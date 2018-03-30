Inspiration from God’s Word - The Meaning of Jesus’ Resurrection

By Toni Ford

This week, often called Holy Week or Passion Week, is often considered the most important week for a believer. It was during this week that our Lord began His trip to Jerusalem, knowing that He would lay down His life for the sins of the world. There are so many significant truths represented during Holy Week; however, I believe John 14:6 sums up the importance of this week for believers as well as nonbelievers. Verse 6 reads, “Jesus told him, ‘I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one can come to the Father except through me.” Notice that it does not say, “I am a way, a truth or a part of life,” but instead He says, He (Jesus), is the way, the truth, and the life. There is a big difference between those two words –-“a” and “the.”

So why is the word “the” so important?

Jesus is THE way. Have you ever been lost or needed guidance? I know I have, many a time! I have needed to find my way not just when traveling to a specific destination but also when needing to know the next step I should take in life. When someone is looking for the way, he or she is trying to get from one place to the next. The opposite of way is to be lost. Jesus tells us that He is the way! So many things of this world try to control and influence our “way” in life, but Jesus is the only true and best way in life!

Jesus is THE truth. How many of us have been confused by things of this world? These days, so many people are unsure about what news channel is reporting truth or who to believe or not to believe in this world. Truth means reality, facts and certainty, and no one will ever be able to trust the things of this world to bring us these truths. As a matter of fact, the opposite of truth is lies. This is why Jesus says that He alone is THE only truth. Jesus can’t lie, and Scripture tells us that He is the same, yesterday, today and forever! I know I need His truth in my own life and not what the world calls truth!

Jesus is THE life. Have you ever felt as if you needed a reason to live? Life is not just breathing air but having a reason to exist. To not live is to experience death. Jesus ends this verse by saying that “no one can come to the Father except through me.” Jesus only is life and life eternal, and it is only through Him that one can have eternal life. Nothing in this world can offer eternal life but Jesus!

Lord, thank you for your death and resurrection and that as a result you are THE way, THE truth and THE life! I thank you for being my way, my truth and my life, and I pray that each day I recognize you more and more in these areas of my life!

If you would like for me to join you in prayer please email me at tonif77@gmail.com and I would love to pray for you.