People of Etowah - Todd Clough

Name: Todd Clough

Where were you born and raised?

“Etowah County.”

What is your occupation?

“I’m Vice President of Purchasing at The Sterling Co., the president and founder of Varsity Ministries and I serve at Whorton Bend Baptist Church preaching alongside Joey Jones.”

What made you decide to work in your field?

“In Varsity Ministries, I wanted to be able to minister to students and kids to bring them closer to Christ. The passion for Varsity Ministries has been on my heart knowing the reward they will receive from knowing the Lord.”

Tell us about your family and pets.

“I have been married to Jenny Nelson Clough for 22 years. We have a daughter Taylor Clough who is 21 and a junior at JSU and son Benjamin Clough. We have a dog named Saban, a Boston terrier who rules the house.”

Describe an average day in your life.

“Up at 5 a.m. every morning with God, ready for work by 6:30 a.m. After work, I am at a sports field somewhere every day! My day is 12 hours long or longer every day. If God can wake me up and give me the gift of another day, then I have to make sure I find a way to give back to Him.”

What school or schools have you attended?

“Attended Southside High School and graduated in 1985, attended Gadsden State, Graduated from Covington Theological Seminary with a Bachelors in Ministry with a Minor in Divinity 2014.”

What do you like to do in your free time?

“Spending time with my family, watching Alabama football and Varsity Ministries.”

What would you say is your greatest accomplishment?

“Receiving Christ and being ordained into the ministry.”

Name the one person that has been the most influential in your life. Why?

“Coach Randy Ross. He was my high school football coach and he someone who showed me tough love. I knew I needed to show him my appreciation and learned to play the game hard. He also led me to know Jesus Christ.”

To what do you credit your success?

“God.”

Are you involved in any service organizations?

“I founded Varsity Sports Ministries in 2012, it is a 501c3 nonprofit that ministers to athletic programs right now in Southside but want to spread it further. There is a message that needs to be spoken through sports that kids will take with them the rest of their lives.”

What is your favorite thing about this community?

“It is and always has been family oriented.”

What would you like to see change in the community?

“We need more industry and growth to bring more people to the area.”

What are three words that describe you?

“Honest, sincere and hard working.”

What is something surprising that many do not know about you?

“I can play the piano.”

What is your favorite quote?

“Phil 4:13 “I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength.”

What is on your bucket list?

“I want to travel to Italy.”

What is your hidden talent?

“I am actually shy.”

If a movie were made about your life, who would you want to play you?

“Mark Wahlberg.”

What advice would you give yourself as a child?

“Slow down, make better decisions and its okay to be who you are and not try to be someone you aren’t.”

