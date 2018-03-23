Area roundup: Kennedy throws perfect game for Westbrook

Garret Kennedy (pictured above) pitched a perfect game in Westbrook Christian’s 28-0 victory over Class 2A, Area 13 rival Gaston on March 22 in Rainbow City.

In five innings, Kennedy threw 51 pitches and struck out 12. Court Coley was the catcher. Kennedy helped his cause with four hits, two RBI and two steals.

Also for the Class 2A No. 7 Warriors (11-3, 2-0), Addison Ponder had three hits and four RBI; Coley had three hits and two RBI; Joseph Gilchrist had two hits and two RBI; John Ross Morgan and Carson Wiggins each had a hit and three RBI; Cullen Stafford and Samuel Dutton each had a hit and two RBI; Braden Beecham had two hits; Jordan Reynolds and Brett Vice each had a hit and an RBI; Andrew Dutton had two RBI; and Isaac James and Dalton Morgan each had an RBI.

Etowah High swept Alexandria, 7-3 and 6-5, on March 22 in Class 5A, Area 13 baseball action in Attalla.

In the opener, winning pitcher Kameron Wilson went four innings with three strikeouts. At the plate for the Class 5A No. 5 Blue Devils (15-3, 3-0), David Rutledge had two hits and three RBI; Jarren Wright had three hits and an RBI; Will Hotalen had a hit and two RBI; Austin Young, Zack Jones and Will Noles each had two hits; and Bryson Bone and Wilson Farmer each had an RBI.

In the nightcap, the hosts posted a 6-5 win. Jones had two hits and two RBI; Rutledge had two hits and an RBI; Young had two hits, including a double; Caleb Burns, John Cade Robertson and

Hunter Smalley each had a hit; and A.J. Taylor had an RBI. Noles earned the win on the mound.

Glencoe High pounded out 11 hits against Piedmont on the way to an 11-6 Class 3A, Area 10 softball victory over Piedmont on March 22 at GHS.

For the Lady Yellow Jackets (4-7, 1-3), Skylar Thompson went 3-for4 with three RBI and a run scored; Gracey Gough went 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored; Hylan Higdon went 2-for4 with two RBI; Crimson Silvey went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored; and Evan Burns had two hits.

“This was a team effort,” said Glencoe head coach Tommy Stanley. “Everyone on the team contributed. These ladies had every opportunity to give up, but they just kept fighting and scraping and found a way to win.”

Higdon earned the win in relief in three innings, allowing no runs while holding the Lady Bulldogs two three hits and one walk. She struck out three. In four innings, starter Caroline Craven scattered six runs and six hits and no walks while striking out one.

“I thought both Caroline and Hylan threw really well,” said Stanley. “This game was a big boost for us.”

Logan Shelnutt scored three goals and Isaac Franklin had two in Southside’s 7-1 win over Sylvania in boys soccer on March 22.

Carlos Herrera and Luke Parker each scored a goal for Southside (7-5-1, 1-0). Franklin and Prince Patel each had two assists, while Shelnutt, Herrera and Carter Huffstutler each had one. Brandon Arce-orozco had seven saves in goal, while starter Jeron Green had five.

Lauren Cole shot a match medalist low score of 44 to lead Glencoe High to a tri-match victory over Hokes Bluff and Southside in girls golf on March 22 at the Silver Lakes par 36 Mindbreaker course in Glencoe.

The Lady Yellow Jackets finished with an overall score of 158, followed by the Lady Eagles with 180 and the Lady Panthers with 195.

Also for Glencoe, Abby Powell shot a 52 score, while Camryn Blackwell finished at 62.

Mazin Loew led Hokes with a 55 score, followed by Abby Morrison at 59, Abagail Reeves at 66, Maddie O’Barr at 67 and Alyssa Bankson and Katie Marsh at 69.

Kenzie Reavis was the top finisher for Southside with a 59 score, followed by Haley Gray with 62, Molly Pearce with 68 and Hannah Fuhrman with 72.