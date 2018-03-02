Four Can Chili and Banana Icebox Cake

Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think that I could ever write my own cookbook and enjoy every minute that I spent doing it. I have been so overwhelmed at the response to”Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell.” Mary and I have enjoyed meeting so many of you at these craft shows and exchanging so many wonderful recipes. This weekend at Cottontail’s Village in Birmingham will be the biggest show yet for us. I am so happy to share my many recipes that have been handed down from my mother, aunts, grandmothers, cousins and wonderful dear friends. I will always believe that cooking for someone else is an act of love.

Four Can Chili

1 can Hormel Chili

with beans, rinse half

the can with water

1 can Rotel tomatoes,

not drained

1 can Shoe Peg

Corn, drained

1 can Campbell’s

Tomato Soup

1 can of water

1/4 cup ketchup (I have to have ketchup in nearly everything)

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Mix all in a boiler and simmer for about an hour. Stir very often.

Andy’s Note: Last night it was raining and there was a little chill in the air, which reminded me of a good soup night. After going through my pantry, I came up with this soup. Doug loved it and said I’d better write it down or I would forget it. I said, “I am going to put it in the paper this week so everyone can enjoy it.” We decided it would be wonderful served over corn chips. So easy and so good!

Banana Icebox Cake

1 1/2 cups sugar

1/2 cup real butter

2 eggs

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

3 mashed bananas

4 tablespoons buttermilk

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1 teaspoon vanilla

Icing:

1/2 cup butter

1 box powdered sugar

2 mashed bananas

1 cup chopped pecans

For the cake, cream the sugar and butter thoroughly. Add eggs and vanilla and beat until fluffy. Add flour, sifted with soda alternately with milk. Add mashed bananas and pecans. Bake in a greased 9 x 13-inch pan at 325 degrees until toothpick comes out clean.

For the icing, mix all ingredients and spread on cooled cake. Keep in the refrigerator.

Andy’s Note: My grandmother Icy had one of these in her refrigerator at least once a month. A cold cake square with a hot cup of coffee is fantastic!

I hope we see a lot of you at Cottontail’s Village this weekend.

Happy Cooking,

Andy Bedwell

“Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell” can be purchased at Alabama Gift Company in downtown Gadsden and The Messenger on Rainbow Drive.