ABOVE

Mar 2, 2018

_____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jesse F. Hatcher, unmarried, to Regions Bank, successor by merger to AmSouth Bank, on the 6th day of April, 2006, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3246576. The undersigned Regions Bank, successor by merger to AmSouth Bank, as mortgagee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance of the Court House at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on the 15th day of February, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: A tract or parcel of land situated and being in Etowah County, Alabama to: wit Commence at a 1/2” capped rebar (LS#21183) marking the NE corner of Lot One (1), Block Fifteen (15), Goodyear Park, as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Pages 84 and 85, in the Probate Office of Etowah County; thence S 88 degrees 15 minutes 56 seconds W 150.73 feet to a 1/3” capped rebar (LS#21183) also being the point of beginning; thence S07 degrees 08 minutes 55 seconds W 53.17 feet to a 1/2” capped rebar (LS#21183) on the NE R/W of Goodyear Avenue (80’ R/W); thence N 54 degrees 32 minutes 04 seconds W 93.40 feet along said R/W to a 1/2” capped rebar (LS#21183); thence leaving said R/W N 14 degrees 57 minutes 14 seconds E 181.56 feet to a 1/2” capped rebar (LS#21183); thence S 76 degrees 31 minutes 31 seconds E 207.86 feet to a 2” pipe; thence S 07 degrees 11 minutes 48 seconds W 71.66 feet to a 1/2” capped rebar (LS#21183); thence S 69 degrees 59 minutes 00 seconds 167.44 feet to the point of beginning.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An Attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

REGIONS BANK, SUCCESOR BY

MERGER TO AMSOUTH BANK, MORTGAGEE

W. L. LONGSHORE, III

Attorney for Mortgagee

LONGSHORE, BUCK & LONGSHORE, P.C.

The Longshore Building

2009 Second Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35203-3703

Phone: 205-252-7661

January 19, 26 and February 2, 2018

The Messenger

On February 15, 2018, the above sale was continued to April 5, 2018, upon the same terms and conditions as above.

Mar 2, 2018

_____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Ronald M. Garry and Joan S. Garry, husband and wife, to Regions Bank, successor by merger to AmSouth Bank, on the 25th day of April, 2008, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3294769. The undersigned Regions Bank, successor by merger to AmSouth Bank, as mortgagee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance of the Court House at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on the 15th day of February, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot Number Five (5) in Block Eight (8), Metropolitan Subdivision, Unit Three, according to the plat or map thereof as the same appears of record in Plat Book “G”, page 251, Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An Attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

REGIONS BANK, SUCCESSOR BY

MERGER TO AMSOUTH BANK, MORTGAGEE

W. L. LONGSHORE, III

Attorney for Mortgagee

LONGSHORE, BUCK & LONGSHORE, P.C.

The Longshore Building

2009 Second Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35203-3703

Phone: 205-252-7661

January 19, 26 and February 2, 2018

The Messenger

On February 15, 2018, the above sale was continued to March 15, 2018, upon the same terms and conditions as above.

Mar 2, 2018

_____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Charles A. Gardner and wife, Staci Gramling Gardner, to Alabama Teachers Credit Union on the 20th day of November, 2007, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3284230, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and an adjustable rate line of credit mortgage executed by Charles A. Gardner and wife, Staci Gramling Gardner, to Alabama Teachers Credit Union on the 26th day of July, 2011, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3357398, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgages to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgages subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgages, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 26th day of March, 2018, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: To describe a tract or parcel of land, begin at the Northwest corner of Lot Number 17, Covered Bridges Estates, 2nd Addition, as recorded in Plat Book “J”, Page 6, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; thence run Easterly and along the North line of said Lot Number 17 a distance of 162.18 feet to a point; thence deflect 78° 32’00” to the left and run a distance of 110.00 feet to a point; thence deflect 90° 12’00” to the left and run a distance of 159.51 feet to a point; thence deflect 90° 07’30” to the left and run a distance of 141.85 feet to the point of beginning; lying and being a portion of the SE1/4 of the SW1/4, Section 30, Township 12 South, Range 6 East, Rainbow City, Etowah County, Alabama. Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Alabama Teachers Credit Union

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

Mar 2, 9 & 16, 2018

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

JOYCE W. SINGTON appointed Personal Representative on 02/02/2018 Estate of FREDERIC W. SINGTON, JR., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 16, 23 & Mar 2, 2018

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

CORINE WHITESIDE AND HENRIETTA BORDEN appointed Personal Representative on 02/06/2018 Estate of BERDIA MAE MORRIS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 16, 23 & Mar 2, 2018

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

CARL JAMES STEHAM & KATHY STEDHAM ISBILL appointed Personal Representative on 2/5/2018 Estate of GEORGIA KATHLEEN STEDHAM, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 23, Mar 2 & 9, 2018

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

KATHLEEN M. WARREN appointed Personal Representative on 2/21/2018 Estate of JUNE V. MCGUIRE, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 2, 9 & 16, 2018

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

ANGELA Y. MARKLEY appointed Personal Representative on 2/7/2018 Estate of PEGGY JOYCE LIPSCOMB, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 2, 9 & 16, 2018

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

SSTEPHEN CRAIG MARBLE & DEVONA LYNN MARBLE SIMS appointed Personal Representative on 2/22/2018 Estate of LESLIE LEE MARBLE, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

STEVEN NAYLOR MALONE appointed Personal Representative on 2/13/2018 Estate of JERRY RALPH MALONE, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 2, 9 & 16, 2018

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

SALITA CALLANDER appointed Personal Representative on 2/21/2018 Estate of PATRICK LEO LIGHTSEY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

JANET GAINES HUGHES appointed Personal Representative on 2/15/2018 Estate of JAMES BLAIR GAINES, JR., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 2, 9 & 16, 2018

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

TIMOTHY D. ELLIS appointed Persoanl Representative on 4/25/2017 Estate of BILLIE D. ELLIS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 2, 9 & 16, 2018

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

DONNA D. QUINN appointed Personal Representative on 2/8/2018 Estate of JOY D. DRISKILL, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 2, 9 & 16, 2018

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

BRUCE WAYNE BEDWELL appointed Personal Representative on 2/2/2018 Estate of JUNIOR LECOY BEDWELL, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 2, 9 & 16, 2018

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

RICKY BEARDEN appointed Personal Represntative on 2/21/2018 Estate of DOROTHY B BEARDEN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

____________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-66-18

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building official has determined that a structure located at 217 FORREST AVE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as: All those certain lots or parcels of land situated in the County of Etowah and State of Alabama, known and designated as Lots Eleven (11) and Twelve (12) in Forrest Homes Addition, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 233, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to STATE OF ALABAMA P.O. BOX 327210, MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36132, AND CRYSTAL WHITMORE; Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

I certify that this resolution was duly adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on February 20, 2018.

Iva Nelson

City Clerk

Mar 2, 2018

______________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-67-18

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building official has determined that a structure located at 316 HOWELL CIRCLE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as: Lot Number Thirteen (13), in block Number Four (4) in Woodland Park Addition to Gadsden, according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book “E”, Page 105, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to

DONALD and MAMIE DANFORD, c/o SHERRY J. DANFORD, 310 HILLVIEW DRIVE, AURORA, IN 47001; Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

I certify that this resolution was duly adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on February 20, 2018.

Iva Nelson

City Clerk

Mar 2, 2018

_____________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-68-18

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building official has determined that a structure located at 104 N. 24TH STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as: The North Fifty (50) feet of Lots One (1) and Three (3) in Block Twenty-Six (26), according to the Second Survey of Alford’s Addition to Alabama City as shown by the map or plat thereof recorded in Book of Town Plats “A”, Page 308, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to THE WAY OF THE CROSS MINISTRIES, P.O. BOX 4394, GADSDEN, AL 35904. Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

I certify that this resolution was duly adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on February 20, 2018.

Iva Nelson

City Clerk

Mar 2, 2018

______________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-69-18

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at 408 N. 33RD STREET in district 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as: Lot Number Twenty-One (21), Block Two (2), of Kyle’s Cheap Home Addition to Alabama City, as recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 189, In the Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to STATE OF ALABAMA P.O. BOX 327210, MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36132, possible rights of redemption of ROBERT AUTWELL. Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows;

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

I certify that this resolution was duly adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on February 20, 2018.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

Mar 2, 2018

______________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-70-18

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that the property or condition located at 2501 SANSOM AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as: Lot 63 of Parcel No. 6 of the Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division plat, as recorded in Plat Book F, Page 51-65 of the probate records of Etowah County Alabama, is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to SUNROC PROPERTIES, 2500 W. MEIGHAN BLVD. GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, has color title to the above described real property and those certain rights of redemption of LALIH B. DAVIDSON;

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows;

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

I certify that this resolution was duly adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on February 20, 2018.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

Mar 2, 2018

_____________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-71-18

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that the property or condition located at

2507 SANSOM AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as: Lot 60 of Parcel No. 6 of the Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division plat, as recoreded in Plat Book F, Page 51-65 of the probate records of Etowah County Alabama, is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to, FIVE ON EIGHT PROPERTIES, LLC, registered agent FORREST FROST, P.O. BOX 8201, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35902, GEORGE DAVID CUMMANS;

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows;

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

I certify that this resolution was duly adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on February 20, 2018.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

Mar 2, 2018

_____________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-72-18

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that the property or condition located at

2509 SANSOM AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsdenm more particularly described as: Lot No. 59, Parcel No. 6 as shown on map of property of Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division, recorded in Plat Book “F”, Pages 51-65, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to, THE STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 327210, MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36132, subject to the possible rights of redemption of FIVE ONE EIGHT PROPERTIES, LLC, registered agent FORREST FROST, P.O. BOX 8201, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35902, GEORGE DAVID CUMMANS who have color of title and possible rights of redemption of MARGARET MAYES;

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows;

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

I certify that this resolution was duly adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on February 20, 2018.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

Mar 2, 2018

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

In Re: The Estate of NEAL FRANKLIN DAVENPORT, Deceased

Case No.: S-9255

Notice to: All creditors, heirs or distributees and all other persons interested in the Estate of Neal Franklin Davenport, filed a Report of Insolvency of said Estate on the 8th day of February, 2018. You are hereby notified that a hearing on the Petitioner’s Report of Insolvency will be held at my office in the Etowah County Courthouse, on the 3rd day of April, 2018, at 2:00 o’clock p.m. when the Report of Insolvency will be considered, and you may show cause, if any, why the Report of Insolvency should be denied.

This the 9th day of February, 2018, at Gadsden, Alabama.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 16, 23 & Mar 2, 2018

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF:

A CHILD BORN TO JORDAN PATRICIA TIDMORE

NOTICE TO CHRISTOPHER RYAN COUSHORN

WHOSE WEREABOUTS ARE UKNOWN.

You will take notice that a Petition for name change of a child, born March 1, 2015 to JORDAN PATRICIA TIDMORE, natural mother, set to be heard on April 3rd, 2018 at 11:30 a.m.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this name change, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with John W. Jennings, Jr., whose name and address is shown below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901

Done this 20th day of February, 2018.

John W. Jennings, Jr.

JENNINGS & MESSER, P.C.

111 South 10th Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF PETITION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE CHANGE OF NAME OF: DSW, A MINOR, TO: DJR

CASE # S-9794

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME TO THE NATURAL FATHER OF A MINOR CHILD WHOSE WHERE ABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN

You will take notice that a Petition for Change of Name of a Minor Child born of natural mother, HOPE PATTON, set to be heard on March 6, 2018 at 10:00 a.m., was filed on the December 19, 2017, alleging that the whereabouts of the natural father of the minor child, is unknown and has not been disclosed to this Court. Minor child’s date of birth is 01/15/2013.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this minor name change, you must file a written response within (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Dani V. Bone, 1031 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901 and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901

Done this the 22nd day of January, 2018

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2018

_____________

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE# DR-17-900441GCD

JOHN DAID COGGINS

936 RANDALL ROAD

GALLANT, AL 35972

D.O.B.: 12/28/1993

PLAINTIFF

VS.

MOLLY LOGAN COGGINS

UNKNOWN

D.O.B.: 05/12/1988

DEFENDANT

MOLLY LOGAN COGGINS, whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer the complaint of JOHN DAVID COGGINS, seeking a divorce and other relief by March 5, 2018, or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against her in Civil Action Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Dated this the 31st day of January, 2018

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Feb 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2018

____________

ADOPTION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

CASE NO: A-1286

IN THE MATTER OF The adoption Petition of:

EDWIN JOSEPH MURPHY

NOTICE TO ANTHONY GLENN NEWELL, WHOSE WHERE ABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN: You will take notice that the Adoption Petition of Edwin Joseph Murphy, set to be heard on the 24th day of April, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. was filed on the 7th day of February, 2018. Minor child’s birth date is November 1, 2005 who was born to Robin Elaine Works.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein Krystal G. Padula, Esq., 834 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Done this the 19th day of February, 2018.

Bobby M. Junkins

Probate Judge

Feb 23, Mar 2, 9 & 16, 2018

_____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION

FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION CASE NO: CV-18-900068-WHR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$3,814.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Tevin Travion Spears

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITIY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY: WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 27th day of March, 2018. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said property.

DONE this the 25th day of January, 2018.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Feb 9, 16, 23 & Mar 2, 2018

_____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION

FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION CASE NO: CV-18-900067-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

2003 Cadillac Deville

VIN# 1G6KD54 Y73U212663

DEFENDANT

In Re: Tevin Travion Spears

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITIY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY: WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described vehicle. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 27th day of March, 2018. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said property.

DONE this the 25th day of January, 2018.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Feb 9, 16, 23 & Mar 2, 2018

_____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION

FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION CASE NO: CV-18-900024-WHR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$16,229.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Fernando L. Miliner

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY: WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified htat you must answer said Complaint by the 5th day of April, 2018. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 5th day of February, 2018.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Feb 9, 16, 23 & March 2, 2018

____________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Schmidt Environmental Construction, Inc. has completed the contract for Attalla Water Reclamation Facility for the City of Attalla, AL, a municipal corporation, and have made requests for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claims for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify the City of Attalla, 612 Fourth Street, NW, Attalla, Alabama 35954.

Schmidt Environmental Construction, Inc.

P.O. Box 369

Auburn, AL 36831-0369

(334) 887-0334

Feb 23, March 2, 9 & 16, 2018

___________

LEGAL NOTICE

McCartney Construction Company, Inc. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the State of Alabama for construction of Project No. NH-0001(597) in Etowah County. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on 3/2/2018 and ending on 3/23/2018. All claims should be filed at McCartney Construction Company, Inc. 331 Albert Rains Boulevard, Gadsden, Alabama 35901 during this period

Mar 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2018

_____________

LEGAL NOTICE

Bedwell & Whorton Excavating, LLC hereby gives notice of completion of ALDOT Project No. STPOA-ACOA8479-ATRP(007) Steele Station Road, Etowah County. This notice will appear for four (4) weeks, once weekly beginning on 3/2/2018 and ending on 3/23/2018. All claims should be filed with Bedwell & Whorton Excavating, LLC

256-442-1931

Jeff Bedwell, Owner

Mar 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2018

____________

PUBLIC NOTICE

The contents of unit #101 will be disposed of on 2/9/2018 for charges due.

Tasie Miranda

Briarmeade Village Mini-Warehouses

409 W. Main Street

Glencoe, AL 35905

Feb 23 & Mar 2, 2018

_____________

PUBLIC NOTICE

Southside Storage, 1476 Hwy 77 will sell at auction the contents of these units on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 10:00 a.m.

BETHANY HENDERSON #1

3715 Rainbow Dr.

Rainbow City, AL 35906

SHERI YANCEY #33

1525 Lakemont Dr S

Southside, AL 35907

Feb 23 & Mar 2, 2018

_____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 3/30/2018.

2005 GMC YUKON; VIN: 1GKEC13TO 5R173551

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue N.E.

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 546-9994

Feb 23 & Mar 2, 2018

____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 3/30/2018.

1984 OLDSMOBILE DELTA 88; VIN# 1G3AY7Y3 EX352014

2006 CHEVROLET COBALT; VIN# 1G1AK55F0 67671704

Hammett Towing

240 Wesson Lake Road

Attalla, AL 35954

(256)613-8499

Feb 23 & Mar 2, 2018

__________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 3/30/2018.

2005 MERCURY SABLE; VIN# 1MEFM50U15 A600928

Thomas Badgett

6965 Sand Valley Road

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 505-8521

Feb 23 & Mar 2, 2018

__________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 3/30/2018.

2001 DODGE RAM 1500; VIN# 3B7HC13Z 11G766083

2004 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500; VIN# 1GCEC14V54Z 157033

2000 NISSAN PATHFINDER; VIN# JN8AR07S7Y W447021

2000 HONDA ACCORD; VIN# 1HGCG2259Y A043434

2001 TOYOTA SIENNA; VIN# 4T3ZF13C11 U333032

2014 CHEVROLET CRUZE; VIN# 1G1PC5SB5E 7324151

2008 AUDI A4; VIN# WAUAF78E18 A085073

2000 HYUNDAI ELANTRA; VIN # KMHJF35F6Y U992744

1997 CHEVROLET C1500; VIN# 2GCEC19M5 V1180337

ER Towing & Recovery

827 Jones St.

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-1549

Feb 23 & Mar 2, 2018

____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 04/06/2018

1998 DODGE STRATUS; VIN# 1B3EJ56H8W N136421

2005 CHRYSLER TOWN & COUNTRY; VIN# 2C4GP44R 65R210805

Steve’s Towing

2000 Hickory Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256)553-2346

Mar 2 & 9, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 04/06/2018

2004 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA; VIN# 3VWSE69M14 M075616

Kevin Payne

9314 Duck Springs Road

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 305-3859

Mar 2 & 9, 2018

__________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 04/06/2018

1996 CHEVROLET BLAZER; VIN# 1GNCS18W7 TK164867

Maximum Diesel Automotive Service & Repair

2000 Hickory Street

Gadsden, AL 35904

(256)553-2346

Mar 2 & 9, 2018

____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 04/06/2018

2010 FORD ECONOLINE; VIN# 1FBSS3BL 2ADA82985

Leesburg Auto

200 Lokey Street

Leesburg, AL 35983

(256)557-5783

Mar 2 & 9, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 04/13/2018

2002 FORD RANGER; VIN# 1FTYR10U 22PB27862

ER Towing & Recovery

827 Jones Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256)547-1549

Mar 2 & 9, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 03/19/18

1998 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE; VIN# 1J4FX58S7 WC251852

1989 CHEVORLET P30; VIN# 1GBKP37W2 K3329157

2001 VOLKSWAGEN BEETLE; VIN# 3VWCK21C 51M456714

2007 PONTIAC G6; VIN# 1G2ZG58N0 74200755

2000 PONTIAC GRAND AM; VIN# 1G2NF52T9Y C537120

2004 SATURN ION; VIN# 1G8AZ52F 64Z182503

2008 PONTIAC G5; VIN# 1G2AL18F1 87164701

Autow’s Towing

217 4th Street NW

Attalla, AL 35954

(256)490-7237

Mar 2 & 9, 2018

__________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 03/28/18

2004 CHEVORLET TAHOE C15; VIN# 1GNEC13ZK 4J233615

1991 CHEVROLET C1500; VIN# 1GCDC14K3 MZ168937

2012 NISSAN MURANO; VIN# JN8AZ1MU5 CW102137

2011 CADILLAC/CTS COUPE; VIN# 1G6DJ1ED 2B0130402

Autow’s Towing

217 4th Street NW

Attalla, AL 35954

(256)490-7237

Mar 2 & 9, 2018