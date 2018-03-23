Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell

Hawaiian Sweet Potatoes, Shoe Peg Corn and Green Bean Casserole and Fudge Pie

Growing up in a household with a mother who loved to cook, home cooking has always been with hearty, satisfying comfort foods, especially during the winter months. My mother always tried to create recipes that were lighter in calories and healthier for us. My favorite was a strawberry jello recipe that she added tons of fresh fruit and some pecans. Now you can use the sugar-free jello and add fresh fruit with a dab of sugar free Cool Whip on top.

Let’s do some sides for Easter!

Hawaiian Sweet Potatoes

3 cups sweet potatoes, cooked and mashed

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup butter

2 eggs

1/2 cup milk

1 small can crushed pineapple, drained

1 cup flaked coconut

1 teaspoon vanilla

Mix all ingredients and bake in a 9 x 13-inch Pyrex dish at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Take out of the oven and cover with small marshmallows and put back in the oven until they are melted and a little brown.

Andy’s Note: If you are carrying a dish somewhere for Easter Sunday, please consider this one. It is delicious, pretty and different. Sometimes I like to add lemon flavoring instead of vanilla. This is a great side dish for ham or turkey.

Shoe Peg Corn and Green Bean Casserole

2 tubes Ritz crackers

1 1/2 sticks of margarine, melted and divided

3 cans French style green beans, drained

1 can shoe peg white corn, drained

1 (8-ounce) can water chestnuts, drained and sliced

8 ounces sour cream

2 cups extra sharp cheese, grated by you (not hanging on the shelf)

1 can cream of chicken soup

1 medium onion

Crumble one tube of crackers into a lightly greased dish. Melt one stick of margarine and combine with beans, corn, chestnuts, sour cream, soup, onions and cheese. Pour over crumbs. Crumble remaining tube of crackers. And, yes, you sprinkle over the top. Dot with remaining margarine. Bake at 325 degrees until bubbly around the edges (about 45 minutes). Be careful and not let crackers get too brown. And yes, sprinkle with parsley before you bake.

Andy’s Note: I know I have had this recipe in the column many times but I just can’t help myself. This is my favorite side dish ever, and I just have to share it with all of you. This dish can go to any potluck with friends, Mother’s Day, church suppers, Easter dinner and Christmas gatherings. Delicious!

Fudge Pie

1 stick of margarine

1 1/2 cups sugar

4 tablespoons cocoa

1/2 cup self-rising flour (sift or it will be lumpy)

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 eggs, beaten

1/2 cup milk

Deep-dish unbaked pie shell

Melt margarine in saucepan and add sugar, cocoa, and flour. Stir well and add eggs, milk and vanilla. Pour into pie shell and bake at 325 degrees for one hour.

Andy’s Note: Add a scoop of Blue Bell’s Homemade Vanilla ice cream (my aunt, Sandra Smith, says this is the best) and you have a great little dessert.

I am looking forward to receiving some of your favorite recipes this week!

Happy Easter Cooking,

Andy Bedwell

