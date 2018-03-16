Legals for the week of March 16 - March 23, 2018

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Megan Green A Single Woman to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Family Savings Credit Union, its successors and assigns dated June 6, 2014; said mortgage being recorded as Instrument No. 3403120 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Renasant Bank in Instrument 3441478 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. The undersigned, Renasant Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 2nd day of April, 2018 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Numbers Fourteen (14), Fifteen (15) and Sixteen (16), Block 5, Pinedale Hills, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “F”, Page 369, Probate Office, Etowah County, lying and being in Gadsden, Alabama. Said property is commonly known as 332 Michael Street, Gadsden, AL 35901. The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Megan Green or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

RENASANT BANK

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccallaraymer.com

File No. 911718

www.foreclosure

hotline.net

Mar 2, 9 & 16, 2018

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms of the mortgage executed on the 17th day of April 2005, by ELEANOR P. WOODS, as mortgagor, in favor of JIM MATHEWS, as mortgagee, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama as Doc. # M-2005-5303, and said default continuing, the mortgagee, under power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at auction for cash to the highest bidder on the steps of the Etowah County Courthouse in Gadsden, Alabama, during legal hours of sale on the 17th day of April, 2018, the following described real estate embraced in said mortgage, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 13, in Block 33, of the Garden City Residential Section # 1, according to the plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 408, Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama. Said sale is made for the purpose of foreclosing of said mortgage, and paying the mortgage debt and the costs and expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fee. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUM

BRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUM

STANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. The Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation; contact Jason Knowles at the phone number shown below prior to attendance at sale.

Jason Knowles

Attorney for Mortgagee

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

400 Broad Street, 1st Floor

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

(256) 547-7200

Mar 2, 9 & 16, 2018

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on October 31, 2005 by Deanna A. Stephens and Dewey R. Stephens, originally in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and recorded in Book M2005 at Page 4805 on November 4, 2005, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to HSBC Bank USA, National Association as Trustee for Wells Fargo Home Equity Asset-Backed Securities 2006-1 Trust, Home Equity Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-1 as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument No., 3458975 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on April 2, 2018, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit: A tract or parcel of land described as: Beginning at the Northwest corner of Lot Number 5 in Block No.8, and from thence run in a Southerly direction along the West line of said Lot a distance of 70 feet; thence Easterly and parallel with the Northerly lines of Lots Nos. 5, 3, and 1 in said Block to a point in the Easterly line of Lot 1, in said Block; thence Northerly and along the Westerly lines of Eleventh Street to the Northeast corner of Lot No.1 in said Block 8; thence Westerly and along the Northerly lines of said Lots Nos. 1,3 and 5 to the point of beginning, said description embracing the North 70 feet of Lots Nos. 1, 3, and 5 in Block No.8, in the Gadsden Land & Improvement Company’s Kyle Addition to Gadsden, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Book of Town Plats “A”, page 23, in the Office of the .Judge of Probate of Etowah County, and being and lying in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. For informational purposes only, the property address is: 203 South 11th St, Gadsden, AL 35901. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. HSBC Bank USA, National Association as Trustee for Wells Fargo Home Equity Asset-Backed Securities 2006-1 Trust, Home Equity Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-1, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 18-015102

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Mar 2, 9 & 16, 2018

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on September 17, 2016 by Thomas R. Smith and Melissa M. Smith, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Nationstar Mortgage LLC DBA Greenlight Loans, and recorded in Instrument # 3441711 on October 26, 2016, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper as reflected by instrument recorded in 3463217 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on April 4, 2018, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

TRACT (2): BEGINNING AT A 1/2” CAPPED REBAR (LS #21183) MARKING THE SE CORNER OF LOT 4, BLOCK 4 OF KEELING SUBDIVISION NUMBER TWO AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK F, PAGE 379 IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE S 18 DEG. 59’ 33” W 188.10 FEET TO A 1/2” CAPPED REBAR (LS #21183) ON THE NORTHERN R/W OF PADEN ROAD 50’ R/W; THENCE ALONG SAID R/W N 70 DEG. 59’ 39” W 194.47 FEET TO A 1/2” CAPPED REBAR (LS #21183); THENCE LEAVING SAID R/W N 07 DEG. 49’ 11” E 223.23 FEET TO A 1/2” CAPPED REBAR (LS #21183); THENCE S 63 DEG. 35’ 27” E 239. 73 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. ACCORDING TO THE MARCH 17, 2005, SURVEY BY LARRY W. WALKER, AL PLS #21183.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 904 Paden Rd, Glencoe, AL 35903. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 18-015018

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Mar 2, 9 & 16, 2018

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Charles A. Gardner and wife, Staci Gramling Gardner, to Alabama Teachers Credit Union on the 20th day of November, 2007, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3284230, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and an adjustable rate line of credit mortgage executed by Charles A. Gardner and wife, Staci Gramling Gardner, to Alabama Teachers Credit Union on the 26th day of July, 2011, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3357398, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgages to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgages subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgages, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 26th day of March, 2018, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: To describe a tract or parcel of land, begin at the Northwest corner of Lot Number 17, Covered Bridges Estates, 2nd Addition, as recorded in Plat Book “J”, Page 6, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; thence run Easterly and along the North line of said Lot Number 17 a distance of 162.18 feet to a point; thence deflect 78° 32’00” to the left and run a distance of 110.00 feet to a point; thence deflect 90° 12’00” to the left and run a distance of 159.51 feet to a point; thence deflect 90° 07’30” to the left and run a distance of 141.85 feet to the point of beginning; lying and being a portion of the SE1/4 of the SW1/4, Section 30, Township 12 South, Range 6 East, Rainbow City, Etowah County, Alabama. Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Alabama Teachers Credit Union

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

Mar 2, 9 & 16, 2018

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on March 6, 2007 by Manuel E. Rivas, a married man and Catherine Rivas, a married woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Integrity Mortgage LLC, and recorded in Instrument # at 3267475 on March 22, 2007, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument #, 3329416 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on April 9, 2018, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

PARCEL 1: FOR A TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND COMMENCE AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE NE 1/4 OF THE NW 1/4 IN SECTION 29, AND FROM THENCE RUN IN A WESTERLY DIRECTION AND ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 129 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE IN A SOUTHERLY DIRECTION AND PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 688 2/5 FEET TO A POINT WHICH IS THE POINT OF BEGINNING TO DESCRIBE THE HEREINAFTER TRACT OR PARCEL, THENCE CONTINUE IN A SOUTHERLY DIRECTION AND PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 107 4/5 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE IN A WESTERLY DIRECTION AND PARALLEL WITH THE NORTH LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 416 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE IN A NORTHERLY DIRECTION AND PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 107 4/5 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE IN AN EASTERLY DIRECTION AND PARALLEL WITH THE NORTH LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 416 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, SAID DESCRIPTION EMBRACING A PORTION OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4) OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER (NW 1/4) IN SECTION TWENTY-NINE (29), TOWNSHIP TWELVE (12) RANGE SIX (6) EAST OF HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, IN RAINBOW CITY, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, SUBJECT TO PUBLIC ROADS AS ARE NOW LOCATED OVER, THROUGH OR ACROSS THE SAME. PARCEL NO. 2: FOR A TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND COMMENCE AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE NE 1/4 OF THE NW 1/4 IN SECTION 29, AND THENCE RUN IN A WESTERLY DIRECTION AND ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 129 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE IN A SOUTHERLY DIRECTION AND PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 580 3/5 FEET TO A POINT WHICH IS THE POINT OF BEGINNING TO DESCRIBE THE HEREINAFTER TRACT OR PARCEL, THENCE CONTINUE IN A SOUTHERLY DIRECTION AND PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 107 4/5 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE IN A WESTERLY DIRECTION AND PARALLEL WITH THE NORTH LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 416 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE IN A NORTHERLY DIRECTION AND PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 107 4/5 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE IN AN EASTERLY DIRECTION AND PARALLEL WITH THE NORTH LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 416 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, SAID DESCRIPTION EMBRACING A PORTION OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4) OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER (NW 1/4) IN SECTION TWENTY-NINE (29), TOWNSHIP TWELVE (12) SOUTH, RANGE SIX (6) EAST OF HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, IN RAINBOW CITY, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, SUBJECT TO PUBLIC ROADS AS ARE NOW LOCATED OVER, THROUGH OR ACROSS THE SAME. PARCEL NO. 3: FOR A TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND COMMENCE AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE NE 1/4 OF THE NW 1/4 IN SECTION 29, AND FROM THENCE RUN IN A WESTERLY DIRECTION AND ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 129 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE IN A SOUTHERLY DIRECTION AND PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 472 4/5 FEET TO A POINT WHICH IS THE POINT OF BEGINNING TO DESCRIBE THE HEREINAFTER TRACT OR PARCEL; THENCE CONTINUE IN A SOUTHERLY DIRECTION AND PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 107 4/5 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE IN A WESTERLY DIRECTION AND PARALLEL WITH THE NORTH LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 416 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE IN A NORTHERLY DIRECTION AND PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 107 4/5 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE IN AN EASTERLY DIRECTION AND PARALLEL WITH THE NORTH LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 416 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, SAID DESCRIPTION EMBRACING A PORTION OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4) OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER (NW 1/4) IN SECTION TWENTY-NINE (29) , TOWNSHIP TWELVE ll2) SOUTH, RANGE SIX (6) EAST OF HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, IN RAINBOW CITY, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, SUBJECT TO PUBLIC ROADS AS ARE NOW LOCATED OVER, THROUGH OR ACROSS THE SAME. For informational purposes only, the property address is: 504 Hollingsworth Ave, Rainbow City, AL 35906.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 17-013424

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Feb 9, 16 & 23, 2018

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made under the terms of that certain mortgage executed by James Daryle Nichols and Lisa Renee Nichols, husband and wife, as joint tenants with full rights of survivorship, on the 15th day of July, 2016 to Mortgage Electronic Recording Systems, Inc. as nominee for First Federal Bank which said mortgage Is Recorded In The Probate Office Of Etowah County, Alabama as Instrument No. 3437060, and subsequently reassigned to First Federal Bank by that certain Assignment of Mortgage recorded in the Probate office of Etowah County, Alabama as Instrument No. 3462528, and by reason of such default, having declared all of the indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, First Federal Bank, as assignee of Mortgage Electronic Recording Systems, Inc., will sell at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, before the front entrance of the Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, at 12:00 o’clock noon or otherwise during the legal hours of sale on April 6, 2018 the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot Number Forty (40) of Windy Hill Subdivision according to the map or plat thereof as same appears of record in Plat Book “H”, Page 135, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama. Together with the hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging and all fixtures now attached to and used in connection with the premises herein described. Said sale will be subject to the right of way easements and restrictions of record in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, and will be subject to existing special assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to subject property. Said property will be sold on an “As Is, Where Is” basis without warranty or recourse, express or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage. The Mortgagee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

The failure of any high bidder to pay the purchase price and close this sale shall, at the option of Mortgagee, be cause for rejection of the bid, and if the bid is rejected, Mortgagee shall have the option of making the sale to the next highest bidder who is able, capable and willing to comply with the terms thereof.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

THIS IS AN ACTION TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THIS PURPOSE.

First Federal Bank, Mortgagee

Justin B. Little

REYNOLDS, REYNOLDS & LITTLE, LLC

Attorneys for Mortgagee

2115 11th Street

Post Office Box 2863

Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35403-2863

Telephone: 205-391-0073

File No. 1049.0154

Mar 16, 24 & 30, 2018

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Audy J. Irvine And Amy M. Irvine to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Transland Financial Services, Inc., its successors and assigns dated January 30, 2004; said mortgage being recorded as Instrument No. M-2004-0466, as modified by that certain Modification Agreement as Instrument No. 3456952 in and re-recorded as Instrument No. Misc-2005-2025 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust, not individually but as Trustee for Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust in Instrument 3437042 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. The undersigned, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust, not individually but as Trustee for Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 16th day of April, 2018 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: COMMENCE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE NE ¼ OF THE SE ¼ IN SECTION 26, TOWNSHIP 13 SOUTH, RANGE 5 EAST, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA AND RUN S87°41’26”E, ALONG THE NORTH LINE THEREOF A DISTANCE OF 663.18 FEET; THENCE RUN S37°02’00”W A DISTANCE OF 636.09 FEET; THENCE RUN N58°30’00”W, A DISTANCE OF 403.19 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE S23°33’04”W, A DISTANCE OF 263.22 FEET TO AN EXISTING 1/2” ANGLE IRON; THENCE N40°56’00”W, A DISTANCE OF 208.56 FEET TO AN EXISTING STEEL ROD; THENCE N23°33’04”E, A DISTANCE OF 199.66 FEET TO AN EXISTING 1 ½” OPEN TOP PIPE; THENCE S58°30’00”E, A DISTANCE OF 190.04 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PROPERTY BEING A PORTION OF THE NW ¼ OF THE SE ¼ IN SECTION 26, T-13-S, R-5-E, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA AND CONTAINING 1.00 ACRE, MORE OR LESS. ALSO, A 30 FOOT WIDE INGRESS AND EGRESS EASEMENT TO THE ABOVE DESCRIBED TRACT OF LAND IS DESCRIBED BY THE CENTERLINE AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCE AT AN EXISTING 1/2” ANGLE IRON AT THE SOUTHERN MOST CORNER OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED TRACT OF LAND AND RUN N40°56’60”W, ALONG THE SOUTHWEST LINE OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED TRACT OF LAND A DISTANCE OF 191.93 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF SAID EASEMENT CENTERLINE; THENCE RUN S23°33’04”W, ALONG SAID EASEMENT CENTERLINE A DISTANCE OF 429.84 FEET TO THE CENTERLINE OF BABE JACKSON DRIVE AND POINT OF ENDING. Also including a Manufactured Home described as follows: 2003 Quality series, LQ-601, Serial Number DSLAL43925AB. Said property is commonly known as 1267 Babe Jackson Drive, Rainbow City, AL 35906. The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage. Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Audy J. Irvine and Amy M. Irvine or tenant(s). Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, D/B/A CHRISTIANA TRUST, NOT INDIVIDUALLY BUT AS TRUSTEE FOR PRETIUM MORTGAGE ACQUISITION TRUST

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccallaraymer.com

File No. 960217

www.foreclosure hotline.net

Mar 16, 23 & 30, 2018

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Adam C. Lanham Jr. and Brian Scott Lanham, originally in favor of Chase Bank USA, N.A., on the 27th day of September, 2006, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3257114; the undersigned Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, As Trustee, On Behalf Of The Holders Of The J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Trust 2007-CH2 Asset Backed Pass-through Certificates, Series 2007-CH2, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on April 17, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Commence at the Southeast corner of the Southeast Fourth (SE 1/4) of the Northwest Fourth (NW 1/4), Section 15, Township 12 South, Range 8 East, and run northerly along the East line of said SE 1/4 of NW 1/4 a distance of 150.0 feet to the point of beginning. From said point of beginning deflect 92 degrees 45 minutes left and run a distance of 142.17 feet to a point on the Easterly line of Youngs Chapel Road; thence deflect 111 degrees 51 minutes right and run in a Northeasterly direction along the Easterly right of way line of Youngs Chapel Road a distance of 430.44 feet; thence deflect 68 degrees 09 minutes right and run a distance of 474.05 feet; thence deflect 92 degrees 45 minutes right and run a distance of 400.0 feet; thence deflect 87 degrees 15 minutes right and run a distance of 472.84 feet to the point of beginning. The above parcel of land being a portion of the Southeast Fourth (SE 1/4) of the Northwest Fourth (NW 1/4) and the Southwest Fourth (SW 1/4) of the Northeast Fourth (NE 1/4), Section 15, Township 12 South, Range 8 East, Etowah County, Alabama, containing 5.0 acres, more or less. Property street address for informational purposes: 1506 Youngs Chapel Rd , Piedmont, AL 36272. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUM BRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, As Trustee, On Behalf Of The Holders Of The J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Trust 2007-CH2 Asset Backed Pass-through Certificates, Series 2007-CH2, Mortgagee/Transferee

Rebecca Redmond

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

431509

March 16, 23 & 30, 2018

FILE CLAIM

KATHLEEN M. WARREN appointed Personal Representative on 2/21/2018 Estate of JUNE V. MCGUIRE, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 2, 9 & 16, 2018

FILE CLAIM

ANGELA Y. MARKLEY appointed Personal Representative on 2/7/2018 Estate of PEGGY JOYCE LIPSCOMB, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 2, 9 & 16, 2018

FILE CLAIM

SSTEPHEN CRAIG MARBLE & DEVONA LYNN MARBLE SIMS appointed Personal Representative on 2/22/2018 Estate of LESLIE LEE MARBLE, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 2, 9 & 16, 2018

FILE CLAIM

STEVEN NAYLOR MALONE appointed Personal Representative on 2/13/2018 Estate of JERRY RALPH MALONE, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 2, 9 & 16, 2018

FILE CLAIM

SALITA CALLANDER appointed Personal Representative on 2/21/2018 Estate of PATRICK LEO LIGHTSEY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 2, 9 & 16, 2018

FILE CLAIM

JANET GAINES HUGHES appointed Personal Representative on 2/15/2018 Estate of JAMES BLAIR GAINES, JR., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 2, 9 & 16, 2018

FILE CLAIM

TIMOTHY D. ELLIS appointed Persoanl Representative on 4/25/2017 Estate of BILLIE D. ELLIS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 2, 9 & 16, 2018

FILE CLAIM

DONNA D. QUINN appointed Personal Representative on 2/8/2018 Estate of JOY D. DRISKILL, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 2, 9 & 16, 2018

FILE CLAIM

BRUCE WAYNE BEDWELL appointed Personal Representative on 2/2/2018 Estate of JUNIOR LECOY BEDWELL, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 2, 9 & 16, 2018

FILE CLAIM

RICKY BEARDEN appointed Personal Represntative on 2/21/2018 Estate of DOROTHY B BEARDEN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 2, 9 & 16, 2018

FILE CLAIM

RHONDA BRADFORD appointed Personal Representative on 2/22/2018 Estate of LILLIAN DELORIS RICKLES PEEK, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 16, 23 & 30, 2018

FILE CLAIM

JACOB MILLICAN appointed Personal Representative on 3/02/2018 Estate of STANLEY EUGENE BERNARD, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 16, 23 & 30, 2018

FILE CLAIM

WILLIE J. WILSON appointed Personal Representative on 2/23/2018 Estate of Carrie Rebecca Wilson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 9, 16 & 23, 2018

FILE CLAIM

JONI LYNN GOLDEN MAYO appointed Personal representative on 02/23/2018 Estate of PATRICIA GOLDEN MAYO, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 9, 15 & 23, 2018

FILE CLAIM

JOSEPH MICHAEL KERACHER appointed Personal Representative on 2/22/2018 Estate of JOSEPH KERACHER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 9, 16 & 23, 2018

FILE CLAIM

MICHAEL D. FOX appointed Personal representative on 02/22/2018 Estate of CARL ARTHUR FOX, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 9, 15 & 23, 2018

FILE CLAIM

DONNA GAIL ADKINS appointed Personal representative on 02/23/2018 Estate of ELI DENSON ADKINS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 9, 15 & 23, 2018

FILE CLAIM

CHARLES R. SHOEMAKER appointed Personal Representative on 02/26/2018 Estate of FRANCES L. WOOLF, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 16, 23 & 30, 2018

FILE CLAIM

HOLLY MILLER WALDROP appointed Personal Representative on 12/04/2017 Estate of ANGELA F. MILLER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 16, 23 & 30, 2018

FILE CLAIM

LINDA TURNER appointed Personal Representative on 2/28/2018 Estate of PATRICK ALLEN TURNER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 16, 23 & 30, 2018

FILE CLAIM

PAMELA DENISE BISHOP AND SUSAN ANNETTE MURDOCK appointed Personal Representative on 03/03/2018 Estate of PATRICIA GAIL THOMPSON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 16, 23 & 30, 2018

FILE CLAIM

JOYCE RENAY PERRY appointed Personal Representative on 07/20/2015 Estate of JOHN A. PERRY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 16, 23 & 30, 2018

FILE CLAIM

IRIS MADDEN appointed Personal Representative on 3/07/2018 Estate of MARIE COWSER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 16, 23 & 30, 2018

FILE CLAIM

WILMA JOYCE GARGUS appointed Personal Representative on 02/27/2018 Estate of JOHNEY ALFRED GARGUS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 16, 23 & 30, 2018

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

GADSDEN LAND BANK AUTHORITY,

a Public Corporation,

Plaintiff,

v.

CIVIL ACTION NO.: CV-2018-000016.00

GLORIA J. FOCHTMANN; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; that parcel of real property located at 2422 Hill Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35904 and having a legal description of: Lot Number Seven (7) in Block Number Eight (8), Oak Park addition, as recorded in Plat Book “B” Page 200, in the Office of the Jude of Probate. Etowah County. Alabama and otherwise known as 2422 Hill Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama, with all improvements thereon as is, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama and known as Parcel ID No. 15-03-06-4-000-124.000, PPIN 38400; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO GLORIA J. FOCHTMANN; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on February 8, 2018, the Gadsden Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot Number Seven (7) in Block Number Eight (8), Oak Park Addition, as recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 200, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and otherwise known as 2422 Hill Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama, with all improvements thereon as is.

Property Address: 2422 Hill Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35904

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 10, 2018 at 1:15 p.m. in Judge David Kimberly’s Courtroom, Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Gadsden Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Gadsden Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The Gadsden Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Eric Wright, City of Gadsden, at (256)549-4590.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 8th day of March, 2018.

Cassandra “Sam” Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Mar 16, 23 & 30, 2018

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

GADSDEN LAND BANK AUTHORITY,

a Public Corporation,

Plaintiff,

v.

CIVIL ACTION NO.: CV-2018-000018.00

MOAEN HANNA AL HEGAZEN; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; that parcel of real property located at 1504 Garfield Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35904 and having a legal description of: Lot Number Eight (8) in Block Number Twenty-Six (26) of Gadsden Realty Company’s Addition to South Gadsden, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book B, Page 314, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama and known as Parcel ID No.

15-03-08-3-000-162.000, PPIN 39499; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MOAEN HANNA AL HEGAZEN; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on February 8, 2018, the Gadsden Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot Number 8 in Block Number 26, of Gadsden Realty Company’s Addition to South Gadsden, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book B, Page 314, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. Property Address: 1504 Garfield Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35904. ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 10, 2018 at 1:15 p.m. in Judge David Kimberly’s Courtroom, Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Gadsden Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Gadsden Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The Gadsden Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Eric Wright, City of Gadsden, at (256)549-4590.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 8th day of March, 2018.

Cassandra “Sam” Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Mar 16, 23 & 30, 2018

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

GADSDEN LAND BANK AUTHORITY,

a Public Corporation,

Plaintiff,

v.

CIVIL ACTION NO.: CV-2018-000021.00

ROBERT L. JONES if alive whereabouts unknown; if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Robert L. Jones; CECIL W. QUARLES if alive whereabouts unknown; if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Cecil W. Quarles, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; MARSTON J. QUARLES if alive whereabouts unknown; if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Marston J. Quarles, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; HAROLD L. QUARLES if alive whereabouts unknown; if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Harold L. Quarles, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; D.C. QUARLES if alive whereabouts unknown; if deceased, the heirs and creditors of D.C. Quarles, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; L.D. QUARLES if alive whereabouts unknown; if deceased, the heirs and creditors of L.D. Quarles, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; ARNOLD D. QUARLES if alive whereabouts unknown; if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Arnold D. Quarles, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; LILLIAN QUARLES JONES if alive whereabouts unknown; if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Lillian Quarles Jones, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; DENNIS L. QUARLES, if alive whereabouts unknown; if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Dennis L. Quarles, CLARA PEARL QUARLES, if alive whereabouts unknown; if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Clara Pearl Quarles whose names, addresses and ages are unknown whose names, addresses and ages are unknown ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; that parcel of real property located at 1506 Garfield Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35904 and having a legal description of: Lot Number Seven (7) in Block Number Twenty-Six (26) of Gadsden Realty Company’s Addition to South Gadsden, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book B, Page 314 and 315, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama., and known as Parcel ID No.

15-03-08-3-000-161.000, PPIN 39498; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO ROBERT L. JONES if alive whereabouts unknown; if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Robert L. Jones; CECIL W. QUARLES if alive whereabouts unknown; if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Cecil W. Quarles, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; MARSTON J. QUARLES if alive whereabouts unknown; if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Marston J. Quarles, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; HAROLD L. QUARLES if alive whereabouts unknown; if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Harold L. Quarles, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; D.C. QUARLES if alive whereabouts unknown; if deceased, the heirs and creditors of D.C. Quarles, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; L.D. QUARLES if alive whereabouts unknown; if deceased, the heirs and creditors of L.D. Quarles, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; ARNOLD D. QUARLES if alive whereabouts unknown; if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Arnold D. Quarles, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; LILLIAN QUARLES JONES if alive whereabouts unknown; if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Lillian Quarles Jones, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; DENNIS L. QUARLES, if alive whereabouts unknown; if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Dennis L. Quarles, CLARA PEARL QUARLES, if alive whereabouts unknown; if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Clara Pearl Quarles whose names, addresses and ages are unknown whose names, addresses and ages are unknown ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on February 8, 2018, the Gadsden Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot Seven in Block Number Twenty Six in the Gadsden Realty Company’s South Gadsden Addition according to the map thereof recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, in Map Book “B”, pages 314 and 315, all in Gadsden, Alabama. Property Address: 1506 Garfield Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35904

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 10, 2018 at 1:15 p.m. in Judge David Kimberly’s Courtroom, Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Gadsden Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Gadsden Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The Gadsden Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Eric Wright, City of Gadsden, at (256)549-4590.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 8th day of March, 2018.

Cassandra “Sam” Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Mar 16, 23 & 30, 2018

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

GADSDEN LAND BANK AUTHORITY,

a Public Corporation,

Plaintiff,

v.

CIVIL ACTION NO.: CV-2018-000020.00

JULIUS C. PARKER, if alive, whereabouts unknown; if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Julius C. Parker, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; JAMES R. DOUGLAS, JR.; PROVIDENT BANK ; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; that parcel of real property located at 325 Ninth Street North, Gadsden, Alabama 35903 and having a legal description of: Lot Number 13 in Block of Rearrangement of portions of Farm Blocks Numbers 4 and 5, in W.T. Cox North Subdivision to East Gadsden, according to the map thereof as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 287, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama and known as Parcel ID No. 15-01-11-2-000-143.000, PPIN 030778; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JULIUS C. PARKER, if alive whereabouts unknown; if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Julius C. Parker, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; JAMES R. DOUGLAS, JR., PROVIDENT BANK; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on February 8, 2018, the Gadsden Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 13 in Block 4 of Rearrangement of portions of Farm Blocks Numbers 4 and 5, in W.T. Cox North Subdivision to East Gadsden, according to the map thereof as recorded in Plat Book “C”, page 287, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property Address: 325 Ninth Street North, Gadsden, AL 35903

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 10, 2018 at 1:15 p.m. in Judge David Kimberly’s Courtroom, Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Gadsden Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Gadsden Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The Gadsden Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Eric Wright, City of Gadsden, at (256)549-4590.

IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 8th day of March, 2018.

Cassandra “Sam” Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Mar 16, 23 & 30, 2018

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

GADSDEN LAND BANK AUTHORITY,

a Public Corporation,

Plaintiff,

v.

CIVIL ACTION NO.: CV-2018-000017.00

JIM PETERS, if alive whereabouts

unknown; if deceased, the heirs and

creditors of Jim Peters, whose names,

addresses and ages are unknown;

TONYA DARLENE LOCK; ETOWAH

COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF

GADSDEN; that parcel of real property

located at 441 Coolridge Street, Gadsden,

Alabama 35903 and having a legal

description of: A tract or parcel of land described as commencing at a point in the south line of LOT Ten (10) in Block Four (4) which point is 140 feet South Easterly

measured along said south line from the Southwest corner of said Lot 10, and from thence run in a Northerly Direction parallel

to the West line of said lot 10 a distance of

140 feet to a point; thence in an Easterly

direction parallel to the south line of said

lot 10, a distance of 50 feet to a point;

thence in a Southerly direction parallel to

the West line of said lot 10 a distance of

140 feet to a point in the South Line of lot

10; thence in a Westerly direction along

said South line a distance of 50 feet to the

point of beginning and embracing a portion

of Lot 10 in Block 4 in the Glen Wood

Land and Improvement Company’s Survey

of Hadley Farms, according to the map of

plat thereof recorded in book of Town Plats

B Page 236, in the Office of the Judge of

Probate and being and lying in Etowah

County, Alabama and known as Parcel ID

No. 15-06-24-2-000-054.000, PPIN 45274;

and any and all other unknown heirs,

claimants or interested parties claiming any

right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real

estate described herein,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JIM PETERS, if alive whereabouts unknown; if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Jim Peters, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; TONYA DARLENE LOCK; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on February 8, 2018, the Gadsden Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

A tract or parcel of land described as commencing at a point in the south line of LOT Ten (10) in Block Four (4) which point is 140 feet South Easterly measured along said south line from the Southwest corner of said Lot 10, and from thence run in a Northerly Direction parallel to the West line of said lot 10 a distance of 140 feet to a point; thence in an Easterly direction parallel to the south line of said lot 10, a distance of 50 feet to a point; thence in a Southerly direction parallel to the West line of said lot 10 a distance of 140 feet to a point in the South Line of lot 10; thence in a Westerly direction along said South line a distance of 50 feet to the point of beginning and embracing a portion of Lot 10 in Block 4 in the Glen Wood Land and Improvement Company’s Survey of Hadley Farms, according to the map of plat thereof recorded in book of Town Plats B Page 236, in the Office of the Judge of Probate and being and lying in Etowah County, Alabama.

Property Address: 441 Coolridge Street, Gadsden, AL 35903

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 10, 2018 at 1:15 p.m. in Judge David Kimberly’s Courtroom, Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Gadsden Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Gadsden Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The Gadsden Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Eric Wright, City of Gadsden, at (256)549-4590.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 8th day of March, 2018.

Cassandra “Sam” Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Mar 16, 23 & 30, 2018

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

GADSDEN LAND BANK AUTHORITY,

a Public Corporation,

Plaintiff,

v.

CIVIL ACTION NO.: CV-2018-000015.00

JACQUELINE SMITH; THOMAS SMITH; DIGESTIVE DISEASE SPECIALISTS; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; that parcel of real property located at 1411 Alabama Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901 and having a legal description of: Lot number Six (6) in block Number Ten (10) of Interurban Land Company’s 1st Addition to Gadsden, Alabama, as recorded in Plat Book “B”, Pages 206 and 207, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, said property lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama and known as Parcel ID No.

15-03-05-2-000-043.000, PPIN 36631; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants. NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JACQUELINE SMITH; THOMAS SMITH; DIGESTIVE DISEASE SPECIALISTS; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on February 8, 2018, the Gadsden Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot Number Six (6) in block Number Ten (10) of Interurban Land Company’s 1st Addition to Gadsden, Alabama, as recorded in Plat Book “B”, Pages 206 and 207, Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, said property lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property Address: 1411 Alabama Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 10, 2018 at 1:15 p.m. in Judge David Kimberly’s Courtroom, Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Gadsden Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Gadsden Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The Gadsden Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Eric Wright, City of Gadsden, at (256) 549-4590.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 8th day of March, 2018.

Cassandra “Sam” Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Mar 16, 23 & 30, 2018

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

GADSDEN LAND BANK AUTHORITY,

a Public Corporation,

Plaintiff,

v.

CIVIL ACTION NO.: CV-2018-000019.00

PAULA STARGEL, if alive whereabouts unknown; if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Paula Stargel, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; CHARLES WOOD; ELIZABETH WOOD; HOBSON WOOD; JACKIE WOOD; STATE OF ALABAMA, DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; that parcel of real property located at 1509 Van Buren Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35904 and having a legal description of: Lots Thirteen (13), Fourteen (14) and Fifteen (15), in the Gadsden Realty Company’s South Gadsden Addition, according to the map thereof as recorded in the Office of the Jude of Probate. Etowah County, Alabama, in Book of Town Plats “B”, Pages 314-315, and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama and known as Parcel ID No. 15-03-08-3-000-285-000, PPIN 39732; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO PAULA STARGEL, if alive whereabouts unknown; if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Paula Stargel, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; CHARLES WOOD; ELIZABETH WOOD; HOBSON WOOD; JACKIE WOOD; STATE OF ALABAMA, DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on February 8, 2018, the Gadsden Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lots Thirteen (13), Fourteen (14), and Fifteen (15), in the Gadsden Realty Company’s South Gadsden Addition, according to the map thereof as recorded in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Book of Town Plats “B”, Pages 314-315, and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property Address: 1509 Van Buren Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35904

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 10, 2018 at 1:15 p.m. in Judge David Kimberly’s Courtroom, Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Gadsden Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Gadsden Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The Gadsden Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Eric Wright, City of Gadsden, at (256)549-4590.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 8th day of March, 2018.

Cassandra “Sam” Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Mar 16, 23 & 30, 2018

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

GADSDEN LAND BANK AUTHORITY,

a Public Corporation,

Plaintiff,

v.

CIVIL ACTION NO.: CV-2018-000022.00

JACK WILSON, if alive whereabouts unknown; if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Jim Peters, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; PATTIE RUSHING, if alive whereabouts unknown; if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Jim Peters, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; AMSOUTH BANK now known as REGIONS BANK; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; that parcel of real property located at 316 Bryan Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35904 and having a legal description of: Lots 23-24 in Block 10 of Walnut Park Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 117, Probate Office, Etowah Count, Alabama and known as Parcel ID No.

16-01-01-4-000-057.000, PPIN 050250; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JACK WILSON, if alive whereabouts unknown; if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Jim Peters, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; PATTIE RUSHING, if alive whereabouts unknown; if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Jim Peters, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; AMSOUTH BANK now known as REGIONS BANK; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on February 8, 2018, the Gadsden Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lots 23-24 in Block 10 of Walnut Park Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 117, Probate Office, Etowah Count, Alabama.

Property Address: 316 Bryan Street, Gadsden, AL 35904

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for April 10, 2018 at 1:15 p.m. in Judge David Kimberly’s Courtroom, Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Gadsden Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Gadsden Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The Gadsden Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Eric Wright, City of Gadsden, at (256)549-4590.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 8th day of March, 2018.

Cassandra “Sam” Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Mar 16, 23 & 30, 2018

RESOLUTION

NO. R-86-18

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1325 BARKSDALE STREET in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as: Lot Number Thirty-two (32) in Block 12 of the rearrangement of Blocks 11, 12, 13 and 14 of Goodyear Highlands, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 293 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to Chantel Martin 316 Teal Ct. Roswell, Georgia, and First Family Financial Services;

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on March 6, 2018.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

Mar 16, 2018

RESOLUTION

NO. R-87-18

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

833 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as: Lot Number Nine (9) in Block Number Four (4) in Wildwood Hills, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “G”, page 87, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama,

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to The Estate of Ervin L. Neff and The Estate of Mary W. Neff, C/O James Neff, 404 William Ave, Rainbow City;

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on March 6, 2018.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

Mar 16, 2018

RESOLUTION

NO. R-88-18

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1705 PIERCE AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as: A parcel of land consisting of all Lot One, part of Lot Two, part of Lot Four, and a portion of a vacated alley, all in Block 44 in the Gadsden Realty Company’s South Gadsden Addition, or Crescent Heights, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, pages 314 and 315, Probate Office, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, said parcel being more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a point on the East line of said Lot Four, 4.0 feet South of the Northeast corner of said Lot Four; thence South along said East line 54 feet to the Southeast corner of said Lot Four; thence Southwesterly along the South line of said Lot Four, and said Lot one to the Southwest corner of said Lot One; thence North along the West line of said Lot One, and said Lot Two 85 feet; thence Easterly 300 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning,

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to Charles A. Wood 3721 Lakefront Dr. Gadsden and Timothy A. Wood 1705 Pierce Ave. Gadsden;

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on March 6, 2018.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

March 16, 2018

RESOLUTION

NO. R-89-18

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

401 SOUTH 11TH STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as: A tract or parcel of land which begins at the Northeast corner of Lot #2, Block #12, of Gadsden Land & Improvement Company Subdivision; thence run Westerly along the South line of Fourth Avenue and the North line of Lots 2 and 4 a distance of 128.9 feet to the Northwest corner of said Lot 4; thence deflect left and run Southerly with the West line of said Lot 4 a distance of 37.5 feet to a point; thence deflect left and run in a direct line 124.5 feet to a point in the east line of said Lot 2, which is South 49.5 feet from the Northeast corner of said Lot 2, measured along the East line of said Lot 2; thence deflect left and run with the East line of said Lot 2 a distance of 49.5 feet to the point of beginning; said parcel being the North portion of Lots 2 and 4, Block 12, of the Gadsden Land & Improvement Company Subdivision, as recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 23, of the Etowah County Records, Gadsden, Alabama, is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to Sandra Beck, 125 Deer Lake Circle, Ormond Beach, FL;

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on March 6, 2018.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

March 16, 2018

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION

FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION CASE NO: CV-18-900169- GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

2016 Chevrolet Silverado

VIN# 1GC1KWE88 GF155984

DEFENDANT

In Re: Scott Stevens, Phillip Stephens

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY: WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above descried property. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 4th day of May, 2018. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said property.

DONE this the 5th day of March, 2018.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Mar 9, 16, 23 & 30, 2018

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION

FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION CASE NO: CV-18-900170-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS

$2,920.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Ryan Payton Madden

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY: WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 4th day of May, 2018. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 5th day of March, 2018.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Mar 9, 16, 23 & 30, 2018

PUBLIC NOTICE

FUND CODE 605

PUBLIC NOTICE OF SIGNIFICANT NON-COMPLIANCE FOR SIGNIFICANT INDUSTRIAL USERS

ETOWAH

Pursuant to 40 CFR Part 403, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management is required to Public Notice any Industrial User that is in Significant Non-Compliance with applicable Pretreatment Standards at any time during the previous twelve months. This notice is intended to inform the public that Choice Fabricators Inc., SID Permit Number IU352800316, located at 3155 Steele Station Road, Rainbow City, Alabama 35901, which discharges wastewater to the City of Gadsden West River WWTP (AL0053201), was in significant non-compliance during the fiscal year 2017 by discharging wastewater in exceedance of the technical review criteria found at 40 CFR 403.8(f)(2)(viii)(B).

Persons wishing to comment may do so, in writing, within 30 days following the publication date of this notice, to the Department at the following address:

ADEM

Industrial Section

Water Division

Post Office Box 301463

Montgomery, Alabama 36130-1463

All comments must address issues that have an impact on the permittee’s ability to comply with the environmental law, rules and regulations. Commenters should identify the appropriate permit number on the first page of their comments.

This notice is hereby given this 16th day of March, 2018, by authorization of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

Lance R. LeFleur

Director

Nondiscrimination Statement: The Department does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in the administration of its programs.

Mar 16, 2018

NOTICE OF BIDS

The City of Attalla will accept separate sealed bids for the construction of re-roofing Carnes Community Center located at 102 Case Ave SE, Attalla and Fire Station 1 located at 608 1st St NE, Attalla. The deadline for accepting bids will be Monday, April 2, 2018 at 10:00am. The bids will be read aloud during the Council Meeting on April 2, 2018 at 10:00am. The City of Attalla reserves the right to reject any and/or all bids. Scope of work may be picked up at Attalla City Hall, 612 4th St NW from 8:00am to 4:00pm Monday-Friday.

Johnnie Sue Gilbert

City Clerk

City of Attalla

Mar 16 & 23, 2018

PUBLIC NOTICE

Security Agreement Instrument Number 3101567

UCC1 Financing Statement Number 151-2013-00873

National UCC1 Financing Statement Number 170706-1413001

National UCC 3 Financing Statement Number 170706-1418000

National UCC 3 Financing Statement Number 170712-1646000

National UCC 3 Financing Statement Number 171102-1708001

National UCC 3 Financing Statement Number 171205-0144001

National UCC 3 Financing Statement Number 171210-1305000

National UCC 3 Financing Statement Number 180305-2029000

Trade Name DBA Instrument Number 3423152

Commercial Notice of Trade Name Instrument Number 3452578

Declaration and Certificate of Sovereign Status Instrument Number 3451247

Affiant of Title / Affidavit of Beneficial Ownership Instrument Number 3452579

Declaration of Independence Instrument Number 3451248

Affidavit of Truth Instrument Number 3446188

Formal Sovereign Oath of Renunciation Instrument Number 3451246

Certificate of Trust Instrument Number 3453262

Certificate of Trust TMT Instrument Number 3453261

Notice of Fee Schedule Instrument Number 3453263

Notice Default of Fee Schedule Instrument Number 3455743

Notice Default of Fee Schedule Instrument Number 3455744

Asservation and Declaration of Status Instrument Number 3452768

Commercial Security Agreement Instrument Number 3101567 book 5287 page 178

Power of Attorney in Fact Instrument Number 3101567 book 5287 page 178

Affidavit of Business under Assumed Instrument Number 3423152

Notice of Default Asservation Instrument Number 3455746

Notice of Default Asservation Instrument Number 3455745

Affidavit of Public Notice Instrument Number 3457088

Notice of Default Affidavit of Public Notice Instrument Number 3463893

Notification of Reservation of Rights UCC 1-308/ UCC 1-207 Instrument Number 3463892

by Ahmose Amexem El

Mar 9, 16 & 23, 2018

PUBLIC NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE PROBATE OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF JOAN BULLOCK, DECEASED

CASE NO S-9877

TO: KIMALA RENEE BULLOCK, address unknown

You are hereby notified that a certain paper in writing, purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Joan Bullock, deceased, and a petition in writing and under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said instrument as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

You are further notified to be and appear before this Court on the 17th day of April, 2018, at 11:30 a.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Joan Bullock, deceased, should not be admitted to probate and record in this Court as the true Last Will and testament of said decedent.

This 6th day of March, 2018.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 16, 23 & 30, 2018

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF:

A CHILD BORN TO JORDAN PATRICIA TIDMORE

NOTICE TO CHRISTOPHER RYAN COUSHORN

WHOSE WEREABOUTS ARE UKNOWN.

You will take notice that a Petition for name change of a child, born March 1, 2015 to JORDAN PATRICIA TIDMORE, natural mother, set to be heard on April 3rd, 2018 at 11:30 a.m.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this name change, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with John W. Jennings, Jr., whose name and address is shown below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901

Done this 20th day of February, 2018.

John W. Jennings, Jr.

JENNINGS & MESSER, P.C.

111 South 10th Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2018

NOTICE OF PETITION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE CHANGE OF NAME OF: DSW, A MINOR, TO: DJR

CASE # S-9794

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME TO THE NATURAL FATHER OF A MINOR CHILD WHOSE WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN

You will take notice that a Petition for Change of Name of a Minor Child born of natural mother, HOPE PATTON, set to be heard on March 6, 2018 at 10:00 a.m., was filed on the December 19, 2017, alleging that the whereabouts of the natural father of the minor child, is unknown and has not been disclosed to this Court. Minor child’s date of birth is 01/15/2013.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this minor name change, you must file a written response within (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Dani V. Bone, 1031 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901 and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901

Done this the 22nd day of January, 2018

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2018

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE# DR-17-900441GCD

JOHN DAID COGGINS

936 RANDALL ROAD

GALLANT, AL 35972

D.O.B.: 12/28/1993

PLAINTIFF

VS.

MOLLY LOGAN COGGINS

UNKNOWN

D.O.B.: 05/12/1988

DEFENDANT

MOLLY LOGAN COGGINS, whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer the complaint of JOHN DAVID COGGINS, seeking a divorce and other relief by March 5, 2018, or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against her in Civil Action Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Dated this the 31st day of January, 2018

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Feb 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2018

NOTICE OF CIVIL ACTION

Jerry Scott Franklin, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Petition for Annulment of Joana Celene Thompson, by answering said Complaint, 30 days from the date of the last publication or thereafter an order by default may be rendered against him in Civil Action No.: DR-2018-900051.00, Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Dated February 22, 2018.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Mar 9, 16, 23 & 30, 2018

ADOPTION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

CASE NO: A-1286

IN THE MATTER OF The adoption Petition of:

EDWIN JOSEPH MURPHY

NOTICE TO ANTHONY GLENN NEWELL, WHOSE WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN: You will take notice that the Adoption Petition of Edwin Joseph Murphy, set to be heard on the 24th day of April, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. was filed on the 7th day of February, 2018. Minor child’s birth date is November 1, 2005 who was born to Robin Elaine Works.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein Krystal G. Padula, Esq., 834 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Done this the 19th day of February, 2018.

Bobby M. Junkins

Probate Judge

Feb 23, Mar 2, 9 & 16, 2018

ADOPTION PUBLICATION

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY

CASE NO. A-1289

IN THE MATTER OF:

THE ADOPTION OF: KAITLYN JADE CHESNUT

A CHILD BORN TO: KENDALL LAUREN CHESNUT COOK

NOTICE TO THE UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED PARENT OF: KAITLYN JADE CHESNUT A CHILD BORN TO KENDALL LAUREN CHESNUT COOK WHOSE ADDRESS IS 416 S. 4TH STREET, GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA 35901

You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a child born to KENDALL LAUREN CHESNUT COOK, (Natural Mother), is set to be heard on May 10 at 10:00 a.m., was filed on the 23rd day of February, 2018, alleging that the identity of the natural parent of said minor child is unknown and has not been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor child is that of the putative father. Minor Child’s birth date is January 26, 2016.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Emily Hawk Mills, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, 800 Forest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Done this 5th day of March, 2018.

NAME AND ADDRESS OF ATTORNEY:

Emily Hawk Mills

153 S. 9th Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 9, 16 & 23, 2018

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

In the Matter of The Adoption of Veronica Starr Jones and Roy Lee Jones

Please take notice that a Petition for the adoption of a child born to Martha Elaine Ragan Turner, biological mother has been filed with the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama by Veronica Starr Jones and Roy Lee Jones and that the hearing is set for the 10th day of April, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. The minor child’s date of birth is January 16, 2002.

Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Stewart Burns, Attorney for the Petitioner, whose address is shown below, and Bobby M. Junkins, Probate Judge, Etowah County Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Petitioners: Veronica Starr Jones and Roy Lee Jones

Stewart Burns,

Attorney for Petitioner

821 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

Done this the 1st day of March, 2018

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Mar 9, 16, 23 & 30, 2018

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Schmidt Environmental Construction, Inc. has completed the contract for Attalla Water Reclamation Facility for the City of Attalla, AL, a municipal corporation, and have made requests for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claims for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify the City of Attalla, 612 Fourth Street, NW, Attalla, Alabama 35954.

Schmidt Environmental Construction, Inc.

P.O. Box 369

Auburn, AL 36831-0369

(334) 887-0334

Feb 23, March 2, 9 & 16, 2018

LEGAL NOTICE

McCartney Construction Company, Inc. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the State of Alabama for construction of Project No. NH-0001(597) in Etowah County. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on 3/2/2018 and ending on 3/23/2018. All claims should be filed at McCartney Construction Company, Inc. 331 Albert Rains Boulevard, Gadsden, Alabama 35901 during this period

Mar 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2018

LEGAL NOTICE

Bedwell & Whorton Excavating, LLC hereby gives notice of completion of ALDOT Project No. STPOA-ACOA8479-ATRP(007) Steele Station Road, Etowah County. This notice will appear for four (4) weeks, once weekly beginning on 3/2/2018 and ending on 3/23/2018. All claims should be filed with Bedwell & Whorton Excavating, LLC

256-442-1931

Jeff Bedwell, Owner

Mar 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2018

PUBLIC NOTICE

CVH Properties, LLC will take possession of and/or sell the contents of the following storage units located at 2607 Norris Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35904 on March 24, 2018 for charges due:

Unit #21 – Unknown occupant

Unit #33 – Unknown occupant

March 16 & 23, 2018

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 04/13/18

1996 VOLKSWAGEN GOLF;

VIN# 3VWFB81H XTM130129

ER Towing & Recovery

1733 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-1549

Mar 9 & 16, 2018

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 04/27/18

2008 BUICK ENCLAVE; VIN# 5GAER23718 J230122

Michael Landers

92 Landers Road

Crossville, AL 35962

(256) 298-4113

Mar 16 & 23, 2018

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 04/27/18

2012 FORD FOCUS; VIN# 1FAHP3M21 CL123312

2007 CHEVROLET COBALT; VIN# 1G1AP18P877 208970

Hammett Towing

240 Wesson Lake Road

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 613-8499

Mar 16 & 23, 2018

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 04/27/18

2000 LINCOLN TOWN CAR; VIN# 1LNHM83 W9YY766372

2002 DODGE NEON; VIN# 1B3ES46CX 2D550148

2002 BMW X5; VIN# 5UXFA53572 LP54279

ER Towing & Recovery

1733 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-1549

Mar 16 & 23, 2018

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 04/27/18

2016 HYUNDAI ELANTRA; VIN# 5NPDH4AEX GH777424

UNI Automotive

2075 Hwy 77

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 538-6600

Mar 16 & 23, 2018