Legals for the week of March 9 -March 16, 2018

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on June 16, 2003 by Gary Yarborough and Stacy Yarborough, husband and wife, originally in favor of First Franklin Financial Corporation, and recorded in Mortgage Book 2003 at Page 3010 on June 18, 2003, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on March 26, 2018, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

TO REACH THE POINT OF BEGINNING, COMMENCE AT THESE CORNER OF THE NW 1/4 OF THE NE 114, SECTION 11, TOWNSHIP 12 SOUTH, RANGE 7 EAST; THENCE RUN NORTH 07 DEGREES 09’ EAST 251.3 FEET TO A POINT IN THE NORTH LINE OF CLINTON STREET; THENCE RUN NORTH EIGHTY-EIGHT DEGREES 43’ WEST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF CLINTON STREET 634.1 FEET TO A BEGINNING CONTINUE ALONG PREVIOUS COURSE 105 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 01 DEGREES 17’ EAST 257.3 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 88 DEGREES 43’ EAST 105 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 01 DEGREES 17’ WEST 257.3 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, AND EMBRACING A PORTION OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER (NW 1/4) OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4), SECTION ELEVEN (11), TOWNSHIP TWELVE (12) SOUTH, RANGE SEVEN (7) EAST, IN ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA. For informational purposes only, the property address is: 5580 Clinton St, Hokes Bluff, AL 35903. ANY PROPERTY ADDRESS PROVIDED IS NOT PART OF THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY SOLD HEREIN AND IN THE EVENT OF ANY DISCREPANCY, THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION REFERENCED HEREIN SHALL CONTROL. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

PNC Bank, National Association, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 18-014876

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Feb 23, Mar 2 & 9, 2018

_____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Thomas M. Wiggonton Sr. and Myra A. Wiggonton, Husband and Wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Primary Capital Advisors, LC, on the 7th day of November, 2008, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3314341; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, NA, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on May 1, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 17, according to the Survey of the Rearrangement of a part of Block 11 of the Gadsden Land and Improvement Company’s Addition to Gadsden, as recorded in Plat Book “B”, Pages 344 through 345 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 1130 Christopher Ave., Gadsden, AL 35901. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUM BRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Wells Fargo Bank, NA, Mortgagee/Transferee

Ginny Rutledge

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

429302

Feb 23, Mar 2 & 9, 2018

_____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Christopher C. Smith and Jessy Smith, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Keystone Bank, on the 29th day of March, 2012, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3364795; the undersigned Federal National Mortgage Association (“Fannie Mae”), as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on April 3, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 2, Block 2, Unit 2 of Scenic Park, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book F, Page 239, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 2533 Skyway St., Gadsden, AL 35904. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUM BRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Federal National Mortgage Association (“Fannie Mae”), Mortgagee/Transferee

Rebecca Redmond

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

430285

Feb 23, Mar 2 & 9, 2018

_____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Brent Skaggs and Brandi Skaggs, husband and wife as joint tenants with right of survivorship, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as nominee for SouthPoint Bank, on April 28, 2016, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Instrument Number, 3433370; and subsequently transferred to Freedom Mortgage Corporation; Freedom Mortgage Corporation, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on April 18, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: A tract or parcel of land described as commencing at a point in the Southerly line of Oak Circle, which point is 20.4 feet Easterly measured along the Southerly line of said Oak Circle from the Northwest corner of Lot 17, in Block 3, in Oak Hill Division of the Country Club District Rearrangement, and from thence, continue in an Easterly direction along the Southerly line of Oak Circle a distance of 84.2 feet to a point of tangent; thence Easterly along the Southerly line of Oak Circle a distance of 60 feet to a point of curve; thence along a curve to the right having a radius of 30 feet and a central angle of 119 deg. 10 min. to a point of tangent; thence in a Southwesterly direction along the Southeast line of said Lot 17, which is also, the Northwest line of Country Club Drive a distance of 167.6 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 89 deg. 46 min. to the right and in a Northwesterly direction a distance of 184.5 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 97 deg. 19 min. to the right and run in a Northeasterly direction a distance of 139.6 feet to the point of beginning and embracing a portion of Lot Number Seventeen (17) in Block Number Three (3) in Oak Hill Division of the County Club District Rearrangement and Addition and Rearrangement of Block Number 12, Rainbow Park, according to the map of said Rearrangement recorded in Plat Book F, Pages 99 and 101, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Dr

Ste 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

205-988-8888

Feb 23, Mar 2 & 9, 2018

___________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Teresa Helms, Single, originally in favor of CitiFinancial Mortgage Company, Inc., on the 7th day of July, 2004, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Doc.#: M-2004-2949; the undersigned U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF10 Master Participation Trust, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on April 3, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

That certain parcel of land with all the building and improvements thereon being designated as Lot Number Sixty-Seven (67), Parcel Number 1, as shown on map of property of Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division, recorded in Plat Book F, Page 51-65 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 42 West Tuscaloosa Ave, Gadsden, AL 35904. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUM BRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF10 Master Participation Trust, Mortgagee/Transferee

Elizabeth Loefgren

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

429836

Feb 23, Mar 2 & 9, 2018

____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Vickie J. Gill and Michael W. Gill, wife and husband, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Embrace Home Loans, Inc., on the 20th day of January, 2017, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3445881; the undersigned Embrace Home Loans, Inc, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on May 1, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Lots 8, 9, 10, 11, 44, 45 and 46 in Block F of the Mayfair Estates, recorded in Plat Book C, Page 273 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 235 Margaret St, Gadsden, AL 35903. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUM BRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Embrace Home Loans, Inc, Mortgagee/Transferee

Rebecca Redmond

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

419119

Feb 23, Mar 2 & 9, 2018

_____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Edward B. Coffey and Sybil Coffey, husband and wife, to AmSouth Bank, on September 22, 2004, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Document Number, M-2004-4238; Regions Bank Successor by Merger with AmSouth Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on March 16, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: A tract of land described as beginning at a point in the Southerly, or Southeasterly, line of Lot Number 2, which point is 10.8 feet easterly, measured along the Southerly line of said lot, from the Southwest corner thereof, said point being the Southeast corner of that certain tract of land conveyed by W. J. Barclay and husband, O. J. Barclay, to R. A. and F. V. Goodall, by deed dated June 26, 1956, and recorded in Book 640, Page 75, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and from thence run in a Northeasterly direction along the Southeasterly line of said lot on a curve to the left with radius of 55.66 feet, a distance of 51.2 feet to point of tangent; thence in a Northeasterly direction along the Southeasterly line of said lot, a distance of 130.1 feet to point of curve; thence in a Northeasterly direction along the Southeasterly line of said lot on a curve to the right with radius of 344 feet to a distance of 106.97 feet to the Northeast line of said Lot 2, thence in a Northwesterly direction along the Northeast line of said Lot a distance of 151 feet to the Northwesterly line of said lot; thence in a Southwesterly direction along the Northwesterly line of said lot on a curve to the right, with radius of 50 feet , a distance of 49.77 feet to the Northwest corner of said lot; thence in a Southerly direction along a line deflected 4 degrees 48 minutes to the left from the West line of said Lot 2, and along the Easterly line of said Goodall tract, a distance of 75.5 feet, thence deflect an angle of 3 degrees 47 minutes to the right, and continue in a Southerly direction along the Easterly line of said Goodall tract to the point of beginning; said description embracing a portion of Lot Number Two (2) in Rearrangement of Lots 18 through 28, Block Number 2, and all of Block Number 1 of Mountain View Park Addition according to the map of said rearrangement recorded in Plat Book “F”, Page 17, said Probate Office; and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Address: 2600 Scenic Highway, Gadsden, AL 35904

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Regions Bank Successor by Merger with AmSouth Bank

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Dr

Ste 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

205-988-8888

Feb 23, Mar 2 & 9, 2018

_____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on July 14, 2003 by Donald Barnes and Pattie Barnes, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for The Bank, and recorded in Instrument # M-2003-3576 on July 17, 2003, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as reflected by instrument recorded in 3361250 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on April 2, 2018, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit: Lot Number 53 in the First Addition to Druid Park, as recorded in Plat Book “H”, Page 87, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama. For informational purposes only, the property address is: 4044 Bill Jon Dr, Rainbow City, AL 35906.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 18-015025

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Feb 23, Mar 2 & 9, 2018

___________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Megan Green A Single Woman to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Family Savings Credit Union, its successors and assigns dated June 6, 2014; said mortgage being recorded as Instrument No. 3403120 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Renasant Bank in Instrument 3441478 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. The undersigned, Renasant Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 2nd day of April, 2018 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Numbers Fourteen (14), Fifteen (15) and Sixteen (16), Block 5, Pinedale Hills, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “F”, Page 369, Probate Office, Etowah County, lying and being in Gadsden, Alabama. Said property is commonly known as 332 Michael Street, Gadsden, AL 35901. The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Megan Green or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

RENASANT BANK

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccallaraymer.com

File No. 911718

www.foreclosure hotline.net

Mar 2, 9 & 16, 2018

_____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms of the mortgage executed on the 17th day of April 2005, by ELEANOR P. WOODS, as mortgagor, in favor of JIM MATHEWS, as mortgagee, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama as Doc. # M-2005-5303, and said default continuing, the mortgagee, under power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at auction for cash to the highest bidder on the steps of the Etowah County Courthouse in Gadsden, Alabama, during legal hours of sale on the 17th day of April, 2018, the following described real estate embraced in said mortgage, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 13, in Block 33, of the Garden City Residential Section # 1, according to the plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 408, Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama. Said sale is made for the purpose of foreclosing of said mortgage, and paying the mortgage debt and the costs and expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fee. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUM BRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUM STANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. The Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation; contact Jason Knowles at the phone number shown below prior to attendance at sale.

Jason Knowles

Attorney for Mortgagee

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

400 Broad Street, 1st Floor

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

(256) 547-7200

Mar 2, 9 & 16, 2018

_____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on October 31, 2005 by Deanna A. Stephens and Dewey R. Stephens, originally in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and recorded in Book M2005 at Page 4805 on November 4, 2005, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to HSBC Bank USA, National Association as Trustee for Wells Fargo Home Equity Asset-Backed Securities 2006-1 Trust, Home Equity Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-1 as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument No., 3458975 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on April 2, 2018, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit: A tract or parcel of land described as: Beginning at the Northwest corner of Lot Number 5 in Block No.8, and from thence run in a Southerly direction along the West line of said Lot a distance of 70 feet; thence Easterly and parallel with the Northerly lines of Lots Nos. 5, 3, and 1 in said Block to a point in the Easterly line of Lot 1, in said Block; thence Northerly and along the Westerly lines of Eleventh Street to the Northeast corner of Lot No.1 in said Block 8; thence Westerly and along the Northerly lines of said Lots Nos. 1,3 and 5 to the point of beginning, said description embracing the North 70 feet of Lots Nos. 1, 3, and 5 in Block No.8, in the Gadsden Land & Improvement Company’s Kyle Addition to Gadsden, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Book of Town Plats “A”, page 23, in the Office of the .Judge of Probate of Etowah County, and being and lying in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. For informational purposes only, the property address is: 203 South 11th St, Gadsden, AL 35901. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. HSBC Bank USA, National Association as Trustee for Wells Fargo Home Equity Asset-Backed Securities 2006-1 Trust, Home Equity Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-1, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 18-015102

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Mar 2, 9 & 16, 2018

___________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on September 17, 2016 by Thomas R. Smith and Melissa M. Smith, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Nationstar Mortgage LLC DBA Greenlight Loans, and recorded in Instrument # 3441711 on October 26, 2016, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper as reflected by instrument recorded in 3463217 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on April 4, 2018, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

TRACT (2): BEGINNING AT A 1/2” CAPPED REBAR (LS #21183) MARKING THE SE CORNER OF LOT 4, BLOCK 4 OF KEELING SUBDIVISION NUMBER TWO AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK F, PAGE 379 IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE S 18 DEG. 59’ 33” W 188.10 FEET TO A 1/2” CAPPED REBAR (LS #21183) ON THE NORTHERN R/W OF PADEN ROAD 50’ R/W; THENCE ALONG SAID R/W N 70 DEG. 59’ 39” W 194.47 FEET TO A 1/2” CAPPED REBAR (LS #21183); THENCE LEAVING SAID R/W N 07 DEG. 49’ 11” E 223.23 FEET TO A 1/2” CAPPED REBAR (LS #21183); THENCE S 63 DEG. 35’ 27” E 239. 73 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. ACCORDING TO THE MARCH 17, 2005, SURVEY BY LARRY W. WALKER, AL PLS #21183.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 904 Paden Rd, Glencoe, AL 35903. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 18-015018

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Mar 2, 9 & 16, 2018

____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Charles A. Gardner and wife, Staci Gramling Gardner, to Alabama Teachers Credit Union on the 20th day of November, 2007, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3284230, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and an adjustable rate line of credit mortgage executed by Charles A. Gardner and wife, Staci Gramling Gardner, to Alabama Teachers Credit Union on the 26th day of July, 2011, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3357398, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgages to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgages subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgages, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 26th day of March, 2018, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: To describe a tract or parcel of land, begin at the Northwest corner of Lot Number 17, Covered Bridges Estates, 2nd Addition, as recorded in Plat Book “J”, Page 6, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; thence run Easterly and along the North line of said Lot Number 17 a distance of 162.18 feet to a point; thence deflect 78° 32’00” to the left and run a distance of 110.00 feet to a point; thence deflect 90° 12’00” to the left and run a distance of 159.51 feet to a point; thence deflect 90° 07’30” to the left and run a distance of 141.85 feet to the point of beginning; lying and being a portion of the SE1/4 of the SW1/4, Section 30, Township 12 South, Range 6 East, Rainbow City, Etowah County, Alabama. Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Alabama Teachers Credit Union

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

Mar 2, 9 & 16, 2018

_____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on March 6, 2007 by Manuel E. Rivas, a married man and Catherine Rivas, a married woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Integrity Mortgage LLC, and recorded in Instrument # at 3267475 on March 22, 2007, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument #, 3329416 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on April 9, 2018, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

PARCEL 1: FOR A TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND COMMENCE AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE NE 1/4 OF THE NW 1/4 IN SECTION 29, AND FROM THENCE RUN IN A WESTERLY DIRECTION AND ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 129 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE IN A SOUTHERLY DIRECTION AND PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 688 2/5 FEET TO A POINT WHICH IS THE POINT OF BEGINNING TO DESCRIBE THE HEREINAFTER TRACT OR PARCEL, THENCE CONTINUE IN A SOUTHERLY DIRECTION AND PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 107 4/5 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE IN A WESTERLY DIRECTION AND PARALLEL WITH THE NORTH LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 416 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE IN A NORTHERLY DIRECTION AND PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 107 4/5 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE IN AN EASTERLY DIRECTION AND PARALLEL WITH THE NORTH LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 416 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, SAID DESCRIPTION EMBRACING A PORTION OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4) OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER (NW 1/4) IN SECTION TWENTY-NINE (29), TOWNSHIP TWELVE (12) RANGE SIX (6) EAST OF HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, IN RAINBOW CITY, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, SUBJECT TO PUBLIC ROADS AS ARE NOW LOCATED OVER, THROUGH OR ACROSS THE SAME. PARCEL NO. 2: FOR A TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND COMMENCE AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE NE 1/4 OF THE NW 1/4 IN SECTION 29, AND THENCE RUN IN A WESTERLY DIRECTION AND ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 129 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE IN A SOUTHERLY DIRECTION AND PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 580 3/5 FEET TO A POINT WHICH IS THE POINT OF BEGINNING TO DESCRIBE THE HEREINAFTER TRACT OR PARCEL, THENCE CONTINUE IN A SOUTHERLY DIRECTION AND PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 107 4/5 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE IN A WESTERLY DIRECTION AND PARALLEL WITH THE NORTH LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 416 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE IN A NORTHERLY DIRECTION AND PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 107 4/5 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE IN AN EASTERLY DIRECTION AND PARALLEL WITH THE NORTH LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 416 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, SAID DESCRIPTION EMBRACING A PORTION OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4) OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER (NW 1/4) IN SECTION TWENTY-NINE (29), TOWNSHIP TWELVE (12) SOUTH, RANGE SIX (6) EAST OF HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, IN RAINBOW CITY, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, SUBJECT TO PUBLIC ROADS AS ARE NOW LOCATED OVER, THROUGH OR ACROSS THE SAME. PARCEL NO. 3: FOR A TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND COMMENCE AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE NE 1/4 OF THE NW 1/4 IN SECTION 29, AND FROM THENCE RUN IN A WESTERLY DIRECTION AND ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 129 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE IN A SOUTHERLY DIRECTION AND PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 472 4/5 FEET TO A POINT WHICH IS THE POINT OF BEGINNING TO DESCRIBE THE HEREINAFTER TRACT OR PARCEL; THENCE CONTINUE IN A SOUTHERLY DIRECTION AND PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 107 4/5 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE IN A WESTERLY DIRECTION AND PARALLEL WITH THE NORTH LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 416 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE IN A NORTHERLY DIRECTION AND PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 107 4/5 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE IN AN EASTERLY DIRECTION AND PARALLEL WITH THE NORTH LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 416 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, SAID DESCRIPTION EMBRACING A PORTION OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4) OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER (NW 1/4) IN SECTION TWENTY-NINE (29) , TOWNSHIP TWELVE ll2) SOUTH, RANGE SIX (6) EAST OF HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, IN RAINBOW CITY, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, SUBJECT TO PUBLIC ROADS AS ARE NOW LOCATED OVER, THROUGH OR ACROSS THE SAME. For informational purposes only, the property address is: 504 Hollingsworth Ave, Rainbow City, AL 35906.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 17-013424

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Feb 9, 16 & 23, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIMS

CARL JAMES STEHAM & KATHY STEDHAM ISBILL appointed Personal Representative on 2/5/2018 Estate of GEORGIA KATHLEEN STEDHAM, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 23, Mar 2 & 9, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIM

KATHLEEN M. WARREN appointed Personal Representative on 2/21/2018 Estate of JUNE V. MCGUIRE, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 2, 9 & 16, 2018

_____________

FILE CLAIM

ANGELA Y. MARKLEY appointed Personal Representative on 2/7/2018 Estate of PEGGY JOYCE LIPSCOMB, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 2, 9 & 16, 2018

_____________

FILE CLAIM

SSTEPHEN CRAIG MARBLE & DEVONA LYNN MARBLE SIMS appointed Personal Representative on 2/22/2018 Estate of LESLIE LEE MARBLE, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 2, 9 & 16, 2018

_____________

FILE CLAIM

STEVEN NAYLOR MALONE appointed Personal Representative on 2/13/2018 Estate of JERRY RALPH MALONE, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 2, 9 & 16, 2018

_____________

FILE CLAIM

SALITA CALLANDER appointed Personal Representative on 2/21/2018 Estate of PATRICK LEO LIGHTSEY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 2, 9 & 16, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIM

JANET GAINES HUGHES appointed Personal Representative on 2/15/2018 Estate of JAMES BLAIR GAINES, JR., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 2, 9 & 16, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIM

TIMOTHY D. ELLIS appointed Persoanl Representative on 4/25/2017 Estate of BILLIE D. ELLIS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 2, 9 & 16, 2018

___________

FILE CLAIM

DONNA D. QUINN appointed Personal Representative on 2/8/2018 Estate of JOY D. DRISKILL, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 2, 9 & 16, 2018

_____________

FILE CLAIM

BRUCE WAYNE BEDWELL appointed Personal Representative on 2/2/2018 Estate of JUNIOR LECOY BEDWELL, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 2, 9 & 16, 2018

_____________

FILE CLAIM

RICKY BEARDEN appointed Personal Represntative on 2/21/2018 Estate of DOROTHY B BEARDEN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 2, 9 & 16, 2018

_____________

FILE CLAIM

RHONDA BRADFORD appointed Personal Representative on 2/22/2018 Estate of LILLIAN DELORIS RICKLES PEEK, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 9, 16 & 23, 2018

_____________

FILE CLAIM

JACOB MILLICAN appointed Personal Representative on 3/02/2018 Estate of STANLEY EUGENE BERNARD, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 9, 16 & 23, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIM

WILLIE J. WILSON appointed Personal Representative on 2/23/2018 Estate of Carrie Rebecca Wilson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 9, 16 & 23, 2018

___________

FILE CLAIM

JONI LYNN GOLDEN MAYO appointed Personal representative on 02/23/2018 Estate of PATRICIA GOLDEN MAYO, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 9, 15 & 23, 2018

_____________

FILE CLAIM

JOSEPH MICHAEL KERACHER appointed Personal Representative on 2/22/2018 Estate of JOSEPH KERACHER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 9, 16 & 23, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIM

MICHAEL D. FOX appointed Personal representative on 02/22/2018 Estate of CARL ARTHUR FOX, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 9, 15 & 23, 2018

_____________

FILE CLAIM

DONNA GAIL ADKINS appointed Personal representative on 02/23/2018 Estate of ELI DENSON ADKINS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 9, 15 & 23, 2018

____________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-77-18

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

316 NORTH HOOD AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as: Lot Numbered One (1) AND (2) IN Block Number Thirteen (13) according to the amended map of Elmwood North Division, East Gadsden, Alabama, Etowah County, Alabama, is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to Luis Alberto Erazo Teran and wife, Yury Carolina Suarez, P.O. Box 349 Cave Springs, GA;

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY of Gadsden, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code. Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on February 27, 2018.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

____________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-78-18

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

511 CROCHERON ALLEY in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as: Lot Seven (7) in Block Two (2) of Crocheron’s Central Addition to Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, as recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 51, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama. is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to Estate of Corliss Riggins, heirs Marilyn Riggins, 509 Crocheron Alley, Sanford Riggins, 745 Walnut Street, Albert Gibson, Jr., 509 Crocheron Alley;

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code. Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on February 27, 2018.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

Mar 9, 2018

_____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION CASE NO: CV-18-900169- GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

2016 Chevrolet Silverado

VIN# 1GC1KWE 88GF155984

DEFENDANT

In Re: Scott Stevens, Phillip Stephens

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY: WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above descried property. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 4th day of May, 2018. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said property.

DONE this the 5th day of March, 2018.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Mar 9, 16, 23 & 30, 2018

____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION CASE NO: CV-18-900170-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS

$2,920.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Ryan Payton Madden

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY: WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 4th day of May, 2018. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 5th day of March, 2018.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Mar 9, 16, 23 & 30, 2018

____________

PUBLIC NOTICE

ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRO MENTAL MANAGEMENT

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR NATIONAL POLLUTANT DISCHARGE ELIMINATION SYSTEM PERMIT FOR DISCHARGE INTO WATERS OF THE STATE OF ALABAMA AND REQUEST FOR COMMENTS

The following applicants have applied for an NPDES permit to discharge treated wastewater into waters of the State of Alabama:

INDUSTRIAL FACILITIES – PUBLIC NOTICE – 210

The following applicants have applied for an NPDES permit to discharge treated wastewater into waters of the State of Alabama:

Etowah County

Giant Resource Recovery NPDES Permit Permit AL0054542 located at 1229 Valley Drive, Attalla, AL 35954, for reissuance of the discharges resulting from stormwater associated with fuel blending, storage and disposal, discharging through outfall DSN002, DSN003, and DSN004 into Little Wills Creek classified as Fish and Wildlife, in the Coosa River Basin.

Koch Foods of Gadsden LLC, NPDES Permit Permit AL0002119 located at 501 Paden Road, Gadsden, AL 35903 for reissuance of existing permit for discharges resulting from treated wastewater from poultry processing, discharging through DSN001; and stormwater runoff associated with poultry processing, discharging though DSN002, DSN003, and DSN004. All outfalls discharge to the Coosa River, classified as Fish and Wildlife in the Coosa River Basin.

The Department has tentatively determined that the proposed actions described in this notice are consistent with the Water Quality Program regulations; and for those in the coastal area, are consistent with the Alabama Coastal Management Program.

Copies of the draft permits, conditions, limitations and a fact sheet as applicable describing the methodology for setting the limitations and conditions and other applicable NPDES forms and related documents are available for public inspection electronically via http://www.adem.alabama.gov/newsEvents/PublicNotices.cnt, and at the following location Monday – Friday (except legal holidays), 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. A nominal fee for copying and/or mailing may be charged. Arrangements for copying should be made in advance.

Russell A. Kelly, Chief

Permits and Services Division

ADEM

1400 Coliseum Blvd.

[Mailing address: PO Box 301463; Zip 36130-1463]

Montgomery, Alabama 36110-2400

(334) 271-7714

Persons wishing to comment may do so, in writing, to the Department’s named contact above within 30 days following the publication date of this notice. COMMENTERS SHOULD IDENTIFY THE APPROPRIATE NPDES NUMBER ON THE FIRST PAGE OF THEIR COMMENTS. In order to affect final decisions, comments must offer technically substantial information that is applicable to the proposed permit. A written request for a public hearing may also be filed within that 30-day period and must state the nature of the issues proposed to be raised in the hearing. The Director shall hold a public hearing whenever it is found, on the basis of hearing requests, that there exists a significant degree of public interest in the permit application or draft permit. The Director may also hold a hearing if he determines that it would clarify one or more issues involved in the permit decision. After consideration of all written comments, review of any public hearing record, and consideration of the requirements of the Alabama Water Pollution Control Act, the Federal Water Pollution Control Act and applicable regulations, the Department will make a final determination. The Department will develop a response to comments, which will become part of the public record and will be available to persons upon request. Notice will be sent to any person requesting notice of the final action. The Department maintains a list of interested individuals who are mailed legal notices regarding proposed permits. If you wish to receive such notices, contact the Permits & Services Division via telephone (334-271-7714), e-mail (permitsmail@adem.alabama.gov), or postal service (P.O. Box 301463, Montgomery, AL 36130-1463). This notice is hereby given this 9th day of March, 2018, by authorization of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

Lance R. LeFleur, Director

The Department does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in the administration of its programs.

Mar 9, 2018

_____________

PUBLIC NOTICE

Security Agreement Instrument Number 3101567

UCC1 Financing Statement Number 151-2013-00873

National UCC1 Financing Statement Number 170706-1413001

National UCC 3 Financing Statement Number 170706-1418000

National UCC 3 Financing Statement Number 170712-1646000

National UCC 3 Financing Statement Number 171102-1708001

National UCC 3 Financing Statement Number 171205-0144001

National UCC 3 Financing Statement Number 171210-1305000

National UCC 3 Financing Statement Number 180305-2029000

Trade Name DBA Instrument Number 3423152

Commercial Notice of Trade Name Instrument Number 3452578

Declaration and Certificate of Sovereign Status Instrument Number 3451247

Affiant of Title / Affidavit of Beneficial Ownership Instrument Number 3452579

Declaration of Independence Instrument Number 3451248

Affidavit of Truth Instrument Number 3446188

Formal Sovereign Oath of Renunciation Instrument Number 3451246

Certificate of Trust Instrument Number 3453262

Certificate of Trust TMT Instrument Number 3453261

Notice of Fee Schedule Instrument Number 3453263

Notice Default of Fee Schedule Instrument Number 3455743

Notice Default of Fee Schedule Instrument Number 3455744

Asservation and Declaration of Status Instrument Number 3452768

Commercial Security Agreement Instrument Number 3101567 book 5287 page 178

Power of Attorney in Fact Instrument Number 3101567 book 5287 page 178

Affidavit of Business under Assumed Instrument Number 3423152

Notice of Default Asservation Instrument Number 3455746

Notice of Default Asservation Instrument Number 3455745

Affidavit of Public Notice Instrument Number 3457088

Notice of Default Affidavit of Public Notice Instrument Number 3463893

Notification of Reservation of Rights UCC 1-308/ UCC 1-207 Instrument Number 3463892

by Ahmose Amexem El

Mar 9, 16 & 23, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF:

A CHILD BORN TO JORDAN PATRICIA TIDMORE

NOTICE TO CHRISTOPHER RYAN COUSHORN

WHOSE WEREABOUTS ARE UKNOWN.

You will take notice that a Petition for name change of a child, born March 1, 2015 to JORDAN PATRICIA TIDMORE, natural mother, set to be heard on April 3rd, 2018 at 11:30 a.m.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this name change, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with John W. Jennings, Jr., whose name and address is shown below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901

Done this 20th day of February, 2018.

John W. Jennings, Jr.

JENNINGS & MESSER, P.C.

111 South 10th Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2018

_____________

NOTICE OF CIVIL ACTION

Jerry Scott Franklin, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Petition for Annulment of Joana Celene Thompson, by answering said Complaint, 30 days from the date of the last publication or thereafter an order by default may be rendered against him in Civil Action No.: DR-2018-900051.00, Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Dated February 22, 2018.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Mar 9, 16, 23 & 30, 2018

____________

ADOPTION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

CASE NO: A-1286

IN THE MATTER OF The adoption Petition of:

EDWIN JOSEPH MURPHY

NOTICE TO ANTHONY GLENN NEWELL, WHOSE WHERE ABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN: You will take notice that the Adoption Petition of Edwin Joseph Murphy, set to be heard on the 24th day of April, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. was filed on the 7th day of February, 2018. Minor child’s birth date is November 1, 2005 who was born to Robin Elaine Works.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein Krystal G. Padula, Esq., 834 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Done this the 19th day of February, 2018.

Bobby M. Junkins

Probate Judge

Feb 23, Mar 2, 9 & 16, 2018

____________

ADOPTION PUBLICATION

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY

CASE NO. A-1289

IN THE MATTER OF:

THE ADOPTION OF: KAITLYN JADE CHESNUT

A CHILD BORN TO: KENDALL LAUREN CHESNUT COOK

NOTICE TO THE UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED PARENT OF: KAITLYN JADE CHESNUT A CHILD BORN TO KENDALL LAUREN CHESNUT COOK WHOSE ADDRESS IS 416 S. 4TH STREET, GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA 35901

You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a child born to KENDALL LAUREN CHESNUT COOK, (Natural Mother), is set to be heard on May 10 at 10:00 a.m., was filed on the 23rd day of February, 2018, alleging that the identity of the natural parent of said minor child is unknown and has not been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor child is that of the putative father. Minor Child’s birth date is January 26, 2016.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Emily Hawk Mills, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, 800 Forest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Done this 5th day of March, 2018.

NAME AND ADDRESS OF ATTORNEY:

Emily Hawk Mills

153 S. 9th Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 9, 16 & 23, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

In the Matter of The Adoption of Veronica Starr Jones and Roy Lee Jones

Please take notice that a Petition for the adoption of a child born to Martha Elaine Ragan Turner, biological mother has been filed with the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama by Veronica Starr Jones and Roy Lee Jones and that the hearing is set for the 10th day of April, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. The minor child’s date of birth is January 16, 2002.

Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Stewart Burns, Attorney for the Petitioner, whose address is shown below, and Bobby M. Junkins, Probate Judge, Etowah County Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Petitioners: Veronica Starr Jones and Roy Lee Jones

Stewart Burns,

Attorney for Petitioner

821 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

Done this the 1st day of March, 2018

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 9, 16, 23 & 30, 2018

____________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Schmidt Environmental Construction, Inc. has completed the contract for Attalla Water Reclamation Facility for the City of Attalla, AL, a municipal corporation, and have made requests for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claims for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify the City of Attalla, 612 Fourth Street, NW, Attalla, Alabama 35954.

Schmidt Environmental Construction, Inc.

P.O. Box 369

Auburn, AL 36831-0369

(334) 887-0334

Feb 23, March 2, 9 & 16, 2018

___________

LEGAL NOTICE

McCartney Construction Company, Inc. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the State of Alabama for construction of Project No. NH-0001(597) in Etowah County. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on 3/2/2018 and ending on 3/23/2018. All claims should be filed at McCartney Construction Company, Inc. 331 Albert Rains Boulevard, Gadsden, Alabama 35901 during this period

Mar 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2018

____________

LEGAL NOTICE

Bedwell & Whorton Excavating, LLC hereby gives notice of completion of ALDOT Project No. STPOA-ACOA8479-ATRP(007) Steele Station Road, Etowah County. This notice will appear for four (4) weeks, once weekly beginning on 3/2/2018 and ending on 3/23/2018. All claims should be filed with Bedwell & Whorton Excavating, LLC

256-442-1931

Jeff Bedwell, Owner

Mar 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2018

____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 04/06/2018

1998 DODGE STRATUS; VIN# 1B3EJ56 H8WN136421

2005 CHRYSLER TOWN & COUNTRY; VIN# 2C4GP44 R65R210805

Steve’s Towing

2000 Hickory Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256)553-2346

Mar 2 & 9, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 04/06/2018

2004 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA; VIN# 3VWSE69M 14M075616

Kevin Payne

9314 Duck Springs Road

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 305-3859

Mar 2 & 9, 2018

__________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 04/06/2018

1996 CHEVROLET BLAZER; VIN# 1GNCS18W 7TK164867

Maximum Diesel Automotive Service & Repair

2000 Hickory Street

Gadsden, AL 35904

(256)553-2346

Mar 2 & 9, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 04/06/2018

2010 FORD ECONOLINE; VIN# 1FBSS3B L2ADA82985

Leesburg Auto

200 Lokey Street

Leesburg, AL 35983

(256)557-5783

Mar 2 & 9, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 04/13/2018

2002 FORD RANGER; VIN# 1FTYR10U 22PB27862

ER Towing & Recovery

827 Jones Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256)547-1549

Mar 2 & 9, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 03/19/18

1998 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE; VIN# 1J4FX58 S7WC251852

1989 CHEVORLET P30; VIN# 1GBKP37W2 K3329157

2001 VOLKSWAGEN BEETLE; VIN# 3VWCK21C 51M456714

2007 PONTIAC G6; VIN# 1G2ZG58 N074200755

2000 PONTIAC GRAND AM; VIN# 1G2NF52T 9YC537120

2004 SATURN ION; VIN# 1G8AZ52F 64Z182503

2008 PONTIAC G5; VIN# 1G2AL18F 187164701

Autow’s Towing

217 4th Street NW

Attalla, AL 35954

(256)490-7237

Mar 2 & 9, 2018

____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 03/28/18

2004 CHEVORLET TAHOE C15; VIN# 1GNEC13 ZK4J233615

1991 CHEVROLET C1500; VIN# 1GCDC14K3 MZ168937

2012 NISSAN MURANO; VIN# JN8AZ1M U5CW102137

2011 CADILLAC/CTS COUPE; VIN# 1G6DJ1E D2B0130402

Autow’s Towing

217 4th Street NW

Attalla, AL 35954

(256)490-7237

Mar 2 & 9, 2018

____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 04/13/18

1996 VOLKSWAGEN GOLF; VIN# 3VWFB81 HXTM130129

ER Towing & Recovery

1733 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-1549

Mar 9 & 16, 2018