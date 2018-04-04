Lady Titans can’t solve Cobb in area loss

Photo: Gadsden City’s Michaela Brown (left) holds a Hewitt-Trussville runner at first base during the Lady Titans’ 9-0 loss to Hewitt-Trussville’s last Tuesday (Apr. 3) in Gadsden. (Mike Goodson)

By Mike Goodson/Sports Correspondent

Nearly 100 years ago, Ty Cobb brought his MLB Detroit Tigers to Alabama City to play an exhibition baseball game against an all-star team from Rochester, New York.

Played at the old Dwight Park on the banks of Black Creek, the highlight of the game was when Cobb flew out to the rightfield fence, just missing a home run.

Hewitt-Trussville’s Molly Cobb did a bit more damage to the Gadsden City High softball team last Tuesday (Apr. 3), as she pitched, hit and ran the Lady Huskies to a 9-0 Class 7A, Area 7 win in Gadsden.

“Hewitt-Trussville has a really good team,” said Gadsden City head coach Corbin Holland. “We didn’t play our best tonight, and you’ve got to give it to them. [But] we’ll see them again.”

Cobb went 2-for-3 at the plate and pitched four innings of no-hit ball while striking out six.

The Lady Huskies jumped to a 5-0 lead in the top of the first inning on three hits and two walks and never looked back.

Hewitt-Trussville added a run in the second inning and three insurance runs in the third to build their lead to nine runs.

The Lady Titans (8-9-1, 1-2) were handcuffed all night by the Trussville pitching, managed only a hit in the bottom of the fifth and one in the seventh.

Hayden Neugent pitched the final three innings for the Lady Huskies.

Auburn Dupree and Emily Pullin each had a base hit for GCHS.