Gadsden State holds International Festival

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

Gadsden State held its annual International Festival on Friday, March 9 at 210 on the Tracks.

To celebrate the GSCC international program’s 50th anniversary, the festi-val was larger than ever. As attendees entered the festival, a timeline detailed the GSCC international pro-gram’s 50-year history.

The international pro-gam’s students manned booths, that lined the walls of 210 on the Tracks and showcased the countries of the world, including China, Japan, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Jordan, Ukraine and many more. The booths featured pictures, maps, cultural items such as artwork, knick-knacks, clothing, sports memorabilia, mu-sical instruments and more. The students spoke to attendees about the countries they came from and taught attendees how to say common phrases in their countries’ native lan-guage.

Attendees were able to collect stamps from each booth they visited to place in a faux passport provided for the event.

The event featured a photo booth, vendors selling jewelry and other small items and three tables of activities. At the tables, attendees could learn origami or Korean writing form international students. The third table provided coloring materials for children.

During the ticketed portion of the evening, attendees were served international cuisine and treated to entertainment, such as music traditional performed by the interna-tional students.

The festival gifted attendees with a bag full of travel brochures and information for some of the featured countries. More information about local international programs was provided as well.