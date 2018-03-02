People of Etowah - Lucy Wallace Edwards

Name: Lucy Wallace Edwards

Where were you born and raised?

“Decatur.”

What is your occupation?

“Financial Advisor for BBVA Compass Securities.”

What made you decide to work in your field?

“In college I had a professor who encouraged me to consider a career in investments. He said my personality and ability to communicate complex issues in a way that all can understand was what the industry needed.”

Tell us about your family and pets.

“I am married to Chip Edwards, and we have one son, William, who is eight years old. We have five chickens (layers) and a German Shorthair named Virginia (hunting dog).”

Describe an average day in your life.

“Busy! The average weekday begins at 6:30 a.m., getting everyone up, fed and off to work or school. My workday runs from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., depending on my son’s extracurricular activities. My workday consists of client meetings, calls and staff management.”

What school or schools have you attended?

“I attended Decatur public schools and went to college at Birmingham Southern College.”

What do you like to do in your free time?

“Hunt and fish. Play golf and tennis.”

What would you say is your greatest accomplishment?

“Raising a well-mannered, smart little boy.”

Name the one person that has been the most influential in your life. Why?

“My mother has been a defining figure in my life. Her strength and and independence as both a mother and a successful business owner is incredible for her generation. At 80, she is still running a business.”

To what do you credit your success?

“A family that held that if something was worth doing, it was worth doing right. Hard work and education make all things possible!”

Are you involved in any service organizations?

“I am involved in First Friday Women’s Forum, as a board member for the Family Success Center, in the Eura Brown PTA and as a member of First United Methodist’s Board of Stewards and Finance Committee.”

What is your favorite thing about this community?

“It is a small town with large natural assets that make it a wonderful place to raise a family.”

What would you like to see change in the community?

“I would like to see the racial divide close. I would hope that community leaders can create an environment of open discussion and opportunities for change.”

What are three words that describe you?

“Adventuresome, humble and loyal.”

What is something surprising that many do not know about you?

“That my middle name is Weatherwax, and that I minored in art at Birmingham Southern College.”

What is your favorite quote?

“My granthfather once told me that there were two types of people: those who do the work and those that take credit. He told me to try and be in the first group: there was much less competition.” – Indira Gandhi.

What is on your bucket list?

“To travel the world and live off the grid. Both are meant to enhance the value of life lived through knowlege, understanding and appreciation.”

What is your hidden talent?

“To bring humor into almost any situation.”

If a movie were made about your life, who would you want to play you?

“Sandra Bullock.”

What advice would you give yourself as a child?

“Confidence is gained by experience. Don’t be afraid to try everything!”

