Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell

Key Lime Layer Cake and Pink Lemonade Pie

“I have come that they may have life…And have it to the full.” – John 10:10.

As you witness the miracles of life all around you…

May you be filled with the Joy of the Risen Saviour

Have a blessed Easter!

Treat your Easter guests to sensational sweets they’d expect from a five-star restaurant.

Key Lime Layer Cake

Box of lemon cake mix

Small box lime jello

1 1/2 cups Crisco oil

5 eggs

1/2 cup orange juice

Glaze:

1/2 cup orange juice

6 tablespoons powdered sugar

1/2 cup lime juice (I use the bottled juice)

Icing:

Box powdered sugar

1 (8-ounce) cream cheese, softened

1 stick of margarine

1 tablespoon vanilla

Mix ingredients and pour into three 8-inch round greased and floured pans. Bake at 325 degrees for about 25-30 minutes.

Mix glaze ingredients. While layers are warm, drizzle with glaze of powdered sugar and lime juice.

For icing, mix all ingredients together with mixer until fluffy. Spread onto completely cooled cake.

Andy’s Note: This is the most impressive, delicious, easy and beautiful cake that you will ever bake. The contrast of the green cake layers and the white icing is gorgeous. I always sprinkle the top with white coconut and put a big fat red cherry on the top. This cake deserves a fresh, long-stemmed cherry.

Pink Lemonade Pie

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

1 can condensed milk

1 (6-ounce) can frozen pink lemonade, thawed

a few drops of red food color

1 cup whipping cream, stiffly whipped (This just makes the pie. Do not use Cool Whip.)

1 9-inch graham cracker crust

thin lemon slices for garnish

Beat cream cheese until fluffy and then add milk, pink lemonade and food coloring. Gently fold in whipped cream. Chill until mixture mounds; pour into crust. Freeze at least six hours. Garnish with thin, twisted lemon slices.

Andy’s Note: Anyone, yes, anyone, can make this pie. What can I say? It is delicious! Of course, pink is my favorite color, and when it is sliced it is so pink!

Make several and keep them in the freezer for this spring and summer.

Happy Easter Cooking,

Andy Bedwell

