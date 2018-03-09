Sheriff deputizes local student

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

On Thursday, March 1, the Etowah County Sheriff’s Department helped local Gaston High special needs student Austin Robertson celebrate his 19th birthday.

A family friend of the Robertsons, Health Services Administrator for the Etowah County Detention Center Cassi Kellet, brought Austin to the attention of the sheriff’s office.

Chad Robertson told the sheriff’s office that Austin loves to dress up in uniforms and costumes, and law enforcement uniforms are among his favorites. To make his birthday special, the department gifted Austin a lot of sheriff’s department merchandise, including two hats, a lanyard, a lunchbox, a pair of shorts, a backpack, a water bottle and more.

Austin also received five shirts, including a deputy’s shirt embroidered with his name.

Sheriff Todd Entrekin swore in Austin as an honorary deputy, and gifted him with an official identification card.

After being deputized, Austin opened several presents gifted by his brother’s friend’s on the Westbrook Christian basketball team.

Austin received several Disney Pixar Cars toys, including the Florida Speedway Mega Garage. Austin loves the cars, trucks, tractors and motorcycles and often travels with toy vehicles in his pocket.

“Having the opportunity to deputize honorary deputy Austin Robertson was the highlight of my week,” said Entrekin. “Austin is a huge fan of law enforcement and loves to dress up like a deputy. I am honored that Austin’s family allowed me and the employees of the sheriff’s office to be a small part of his day. His smile and excitement is contagious.”