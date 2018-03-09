Humane Society to host Paws for St. Paddy’s fundraiser

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

On March 15, Gadsden Convention Hall wil be decked in green for the Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center’s annual Paws for St. Paddy’s fundraiser.The doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Local Joe’s will cater the Paws for St. Paddy’s fundraiser. The event is BYOB. Attendees are encouraged to don festive casual dress to celebrate St. Paddy’s Day.

The fundraiser features live and silent auctions, as well as some games of chance.

Live auction items include staycations and vacations. Attendees can bid on two one-week trips to Cabo San Lucas, one for a stay at the Sheraton Hacienda Del Mar and the other for a stay at Cabo San Lucas Country Club and Golf Resort.

Several other live auction items are perfect for those that love to travel, including two round-trip plane tickets to anywhere in the continental United States, a trip to Pigeon Forge for a mountain getaway; and a trip to the Sonoma, Ca. wine country.

Looking to stay close to town and still have a good time? Live auction packages include a crawfish boil at your home or business for up to 20 people; a private party for 20 people at Tigers for Tomorrow with a three hour concert and catering; “Wine for Wags,” a private wine tasting and food pairing party for 10 at the Stone Market; a private five-course meal dinner party at the Gregerson’s home with wine from their collection; a private bakery-themed party for 10 at Creative Cakes and Cookies with Michelle Cothran; and a stay at Birmingham’s Historic Redmont Hotel, with a gift certificate to the hotel restaurant.

Two other live auction packages offer tickets for the Auburn vs. Tennessee and the Alabama vs. Texas A&M games with restaurant gift certificates and three-hour limo rides.

Silent auction items include spa packages, gift baskets from local animal partners and many more.

“We have a lot that is animal-related or pet-related, but we have a little bit for everybody, whether you are a whiskey drinker, a wine drinker, a pet-owner, need to relax and spend a day at the spa, services for your home, salon certificates,” said Humane Society director Christi Brown. “All across the board, we have a little bit of everthing.”

Brown said that 60 to 100 items will be up for grabs in the silent auction and 15 to 20 featured packages will be available in the live auction.

Games of chance will also be offered at the event.

“You can get your paws on some featured gift certificates from local restaurants and businesses in a game we call Luck of the Irish, where you basically give a $20 donation and pick a gift card,” said Brown.

Another $20 game is the wine pull, which offers a surprise wine that is valued up to $50.

If you want an opportunity for a steal, play the “Best of Live” raffle. For $100 you can enter to have a chance at first pick of the premium auction packages.

This is the Humane Society’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

“Without our sponsors and all of the donors from across the community, we would not be able to put the auction on or raise the money needed for the shelter animals,” said Brown.

In order to remind attendees why the event is taking place, The event includes a special appeal, where the story of a shelter animal is shared with the audience.

The Haumane Society aims to raise $50,000 with this event. Brown said that last year the fundraiser exceeded that goal by quite a bit.

Tickets are $50 each and available until March 14. For more information or to buy tickets, call the Humane Society at 256-442-1347.