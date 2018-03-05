Lady Cardinals slam Coastal Alabama in ACCC Tournament play-in game

Photo: Gadsden State’s Kelsey Patterson (left) attempts a jump shot in front of Coastal Alabama’s Jacquetta Dailey during the Lady Cardinals’ 98-67 victory in the Alabama Community College Conference Tournament’s play-in game in women’s basketball on March 2 at Beck Field House. (Gary Wells)

Helped by Diamond Jolly’s double-double performance of 28 points and 10 rebounds, Gadsden State posted a 98-67 victory over Coastal Alabama-South in the Alabama Community College Conference play-in game on March 2 at Beck Field House.

The Lady Cardinals (14-12) face Bishop State in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday (March 6) at Lawson State in Birmingham.

Tyesha Haynes added 20 points, six rebounds and four assists for Gadsden State, while Te’ Johnson contributed 12 points and six boards.

Tori Sanders and Keke Jones both scored seven points, while Tionna Moore chipped in six.

2017 Southside High graduate Kelsey Patterson contributed four points, four rebounds and three steals.