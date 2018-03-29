In & around SEC basketball

By Cole Frederick/Sports Correspondent

NCAA Tournament second weekend review

Kentucky and Texas A&M were the only two teams from the Southeastern Conference to reach the second weekend of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, and neither team made it past the Sweet 16. The Aggies dominated North Carolina in the second round but ran into one of the hottest teams in the country in the Sweet 16 when they took on Michigan. The Wolverines cruised past Texas A&M, 99-72. A&M finished the season with a 22-13 record. It was the second Sweet 16 appearance in the last three seasons for Texas A&M. Michigan went on to defeat Florida State in the Elite Eight.

The South Region had a plethora of upsets, and it seemed like Kentucky had a clear path to the Final Four. Virginia, Cincinnati, Tennessee and Arizona – which were seeded 1 through 4 in the South – were all eliminated during the first weekend. Kentucky was upset by No. 9 Kansas State 61-58, however, and the Wildcats finished the season 26-11. Kansas State lost to No. 11 Loyola-Chicago in the Elite Eight.

Seven SEC teams made the NCAA women’s tournament, including Mississippi State, South Carolina, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, Missouri and Texas A&M. Georgia lost in the second round to Duke after sneaking past Mercer in the opening round, while LSU lost in the first round to Central Michigan. Tennessee lost in the second round to Oregon State after blowing past Liberty in the first round. Missouri was upset in the first round by Florida Gulf Coast.

Texas A&M beat Drake and DePaul en route to a Sweet 16 berth before falling to Notre Dame. A year after winning the national title, South Carolina advanced to the Elite Eight this season. The Gamecocks defeated North Carolina AT&T, Virginia and Buffalo before losing to UConn.

For the second straight season, Mississippi State is advancing to the Final Four. The Bulldogs won each of their first four games by double digits, including wins over Nicholls State, Oklahoma State, North Ca-rolina State and UCLA. Mi-ssissippi State will take on Louisville in the Final Four, and if the Bulldogs win, they’ll likely meet UConn in the championship game.

In the NIT, Mississippi State’s men’s team advanced to the semifinals. The Bulldogs fell to Penn State, 75-60, and finished the year with a 25-12 record.

NCAA Tournament Final Four predictions

Villanova defeats Kansas 84-77 to advance to its second championship game in the last three seasons.

Michigan ends the Cinderella story as they knock off Loyola-Chicago, 68-62.

Jay Wright’s team wins another national title as Villanova beats Michigan, 77-72. Point guard Jalen Brun-son wins Most Outstanding Player of the tournament.

All-SEC Postseason Awards

First team

Guards: Jared Harper, So., Auburn; Jaylen Barford, Sr., Arkansas

Forwards: Yante Maten, Sr., Georgia; Grant Williams, So., Tennessee

Center: Tyler Davis, Jr., Texas A&M

Second team

Guards: Chris Chiozza, Sr., Florida; Kassius Robertson, Sr., Missouri; Mustapha Heron, So., Auburn

Forwards: Chris Silva, Jr., South Carolina; Kevin Knox, Fr., Kentucky

Third team

Guards: Collin Sexton, Fr., Alabama; Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Fr., Kentucky; Bryce Brown, Jr., Auburn

Forwards: Admiral Schofield, Jr., Tennessee; Robert Williams, So., Texas A&M

All-Freshman team

Guards: Collin Sexton, Alabama; Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kentucky; Tre-mont Waters, LSU

Forwards: Kevin Knox, Kentucky; Daniel Gafford, Arkansas

Freshman of the Year

Kevin Knox, Kentucky

Defensive Player of the Year

Chris Silva, South Carolina

Player of the Year

Grant Williams, Tennessee

Coach of the Year

Bruce Pearl, Auburn